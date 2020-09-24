Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 23-September-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 251.18p

INCLUDING current year revenue 253.01p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 244.14p

INCLUDING current year revenue 245.96p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16