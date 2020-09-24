Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: HIHI) ("the Company"), a development stage company involved with recreational, residential, and commercial real estate, and remote living in a defined regional market. CEO of the Company, Gene Thompson, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's accomplishments over the past year. "We've had a stellar year, and we've got a very bright future," said Thompson. "We got a commitment from a California-based investment firm to provide initial acquisition financing in two tranches," he shared. "It's going to be $250,000 this year, which will probably happen in the fourth quarter, and $500,000 next year," said Thompson, adding that the funds will be provided to the Company as a cash gift. "We're going to leave it on the balance sheet, it will go straight to equity of course, and that will allow us to have a better shot at conventional financing and seller financing for all of the acquisitions."

Thompson shared that the same California-based investment firm has also discussed its intention to provide up to $2 million in acquisition financing in the near future, in the form of a direct loan to the Company. "Also, we have begun to locate and evaluate numerous prospective recreational, residential, and commercial properties in a certain defined marketing area," said Thompson. He then shared that the Company has expanded its search for properties and has shifted its focus to properties that represent high-yield potential as is.

"We have also strengthened our Advisory Board," shared Thompson, before elaborating on the Company's newest team members and their diverse and extensive experience.

Jolly then asked about the Company's acquisition targets over the next few quarters. "We have four recreational properties that we are negotiating that total about $3.3 million in acquisition costs," said Thompson, noting that two of these properties are located in popular recreational areas of East Texas and will be expanded by tiny home development.

Thompson then shared that the Company recently acquired a property on Holiday Island, Arkansas. "We have a tenant. So, it's our first income producing property and it's our first owned corporate headquarters," said Thompson, adding that the Company took possession of the property on September 1st.

"We've hired a Toronto-based investment awareness firm to do a 6-month program for us," said Thompson. "We're going to go on a social media blast, probably in the next week or two, where the aim is to get a lot more eyeballs on our stock."

"Do you plan on making any organizational changes in 2021?" asked Jolly. "We plan on going fully reporting next year," said Thompson. "This will take two years of audits," he added. "We can jump up to the OTCQB and have access to venture capital. That would be a big step up."

To close the interview, Thompson expressed his confidence in the Company's business plan as they continue to grow and expand, and their belief that HIHI is an undervalued stock.

About Holiday Island Holdings, Inc.

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: HIHI) is a development stage company involved with recreational, residential, and commercial real estate in our defined regional market.

Assisted by several heavily experienced real estate, business and financial advisors, the Company initially intends to operate in Texas, Northwest Arkansas and other areas of Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Missouri, all experiencing significant population growth and business expansion, and all attracting people seeking a remote, balanced lifestyle in an upscale recreational, or residential setting.

The Company is managed by a senior group of experienced real estate and business executives, and aided by advisors who have financial expertise, and have served as well in senior capacities with major national recreational and residential development entities.

The advisors also have extensive homebuilding and tiny home development, marketing, and sales experience.

For the near-term, management recently completed a recapitalization of the Company, first by significantly reducing the number of outstanding shares and trading as a penny stock via a reverse share split. This is being accompanied by currently obtaining short-term financings for administrative purposes, to be followed by funding placements in 2020, 2021 and beyond, for acquisition purposes (these financings may include planned seller financing of some magnitude, and joint venture arrangements).

As new properties are acquired, financed, and brought on-line, the Company will continue to expand its acquisition target list and become a major real estate player in its defined marketing area. One major component of its expansion strategy is to add its "private label" tiny home design(s) to properties it acquires, and wherein a new tiny home residential community can be structured. This tiny home segment will operate as "Nova Tiny Home Communities", and the units will be built-to spec, as set forth by Management.

