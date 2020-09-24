'Lithium Valley', south of Perth, is set for two new faces after U.K. battery manufacturer Amte Power and Perth-based infrastructure firm Infranomics signed an agreement to explore the possibility of establishing lithium-ion cell manufacturing facilities in the state of Western Australia.From pv magazine Australia. Perth-based infrastructure firm Infranomics and U.K. battery manufacturer Amte Power have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish the viability of lithium-ion cell manufacturing in Western Australia (WA). Of course, such an eventuality would be a great boost for Australia's ...

