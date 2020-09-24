Project delays and price changes due to fluctuating demand are disrupting the Chinese solar market. Researchers who have analyzed the situation claim that the nation's PV industry will be back on track toward grid parity by the end of the year.The coronavirus halted China's solar industry for most of the first half of the year, but the government claims it has regained full control of the problem and has sent factories back into operation. Still, the complete standstill has clearly had an impact on the country's PV industry. A new research paper looking at the issue - "The influence of COVID-19 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...