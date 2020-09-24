Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc.: Turner Venture Group Announces Completion of OTC Markets Filings and Obtained Pink Current Information

KERRVILLE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc. (the "Company") ("Turner") (OTC PINK:TVOG), now doing business as Turner Venture Group, Inc., is pleased to announce it has reached another milestone after settling significant debts outstanding and has completed requirements for OTC Markets filings by submitting each of its past financial statements, disclosures and legal opinion. Turner is pleased to say that it has now obtained Pink Current Information completing Phase 1.

As per the OTC Markets, to qualify for Pink Current Information, a non-reporting Pink company must subscribe to the OTC Disclosure & News service and publish current information pursuant to OTC Markets' Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines. All current information will be made publicly available on www.otcmarkets.com. More information on each of these steps is available as noted below:

Companies will be processed for Current Information once all required documentation has been submitted:

Financial Statements: Two most recent Annual reports and any subsequent Quarterly Report

Disclosure Statement: Most recent Annual and any subsequent Quarterly Reports

Attorney Letter covering all relevant information for non-audited companies

The Company Profile has been verified through OTCIQ

https://www.otcmarkets.com/corporate-services/information-for-pink-companies

The Company is now operating as a Venture Holding Company that acquires equity interests in innovative products and companies within the health, wellness, sanitation, infrastructure and critical supply chain segments.

The Company's first acquisition, expected to close soon, is a product development company with proprietary CBD hand sanitizer formulas. Additionally, major social influencer partners and corporate distribution contracts are under negotiation to expand product distribution channels. Completion of these contracts are expected to be announced in the near future.

After completing the $25,000.00 seed round previously mentioned the Company has advanced the next round of private placements for $100,000.00 to support our growth strategy and fund additional acquisitions. The Company is pleased to announce it has already received commitments for $65,300.00 from the second round. Shareholders interested should contact the Company for more information.

"It is with great excitement that we have completed Phase 1, finishing the critical steps of settling debts, retiring shares and bringing to compliance disclosure of adequate current information and preparing to finish audits as part of our Phase 2 acquisitions and Form 10 filing," CEO James B. Smith stated.

Please refer to most recent website announcements for more information:

https://tvoginc.com/2020/06/turner-announces-corporate-updates-and-advancement-plan/

https://tvoginc.com/2020/07/turner-venture-group-announces-settlement-of-convertible-debts/

https://tvoginc.com/2020/08/turner-venture-group-announces-completion-of-otc-filings-internal-review/

https://tvoginc.com/2020/09/turner-venture-group-announces-settlement-of-former-management-debts/

About Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc.

Turner (OTC:TVOG) is a Venture Holding Company that acquires equity interests in innovative products and companies within the health, wellness, sanitation, infrastructure and supply chain technology segments.

Disclosures

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Key Links:

OTCMarkets Profile: http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/TVOG/profile

Disclaimer: https://TVOGinc.com/contactus/disclaimer/

Corporate Website: http://TVOGInc.com

Twitter: http://twitter.com/tvoginc

Contacts:

James B. Smith, CEO, Chairman

Turner Venture Group, Inc.

Address: 317 Sidney Baker South Suite 400-264

Kerrville, TX 78028

Phone: 1-281-826-4289

Email: TurnerVentureGroupInc@gmail.com

SOURCE: Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/607628/Turner-Venture-Group-Announces-Completion-of-OTC-Markets-Filings-and-Obtained-Pink-Current-Information