TraceSafe Inc.: TraceSafe Partners with Cayman Islands Government to Test Quarantine Management Solutions to Visiting Guests

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORTOLA, BVI / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / TraceSafe Inc. ("Tracesafe") (CSE:TSF) a global leader in wearable safety tech, including contact tracing and self-quarantine management, is pleased to announce that its quarantine management solutions have been deployed for a pilot project in conjunction with Cayman Islands Quarantine Pathway project for reopening flights to Cayman Islands.

British Airways flights from Heathrow Airport in London are among the first flights to the Cayman Islands since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. TraceSafe has shipped multiple self-quarantine management wristbands to the Cayman Islands for immediate use and additional wristbands are to be issued over the course of October.

The TraceSafe iMSafe device monitoring the interaction of the passengers is also being conducted with participants who are not travellers, including civil servants and those working with the testing team. TraceSafe technology and official protocol will be re-evaluated based on success in the Cayman Islands, following with the issuance of further orders and the assurance the Cayman islands government is satisfied that the risk of importing the virus is mitigated.

Executive Quote

"TraceSafe iMSafe technology offers a functional solution for managing incoming passenger quarantine, as well as quarantine planning in efforts to help the Cayman Islands reopen its borders safely," commented Dennis Kwan, CEO of TraceSafe Technologies Inc. "The iMSafe wristbands will play a vital role in helping airlines, passengers and authorities and TraceSafe will further continue to provide airlines with solutions to help safely reopen borders."

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low power bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, Tracesafe is developing leading edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education Government and large-scale venue management.

For further information, please contact:

Wayne Lloyd, CEO

+1 604 629-9975

wayne@tracesafe.io Alan Tam, CFO

+1 604 377-7575

alantamca@gmail.com John Costigan

+1 604 620-8589

jcostigan@ecmbcapital.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Statements in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on TraceSafe's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to expectations regarding the TraceSafe assets and their application, future business plans and relationships, future developments in respect of COVID-19 and solutions adopted in response to the virus, and the deployment and acceptance of the Tracesafe technology. Although TraceSafe believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, including the suitability of our products to help businesses and governments reopen, competition, the spread or containment of COVID-19 and government responses thereto and general economic and market conditions. Therefore, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Tracesafe undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

SOURCE: TraceSafe Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/607612/TraceSafe-Partners-with-Cayman-Islands-Government-to-Test-Quarantine-Management-Solutions-to-Visiting-Guests