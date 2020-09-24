Sitel Group's innso Technology Now Available on United Kingdom's Digital Marketplace

The cloud-based software has achieved Supplier status on G-Cloud

COVENTRY, England, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group , a global leader in end-to-end customer experience (CX) products and solutions, today announced Sitel Group is now a Cloud Software Supplier to the G-Cloud framework on the United Kingdom's Digital Marketplace through its innso technology.

The United Kingdom (U.K.) Government's G-Cloud is an initiative designed to make it easier for any public-sector body operating within a U.K. government department to confidently and safely procure technology services that use cloud computing. Innso, an omnichannel customer service solution that simplifies the use of technology in customer relationship management (CRM), is leveraged by companies across the world to simplify their customer experiences.

"We are proud to achieve supplier status in the UK," said David Slaviero, Chief Technology Officer, Sitel Group. "It demonstrates to both the public and private sector markets that we offer secure solutions and are a supplier of choice for the UK government, its agencies and beyond."

Though not a mandatory requirement, achieving G-Cloud status provides an extra level of confidence for public sector bodies who face the twin challenges of fiscal responsibility and of delivering services for citizens that are on par with interactions with their preferred brands, when selecting suppliers and procuring services.

"As part of the Digital Marketplace, our technology supports government departments in their quest to securely and safely conduct business in the cloud," said Nicolas Raffin, CEO & Founder, innso. "Sitel Group's years of expertise with government agencies highlight the trust and reliability these organisations have in the company."

With Sitel Group's experience supporting the UK, the firm is a trusted partner with strong solutions to support government activities at scale in the UK and other geographies.

Learn more at sitel.com.

About Sitel Group

As a global leader in end-to-end customer experience (CX) products and solutions, Sitel Group partners with the world's best-loved brands, from Fortune 500 companies to local startups, to design, build and deliver a competitive edge across all customer touchpoints.

With 90,000 people working across the globe - at home, in contact centers and within MAXhubs - we securely connect brands with their customers over 4.5 million times every day in 50+ languages, driving our clients' digital CX strategies forward. Powered by our global strength, local expertise and proprietary technologies, we deliver tailored solutions to fit clients' needs through a consultative, customer-centric approach.

EXP+, Sitel Group's Enterprise Experience Platform, is a flexible solution with complete cloud capability, designed to simplify the delivery of end-to-end CX services, while boosting efficiency, effectiveness and customer satisfaction. EXP+ creates a robust ecosystem by harnessing the power of four connected product families: Empower, Engage, Explore and Evolve.

With our award-winning culture built on 35+ years of industry-leading experience and commitment to improving the employee experience, we improve business results by pairing innovative design thinking and digital solutions - including self-service, artificial intelligence (AI), automation and data-driven analytics - with the expertise, emotion and empathy of our people to Create Connection. Value Conversation.

Learn more at www.sitel.com and connect with us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About innso

As a company of Sitel Group, innso is an omnichannel customer service solution that simplifies the use of technology in customer relationship management (CRM). Built by operations for operations, we enable an agile, optimized customer experience (CX) and provide users with a 360° view of their customers by unifying often disparate systems to provide a single information source.

Our innovative approach, informed by real-world customer service challenges, continuously improves users' abilities to deliver on CX. Leveraging intelligent automation, our solution can be employed to actively manage customer satisfaction and quality control and provides real-time customer insights for driving business decision making. From contact centers to onsite help and from self-service portals to agent-level interactions, innso's robust solution helps deliver quick and efficient service.

Learn more at innso.com/en and on LinkedIn , Twitter and YouTube .

Media Contact:

media@sitel.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616371/Acticall_Sitel_Group_Logo.jpg