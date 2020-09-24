The Portuguese and Dutch governments want to connect the hydrogen project of Sines to the Port of Rotterdam and to develop a strategic export-import value chain to ensure the production and transport of green hydrogen to the Netherlands and its hinterland.Portuguese and Dutch government ministers have signed a memorandum of understanding to connect their respective 2030 green hydrogen plans. The two governments want to connect Portugal's hydrogen project at Sines and Europe's largest seaport, in Rotterdam, as well as developing a strategic export-import value chain to ensure the production and ...

