Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 24-Sep-2020 / 09:50 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") Director/PDMR Dealing eve Sleep plc, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France has been notified that on 22nd September 2020 Cheryl Calverley, CEO, purchased 92,785 ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the Company (Ordinary Shares) at an average price of 4.85p. Following the above transaction, Cheryl Calverley has a total beneficial holding of 280,285 Ordinary Shares and 4,312,500 options in the Company. The Ordinary Shares represent 0.1% of the entire current share capital of the Company. For enquiries, please contact: eve Sleep plc Cheryl Calverley, Chief Executive via M7 Communications Officer LTD Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer finnCap Ltd - Nominated Adviser and Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500 Broker Matt Goode / Ed Whiley - Corporate Finance Alice Lane - Equity Capital Markets M7 Communications LTD - PR/IR Tel: +44(0)7903 089 543 Mark Reed 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Cheryl Calverley 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chief Executive Officer b) Initial Initial Notification notification/Amendme nt: 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Eve Sleep plc b) LEI: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE67 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Ordinary shares of 0.1 penny per share financial instrument, type of instrument: GB00BYWMFT51 Identification code: b) Nature of the Purchase of Ordinary Shares transaction: c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s): See 4d below: d) Aggregated information: Average Price Total Volume Total Value 4.85p 92,785 GBP4,500.07 ·Aggregated volume: ·Price: e) Date of the 22/09/2020 transaction: f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, AIM (XLON) transaction: ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: DSH TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 Sequence No.: 84771 EQS News ID: 1136075 End of Announcement EQS News Service

