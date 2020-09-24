The global flowmeter calibration market is expected to grow by USD 25.87 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 5%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Flowmeter Calibration Market Analysis Report by End-user (Oil and gas, Water and wastewater, Mining and minerals, Chemical, and Others), Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South Africa), Distribution channel (OEM service providers and Third-party service providers), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The flowmeter calibration market is driven by the increasing demand for flowmeters. In addition, the need for eliminating uncertainty in flowmeters is anticipated to boost the growth of the flowmeter calibration market.

Flowmeters are emerging as an integral aspect of modern industries. They are widely used in various industrial applications such as measurement of water flow in power plants and metering of oil and gas in the oil and gas industry. Besides, flowmeters need to be calibrated regularly to produce meaningful units of measurement and achieve credible results. In many industries meters are calibrated every day against the inbuilt calibration device, owing to the zero tolerance of accuracy. Therefore, the increasing need for calibration of flow meters among industries will fuel the growth of the global flowmeter calibration market during the forecast period.

Major Five Flowmeter Calibration Companies:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics Discrete Automation, and Corporate and Other. The company offers a wide range of flowmeter calibration solutions for various industrial applications.

Azbil Corp.

Azbil Corp. operates its business through segments such as Building Automation, Advanced Automation, and Life Automation. The company offers coriolis flowmeter, which is made for the measurement of liquid and gas. It utilizes a unique torsion bar vibration system to vibrate the detector tube indirectly.

Badger Meter Inc.

Badger Meter Inc. operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers precision calibrations in air, gases, water, solvent, and blended oil. These calibrations are sought after by automotive, aerospace, and industrial process.

Brooks Instrument LLC

Brooks Instrument LLC operates its business through segments such as Mass Flow Controllers Meters, Variable Area Flow Meters, Pressure Vacuum Products, Vaporization Products, Semiconductor Products, and Accessories Software. The company offers a wide range of precision flow control and flow measurement devices.

Emerson Electric Co.

Emerson Electric Co. operates its business through segments such as Automation Solutions and Commercial and Residential Solutions. The company offers Micro Motion Coriolis, density and viscosity technologies deliver superior flow measurement expertise. Flowmeters are leak-tested and calibrated to reduce leak up to 70% and simplify the installation.

Flowmeter Calibration Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Oil and gas

Water and wastewater

Mining and minerals

Chemical

Others

Flowmeter Calibration Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Europe

North America

APAC

MEA

South Africa

Flowmeter Calibration Market Distribution channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

OEM service providers

Third-party service providers

