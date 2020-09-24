CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. ("CEMEX") (NYSE: CX) announced today that it is the first company in its sector to target a CO2 reduction in its European operations of at least 55% by 2030. CEMEX welcomes the recent commitment from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's landmark State of the Union address and is pleased to align with the new European Union ("EU") aspirations and targets.

CEMEX's European operations expect to reach the target of a 35% reduction in carbon emissions from cementitious materials by the end of 2020, a decade ahead of CEMEX's 2030 global commitment outlined in its Climate Action strategy announced in February of this year.

CEMEX is perfectly positioned in Europe to lead the construction materials sector in cutting emissions following many years of diligent carbon reduction and alignment with EU regulations and environmental policies. CEMEX has driven the conversion away from fossil fuels to alternative fuel sources in its factories, with substitution rates now at 60% significantly higher than the European average of around 40%.

CEMEX has led the innovation in lower carbon products in Europe by introducing the first carbon-neutral concrete, "Vertua," in the United Kingdom and France. It will be gradually available in other countries where CEMEX operates. CEMEX's customers and investors respect our passion for delivering a fundamental change in carbon reduction, helping to ensure a carbon-neutral future for the next generation.

"We welcome the clarification from the European Commission President and are proud to be the first building materials company to align with the commitment. We look forward to advancing investment, research and development to decarbonize our operations," said Fernando A. Gonzalez, CEO of CEMEX. "Our European business operates in an environment that has driven continuous improvement, and as a result, by the end of this year, we expect to have reduced our carbon emissions by 35% compared to the 1990 baseline. I am very proud of the resourcefulness and determination of our team to hit this milestone in Europe ten years ahead of the CEMEX global 2030 target."

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services. CEMEX has a rich history of improving the well-being of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements, and efforts to promote a sustainable future. For more information, please visit: www.cemex.com

CEMEX assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this press release. CEMEX is not responsible for the content of any third-party website or webpage referenced to or accessible through this press release. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. CEMEX intends these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. federal securities laws. In some cases, these statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "assume," "might," "should," "could," "continue," "would," "can," "consider," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "plan," "believe," "foresee," "predict," "potential." "target," "strategy," "intend" or other similar words. These forward-looking statements reflect CEMEX's current expectations and projections about future events based on CEMEX's knowledge of present facts and circumstances and assumptions about future events, as well as CEMEX's current plans based on such facts and circumstances. These statements necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from CEMEX's expectations.

