SSH Communications Security Corporation: INVITATION TO SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION'S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY

INVITATION TO SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION'S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY ON OCTOBER 28, 2020



SSH is pleased to invite investors, analysts, bankers, and media to its Capital Markets Day on October 28, 2020, between 10:00 and 13:00.

In the event, SSH outlines its short and medium-term growth targets and key strategic initiatives planned to reach these targets.

SSH will also provide an update about developments in its operating environment and key markets, and share information about the market outlook and development roadmap its products.

Attendants can meet members of SSH's Board of Directors and Leadership team for discussions.



The event is aimed at investors, analysts, bankers, and media. The presentations from the event will be made available on the SSH web site) shortly after the event.

The event will be held as a combination of an online video conference and a physical event. To ensure the safety of participants, only a limited amount of seats are available at the physical event. We encourage online participation.

Time: Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 10:00 to 12:00 EET

Venue: SSH Headquarters at Karvaamokuja 2B, 00380 Helsinki, and on-line video conference



People interested in attending are asked to kindly RSVP no later than Monday, October 26, 2020, by email to jussi.mononen@ssh.com . When RSVP'ing, please indicate whether you wish to participate via video conference or in person. In-person attendance will be limited, and seats will be allocated on a first come first serve basis.

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION

Niklas Nordström

CFO

For further information, please contact:

Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 5410543

SSH Communications Security

SSH Communications Security is a leading provider of enterprise cybersecurity solutions that monitor, control, and automate trusted access to critical data. The company's long track record of innovation includes Secure Shell (SSH) - one of the world's most widely used network security protocols. Customers worldwide trust our flagship Universal SSH Key Manager and other solutions to manage access, while greatly reducing costs and compliance risks. The Company sells direct through offices in North America, Europe, and Asia and through a global network of certified partners. The company's shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.