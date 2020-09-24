Atos International: Siemens and Atos announce a five-year extension of their strategic partnership

Atos to deliver digital, integrated and cybersecurity solutions to support Siemens digital strategic objectives

Siemens-Atos Global Alliance will pursue joint go-to-market growth opportunities

Munich, Germany - Paris, France - September 23, 2020 - Siemens AG and Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announced the extension of their Customer Relationship Agreement within their strategic partnership, started in 2011. The agreement aims to accelerate Siemens' digital objectives in the areas of services modernization and digitalization, data driven digital, cloud transformation and cybersecurity. It comes in the context of 5-year total €3 billion agreements which were separately signed with Siemens AG, Siemens Energy AG and Siemens Healthineers AG and include existing services as well as new business. As part of the agreement, Atos will also invest in innovation and digital modernization, in order to advance important innovation topics for Siemens.

"We are delighted to extend and strengthen our longtime partnership with Atos with this new framework partnership agreement to accelerate our transformation and support our digital strategic objectives", said Hanna Hennig, Chief Information Officer at Siemens AG.

"To support the different requirements of Siemens across all of its businesses, Atos will provide Siemens with best-in-class digital and integrated solutions such as Digital Workplace, Application modernization, full leverage of Atos new hybrid cloud platform, Digital Platforms and end-to-end Integration and Security. Atos will also deploy an innovative, data driven model enabling further leverage of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning," said Eric Grall, Atos Chief Operating Officer.

Joint go-to-market initiative

Siemens and Atos also announce the extension of their Global Alliance beyond technology cooperation to bring together their joint digital solutions to the market. This new joint go-to-market initiative will leverage the existing €330 million common digital investments and will significantly support the digital growth ambitions laid out by each company. Over the next five years a significant amount of additional joint sales is expected from this sales-driven initiative.

"We will continue to combine the strength and expertise of both companies to bring innovative digital solutions to our customers and to leverage further sales opportunities", said Roland Busch, Deputy CEO of Siemens AG.

"We are proud to support Siemens digital transformation acceleration for the next 5 years and to extend our unique long-lasting strategic Alliance towards a new joint growth initiative," said Elie Girard, CEO of Atos. "This fits perfectly with Atos' strategic agenda towards a more secure and decarbonized digital for its customers".

