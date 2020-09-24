Cority Software Inc. Appoints Atish Ghosh as Chief Technology Officer

Ghosh is a 20+ year veteran with proven success as CTO in high-growth enterprise B2B SaaS companies

Ghosh brings over 20 years of experience in product engineering expertise in B2B cloud-based software, products, and services to Cority. Ghosh joins from Neustar, a leading global information services provider serving more than 8000 clients worldwide, including 60 of the Fortune 100, where he was Senior Vice President of Product Engineering and led the engineering and development organization for Neustar's broad set of Marketing, Risk, Security, and Communications solutions. Prior to Neustar, Ghosh was Senior Vice President of Global Research and Development for Ellucian, where he led the research and development organization of over 800 employees responsible for the design, development, and release of Ellucian's broad product portfolio that served over 2,500 higher education institutions globally. Previously, he held a number of senior leadership roles at Blue Yonder, a leading supply chain software provider. Ghosh holds a BS, MS, and Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering with minors in Computer Science and Mathematics from Clemson University.

"Leading cloud technologies can continue to be leveraged to provide organizations with pragmatic actionable insights that can transform the way they work," said Atish Ghosh. "Cority has a rich history of innovation and satisfied customers in EHSQ software. I am honored to join the team."

Ghosh replaces the retiring CTO Stan Marsden after 28 years of outstanding service to Cority and its customers. Marsden joined Cority in 1992, where he spearheaded the development and evolution of the Cority product from its initial Unix character-based roots to the robust, industry-leading SaaS platform that it is today, serving over 1,300 customers globally.

"We're delighted to welcome Atish Ghosh to Cority. He is a proven technology leader with extensive experience scaling high-growth software companies and we look forward to him leading a new era of EHSQ technology innovation," said Mark Wallace, CEO, Cority. "I also want to thank Stan Marsden and celebrate his many accomplishments - from delivering the first client-server version for occupational health and industrial hygiene solutions in the early 90s to being the first EHSQ software vendor to achieve ISO 27001 certification and first EHSQ SaaS platform with virtually all clients on a single version. Under Stan's leadership, Cority has satisfied customers, expanded its business globally to become the industry leader, and been profitable every quarter for the last 17 years. Stan retires with Cority on a fantastic trajectory."

About Cority

Cority is the most trusted environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software for assuring client success. Cority enables organizations to utilize EHSQ software to advance their journey to sustainability and operational excellence by combining the deepest domain expertise with the most comprehensive and secure true SaaS platform. With 30+ years of innovation and experience, Cority's team of nearly 400 experts serve more than 1,300 clients in 100 countries. The company enjoys the industry's highest levels of client satisfaction and has received many awards for its strong employee culture and outstanding business performance. To learn more, visit www.cority.com.