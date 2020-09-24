The global liquid biopsy market is expected to grow by USD 4.02 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 38%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Liquid Biopsy Market Analysis Report by Technology (CTC and ctDNA and Exosome and RNA), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/liquid-biopsy-market-industry-analysis

The liquid biopsy market is driven by the increasing funding for liquid biopsy. In addition, the growing focus on personalized medicine for cancer care is anticipated to boost the growth of the liquid biopsy market.

Over recent years, the liquid biopsy has gained immense popularity both as a research tool and sophisticated diagnostic technology. This has attracted significant investments and funding for the R&D of new technologies and the development and commercialization of liquid biopsy products. For instance, in May 2019, Thrive Earlier Detection, a blood-based cancer detection firm announced its launch through a USD 110 million funding. The firm also announced its plans to commercialize a circulating tumor DNA and protein testing method initially developed at Johns Hopkins University. Many such investments and funding activities in the field of liquid biopsy are fostering the growth of the market.

Major Five Liquid Biopsy Companies:

ANGLE Plc

ANGLE Plc operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers the Parsortix system. It is used for CTC capture, for both epithelial and mesenchymal phenotypes, alongside antibodies for identification of the full range of cancer cells, and bioview imaging solutions for detection and enumeration of the CTCs.

Biocept Inc.

Biocept Inc. operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers a range of liquid biopsy products such as Target Selector liquid biopsy and EmpowerTC.

Bio-Techne Corp.

Bio-Techne Corp. operates its business through segments such as Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The company offers liquid biopsy tests such as ExoDx Prostate or EPI and ExoDx Lung.

CIRCULOGENE

CIRCULOGENE operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers Liquid Biopsy test. The test combines droplet volumes of blood and NGS to detect known tumor-mutant DNA within cancer-associated genes present in diagnosed cancer patients.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The company offers cobas EGFR Mutation Test v2 and AVENIO ctDNA Analysis kits.

Liquid Biopsy Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

CTC and ctDNA

Exosome and RNA

Liquid Biopsy Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

