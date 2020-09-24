The Japanese manufacturer said the new solar panel features 144 half-cells based on M6 wafers and a nine-busbar design, with a power tolerance of up to 5%.Sharp has launched the NU-JD440 solar panel, a half-cut monocrystalline PERC product with a 19.9% efficiency rate and 440 W of power output. The module, which features 144 half-cells based on M6 wafers and a nine-busbar design, has a power tolerance of up to 5%, the company said. The IEC/EN61215- and IEC/EN61730-certified panel has overall dimensions of 2108 x 1048 x 40 mm and weighs in at 25.5 kg. The operating temperature coefficient is -0.34% ...

