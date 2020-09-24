Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Technology Division Announces Successful Preliminary Hemp Testing on its HyGrO Technology

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:TOMI) has made significant advances on its technology division under HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. The company is currently testing its HyGrO technology on many applications and plants. The company is pleased to announce the preliminary results on our CBD Hemp test with Colorado Hemp Services which is being grown with the HyGrO technology against a Control Test, now underway in Pueblo Colorado.

Travis Nelson, Principal of Colorado Hemp Services, states, "We are overly satisfied with the results we are seeing from watering our plants with HyFrontier Technologies' HyGrO unit. We are approaching harvest soon and we are seeing a much larger flower set. We look forward to testing all the flowers at a certified testing facility to compare cannabinoid profiles after harvest. So far, the leaves on the HyGrO side of the test are greener and the plants are much larger and healthier than Control. We look forward to reporting our numbers after harvest."

Robert DuBose, founder of HyFrontier Technologies states, "We want to thank Mr. Nelson of Colorado Hemp Services for agreeing to conduct this test. Based on all of our previous in-house testing, I was confident the results would be well received and surpass expectations. We can see the importance of hydrogen in cannabis by looking at the chemical structure of CBD (C21H30O2), which shows hydrogen is utilized. The Master Grower completing this Hemp test has stated that the biggest part of the growth should come in the next few weeks. As this test was started mid-grow, it has been agreed to perform a 'seed-to-harvest' test starting in November where we fully expect the results will further confirm the benefits of our technology."

The company is currently testing its technology on many other applications. Management is looking forward to sharing the results and roll out strategy with the world as soon as possible.

Reports of all crop test results can be found here: https://hyfrontier.com/crop-health/

About HyFrontier Technologies, Inc.

The Company owns a patent pending technology called "HyGrO", which is a molecular hydrogen and oxygen delivery system for agriculture. Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. owns 51% of HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. and is assisting the Company in commercializing the HyGrO unit for farm and home use around the globe. HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. has a mission to improve global crop production efficiency by injecting hydrogen directly into the water stream, where its dissolved, creating HyGrO water. This technology can be used on any species of plant life and in nearly any grow medium. The system can be fitted to irrigation systems on all indoor grow operations and outdoor farms, as well as being utilized for a multitude of residential home & garden applications. All Company in-house testing yields evidence that Hydrogen is capable of increasing crop yields by up to 25%, and in many circumstances, much more. Larger root systems and better overall plant health were also observed by watering plants with the HyGrO unit. Multiple universities and indoor and outdoor farming operations are currently working to validate the HyGro technology and early results are extremely positive. Management is focused on an immediate plan to begin commercializing this technology in the year ahead.

About Golden Triangle Ventures

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. is a multifaceted consulting company pursuing ventures in the Health, Entertainment and Technology sectors. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. In addition, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of different business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors this company aims to do business in.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include "forward-looking statements" including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations including but not limited to its ability to conclude a business combination with a third party, sale of assets, return of capital or initial public offering and a secondary listing on the OTC as a result of aforementioned and its ability to fund the exploration of its assets through the raising of equity or debt capital or through funding by a joint venture partner that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. including but not limited to capital markets and securities risks and continued development success on technology. There can be and are no actual or implied guarantees that any of the above activities will be completed or completed on terms acceptable to the Company and its shareholders or approved by any regulatory authority having jurisdiction. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Texas Oil & Minerals, Inc. does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law. For short updates on the company, please visit the company Twitter Account @GTV_Inc.

