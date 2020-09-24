The global zero-energy buildings market is expected to grow by USD 85.9 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 30%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Zero-energy Buildings Market Analysis Report by Product (HVAC and controls, Insulation and glazing, Lighting and controls, and Water heating), Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA), Application (Public and commercial buildings and Residential buildings), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The zero-energy buildings market is driven by the growing use of sustainable energy. In addition, the proliferation of net-zero buildings in India is anticipated to boost the growth of the zero-energy buildings market.

Growing concerns over GHG emissions and the decline in fossil fuel reserves have increased the adoption of renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, etc. In addition, the expanding global population and improving living standards of people have increased the demand for energy. These factors have increased the emphasis on sustainable energy. Besides, end-users such as buildings account for nearly 40% of the total energy consumption and contribute substantially to GHG emissions. This has necessitated the need for energy-efficient buildings that are ergonomically designed to consume minimal energy. With growing awareness about global warming and the rising demand for residential and commercial buildings, the demand for zero-energy buildings will increase during the forecast period.

Major Five Zero-energy Buildings Companies:

Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar Inc. operates its business through segments such as MSS and Energy. The company offers various solar modules such as Dual Cell PERC Module and High Density Shingle Mono-PERC Module for residential and commercial applications.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Daikin Industries Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Air conditioning, Chemicals, Oil hydraulics, and Defense. The company offers heat pumps and heat recovery units for residential and commercial applications.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. operates its business through segments such as Power, Renewable energy, Aviation, and Healthcare. The company offers LV5+ Solar Inverter. The product works on solar power to help buildings reduce energy consumption.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. operates its business through segments such as Aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The company offers environmental and combustion controls, sensing controls, security and life safety products and services, scanning and mobility devices, and building solutions.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Johnson Controls International Plc operates its business through segments such as Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA and LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products. The company offers a wide range of products for residential and commercial applications. Some of its key offerings include LUX thermostat, GLAS thermostat, YZT 19 SEER two stage heat pump, YZV 20 SEER variable capacity communicating heat pump, and PCE6.

Zero-energy Buildings Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

HVAC and controls

Insulation and glazing

Lighting and controls

Water heating

Zero-energy Buildings Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

Zero-energy Buildings Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Public and commercial buildings

Residential buildings

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

