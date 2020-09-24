Eighteen leaders across WPP (NYSE: WPP) have been honoured in the HERoes Women Role Model Lists 2020 for championing women in business and driving change for gender diversity in the workplace.

Supported by Yahoo Finance, the three global lists celebrate female executives who are role models and driving change to increase gender diversity at work, future leaders who are making a significant contribution to gender diversity, and senior leader advocates who are dedicated to creating a more diverse and inclusive business environment for women.

WPP Health Practice's International CEO Claire Gillis, MediaCom's Chief Transformation Officer Sue Unerman, Kantar's Profiles Division Global CEO Caroline Frankum, Wunderman Thompson Argentina's CEO Victoria Cole, WPP Country Manager for Turkey and GroupM's EMEA CEO Demet Ikiler, WPP's Chief People Officer Jacqui Canney and Geometry's Global CEO Beth Ann Kaminkow were all included in the HERoes 100 Women Executives List.

In addition, 10 women were included in the 100 Women Future Leaders List: Michelle Morgan, Associate Director at Mindshare; Paola Maffezzoni, Head of Marketing Communications, Italy at GroupM; Preeti Mascarenhas, Head of Product Strategy at Mindshare; Shelina Janmohamed, Vice President, Islamic Marketing at Ogilvy; Christina Mallon, Inclusive Design Lead at Wunderman Thompson; Suki Heather, Creative Director at AKQA; Kai Lawson, Global Director of Community Engagement at WPP; Brenda Hudson, EMEA Commercial Finance Manager at GroupM; Mamaa Duker, Business Development Manager at WPP; and Kristin Parris, Senior Manager, Talent Development at Essence.

For the third year running, WPP CEO Mark Read features in the HERoes 50 Advocates List as a champion of female talent in the workplace. Under Mark's leadership, WPP made culture a cornerstone of its strategy for growth and has continued its focus to build an ever-more inclusive and diverse organisation. Since 2018 when Mark became CEO, the proportion of women on WPP's Board has increased from 33% to 50% today, while at a senior manager level, women now make up 50% of the total. In both 2019 and 2020, WPP was named in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index as an industry leader committed to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women's equality.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: "Our ability to create great work for clients is powered by our diversity of thought, ideas and perspectives. What makes WPP special is its people, and as we continue to focus on increasing representation of women in leadership roles across WPP, I'm proud that so many of our female leaders have been recognised in the HERoes Women Role Model Lists."

HERoes 100 Women Executives List:

Claire Gillis, International CEO, WPP Health Practice (21)

Sue Unerman, Chief Transformation Officer, MediaCom (35)

Caroline Frankum, Global CEO, Profiles Division, Kantar (41)

Victoria Cole, CEO, Wunderman Thompson Argentina (42)

Demet Ikiler, EMEA CEO, GroupM and Country Manager for Turkey, WPP (59)

Jacqui Canney, Chief People Officer, WPP (84)

Beth Ann Kaminkow, Global CEO, Geometry (96)

HERoes 100 Women Future Leaders List:

Michelle Morgan, Associate Director, Mindshare (6)

Paola Maffezzoni, Head of Marketing Communications, Italy, GroupM (28)

Preeti Mascarenhas, Head of Product Strategy, Mindshare (39)

Shelina Janmohamed, Vice President, Islamic Marketing, Ogilvy (40)

Christina Mallon, Inclusive Design Lead, Wunderman Thompson (61)

Suki Heather, Creative Director, AKQA (63)

Kai Lawson, Global Director of Community Engagement, WPP (77)

Brenda Hudson, EMEA Commercial Finance Manager, GroupM (85)

Mamaa Duker, Business Development Manager, WPP (94)

Kristin Parris, Senior Manager, Talent Development, Essence (95)

HERoes 50 Advocates List:

Mark Read, CEO, WPP (15)

About WPP

WPP is a creative transformation company. We use the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, clients and communities. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200924005566/en/

Contacts:

Niken Wresniwiro, WPP

+44 (0)20 7282 4600 +44 (0)7876 005 489

niken.wresniwiro@wpp.com

Susie Metnaoui, WPP

+44 (0)7557 591 879

susie.metnaoui@wpp.com