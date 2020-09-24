Global Hemp Group Inc.: Global Hemp Group Welcomes Prof. Victor Castaño, PH.D. As A Key Scientific Advisor and Head of The Company's Newly Created R&D Division

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / GLOBAL HEMP GROUP INC. ("GHG" or the "Company") (CSE:GHG / OTC PINK:GBHPF / FRANKFURT:GHG) is pleased to announce that Prof. Victor Castaño, Ph.D. has joined the Company's Advisory Board and has been appointed as the Head of Global Hemp's newly created Research and Development Division.

Prof. Víctor M. Castaño, Ph.D. is a recognized international leader in several areas of applied science and technology. He has lectured across multiple disciplinary schools in Mexico and was the founding Director of the Center for Applied Physics and Advanced Technology at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) in Juriquilla, Querétaro, Mexico. He has published extensively, including 5 books and 25 patents and has received over 14,500 citations in the last few years. He is one of the most cited Latin-American scientists in his area. He is an engineer and scientist who dares to cross disciplinary boundaries. For additional information on Prof. Castaño, please visit Global Hemp's website (https://www.globalhempgroup.com/leadership-team).

Prof. Castaño is best known for his work in materials science and biomedicine, where he invented a very extensive line of new materials and technologies for various applications.

As an Advisor to Global Hemp, Prof. Castaño will head up the Company's Research and Development Division. There are three immediate areas of interest that Prof. Castaño and his team will actively be focused on to develop Intellectual Property that can be patented and implemented in the hemp and/or building industry, and in particular at Company's newly announced Colorado Hemp Agro-Industrial Zone. (see news release of September 16, 2020).

GLOBAL HEMP'S R&D DIVISION WILL INITIALLY FOCUS ON THE FOLLOWING :

Environmentally-Friendly Construction Materials - Prof. Castaño and his team has over 30 years of experience in the development of novel construction materials from natural sources, particularly agricultural waste and/or byproducts, including many fiber-containing plants. The development underway aims to produce materials that could efficiently replace Medium Density Fibreboard (made from wood) with improved mechanical, thermal and environmental characteristics. In particular, the heat and cold insulation, for extreme weather conditions, are competitive advantages in terms of cost/benefit relationship.

Nanofertilizers - Nanofertilizers are emerging as a promising alternative to chemical fertilizers in agriculture. Fertilizers are normally made from potash or from ammonia, which are important petrochemical products. However, the use of these chemicals has environmental consequences that are being discussed by the experts. The use of nanotechnology, including graphene and metal oxide nanoparticles, in which the team has over 30 years of experience, opens up a ground breaking areas of R&D, in which the nanostructures allow an increase of up to 20% in plant yield, while diminishing, by orders of magnitude the use of traditional chemicals, having a positive impact on the environment and the cost of farming.

Enhanced Extraction from Hemp - One of the main properties of hemp is its content of cannabinoids. Normally the extraction is carried out by either solvent or CO2. Prof. Castaño and his team have experience in extraction of essential oils of various plants by using enzymes and microfauna, which represent a truly innovative and green approach to this industry.

Curt Huber, President of Global Hemp stated, "Prof. Castaño and his team bring an amazing wealth of experience in different disciplines to Global Hemp's R&D Division. I am confident that they will not only develop technology that we will be able to utilize at our projects but will also be able to market to the industry. We look forward to working with Prof. Castaño and his team".

About Global Hemp Group Inc.

Global Hemp Group Inc. (CSE: GHG / OTC: GBHPF / FRANKFURT: GHG), is focused on a multi-phased strategy to build a strong presence in the industrial hemp industry the United States. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with hemp cultivation operations in the state of Oregon. The first phase of this strategy is to develop hemp cultivation for extraction of cannabinoids and the smokable CBG flower market with the objective of creating a near term revenue stream. The second phase of the strategy focuses on the development of value-added industrial hemp products utilizing the processing of the entirety of the hemp plant, as envisioned in the recently announced Colorado Hemp Agro-Industrial Zone (HAIZ) project.

