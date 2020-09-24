Executive Appointments Further Kyriba's Ambitions to Innovate Value for the Modern CFO

Kyriba, the global leader of cloud finance and IT solutions, today announced it has appointed Hamza Benamar as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Thomas Butta as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). The executive appointments accelerate Kyriba's efforts to embed Active Liquidity Management within the office of the CFO and its IT partners.

"Hamza and Thomas have delivered financial, operational and transformative, category-defining programs for some of the most innovative, global SaaS companies. Most recently, Hamza operationalized a high-growth enterprise for Wolters Kluwer and helped execute a $5.1B acquisition of SunGard by FIS, and Thomas positioned SignalFx as the leader in real-time cloud performance monitoring, which culminated in a $1.05B acquisition by Splunk," said Jean-Luc Robert, Chairman and CEO of Kyriba. "Their expertise will be critical in helping Kyriba enhance its position as trusted guide to global finance and IT teams needing to extract value from new ways to actively manage liquidity."

"I have been working directly with CFOs and business leaders for years. Kyriba's world-class team has revolutionized treasury and financial management solutions, which have proven to be especially critical during these challenging times for multinational corporations," said Hamza Benamar, CFO of Kyriba. "I look forward to leveraging my decade-long fintech experience and track record of finance leadership in Fortune 500 technology companies to accelerate Kyriba's growth and help position the company as the leader of Active Liquidity Management."

Benamar has engineered and executed double-digit growth for innovative global organizations for the past 25 years. With 12 years of international experience in Europe, Asia and Latin America, Hamza has driven financial performance, assessed risk and spearheaded transactions, acquisitions and divestitures for industry-leading public and private companies, including Amgen, Wolters Kluwer and SunGard.

"Kyriba has pioneered the new market space of Active Liquidity Management, which is fundamental to managing risk, fostering growth and optimizing costs, especially in times of disruption and volatility," said Thomas Butta, CMO of Kyriba. "Kyriba has the rare opportunity to be seen as vital to the strategic interests of our customers and partners. I look forward to shaping and elevating this hugely strategic, real-time, value-creation opportunity for the office of the contemporary CFO and its IT partners."

Butta joins Kyriba with more than 20 years of CMO leadership roles across disruptive SaaS market categories, including open source, product lifecycle management, customer experience management, and cloud monitoring and observability. As CMO for SignalFx, Butta most recently took the company from a venture-backed start-up to an acquisition by Splunk. Before that, he was CMO at Sprinklr where he created the Digital Customer-First Transformation System that has helped big brands become more relevant in the digital era. Butta was also CMO at Red Hat, PTC, and AppNexus.

Both executives join Kyriba as it expands its international footprint, partners with major international organizations, and delivers innovative, new solutions. Kyriba's 100% SaaS, multi-tenant cloud-native Active Liquidity Network connects systems, applications, and data that expands an organization's capability to improve financial performance and add agility and resilience to its finance function. More than 20% of the global Fortune 500 use Kyriba, as well as thousands of other Kyriba clients, including the addition of nearly 300 multinationals in the past 12 months.

The company has been recognized as a "Leader" by industry analyst report IDC MarketScape, and Aite Group identified Kyriba as the "Best in Class" cloud treasury and risk management solution. In 2020, The Software Report named Kyriba among the Top 100 Software Companies in the world, and ranked Kyriba CEO Jean-Luc Robert as one of the Top 50 SaaS CEOs. The Company was also named for the eighth time among Inc. 5000's fastest growing private companies and Global Finance Magazine awarded Kyriba for its supply chain finance and payments solutions, and recognized the company as the "Most Innovative Fintech in North America".

About Kyriba

Kyriba empowers CFOs and their IT counterparts to transform how they optimize financial technology solutions, de-risk ERP cloud migration, and activate liquidity as a dynamic, real-time vehicle for growth and value creation. With 2,000 clients worldwide, including 20 percent of Fortune 500 companies, Kyriba's pioneering Active Liquidity Network connects internal applications for treasury, risk, payments and working capital with vital external sources such as banks, ERPs, trading platforms, and market data providers. Based on a secure, scalable SaaS platform that leverages artificial intelligence, Kyriba enables thousands of companies worldwide to maximize growth opportunities, protect against loss from fraud and financial risk, and reduce costs through advanced automation. Kyriba is headquartered in San Diego, with offices in New York, Paris, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Dubai, Singapore, Shanghai and other major locations. For more information, visit www.kyriba.com.

