Automotive Telematics Market to Reach USD 415.93 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 26.4%: Emergen Research

- The growth of the market is attributed to the rise in preference for security and safety features in vehicles and the surge in demand from the Western hemisphere.

- Market Size - USD 63.83 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 26.4%, Market Trends - Adoption of advanced technologies in the automobile sector

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Automotive Telematics Market is projected to reach USD 415.93 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. Stringent government rules in association with property identification, coupled with increased usage of cloud-based technology, is likely to drive the expansion of the global automotive telematics market.

On the other hand, the threat of knowledge hacking, high installation price, and, therefore, the dearth of unceasing and seamless net property impede the market to some extent. The safety quotient associated with the increase in performance of the autonomous vehicles is likely to drive the market growth. Moreover, a variety of business selections for different fleets of autonomous vehicles is anticipated to bring a wide array of opportunities in the market.

The rise in the adoption of web-based services and the convenience of advanced communication technology offer vast growth opportunities for fleet management businesses. Major technologies utilized in the market include GPS trailing systems, telematics, and M2M communication, among others. In telematics and M2M devices, with a sturdy communication network, fleet management activities are often simply handled and have a fast access and response mechanism. Moreover, many solutions offered within the automotive telematics market collect, manage, explore, interpret, and analyze the driving information of a selected driver. Good fleet management solutions generate an enormous volume of knowledge and help establish new business avenues in autonomous driving.

Request free sample of this research report at:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/105

Key Highlights From The Report

Vehicles across every fleet have become technology dependant, the association of which is predicted to drive the automotive telematics market. Moreover, high fuel economy and low carbon emission are the prime concern of vehicle owners. Thus, telematics service suppliers facilitate improving the ownership cost of a vehicle.

The fleet management services segment occupies a significant part of the market share when it comes to areas of applications. The adoption of advanced technologies and telematics services and technology in vehicles to increase their safety is anticipated to boost the growth of the automotive telematics market.

Vehicle trailing and eCall options offered by telematics services are extremely prevalent among vehicle owners. The widespread population across Asia Pacific regions makes recovery of purloined vehicles within the region difficult. However, vehicle trailing is predicted to make tasks notably easier for government authorities.

regions makes recovery of purloined vehicles within the region difficult. However, vehicle trailing is predicted to make tasks notably easier for government authorities. The North American region is a dominant telematics market and is anticipated to witness significant gains on account of a growing demand for luxury vehicles throughout the U.S., Canada , and Mexico The Asia Pacific region held a significant portion of the market in 2019 ideally because of the presence of a wide variety of vehicle fleet and an even higher rate of adoption of automotive telematics across countries namely India and China .

, and Mexico The Asia Pacific region held a significant portion of the market in 2019 ideally because of the presence of a wide variety of vehicle fleet and an even higher rate of adoption of automotive telematics across countries namely and . Key participants include Trimble Inc., Omnitracs, Verizon, I.D.Systems Inc., Masternaut Limited, Airbiquity Inc., TomTom Telematics B.V, Harman International Industries, Inc., MiX Telematics, Teletrac Navman, and Cartrack.



To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-telematics-market



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Automotive Telematics Market on the basis of vehicle type, application, connectivity solution, and region:

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Two-Wheeler

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Asset/Fleet Management

Navigation and Location Based System

Infotainment System

Insurance Telematics

Safety and Security

V2X

Connectivity Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Embedded

Integrated Smartphones

Tethered

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

a. U.S.

b. Canada

c. Mexico

Europe

a. UK

b. Germany

c. France

d. BENELUX

e. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

a. China

b. Japan

c. South Korea

d. Rest of APAC

Latin America

a. Brazil

b. Rest of LATAM

MEA

a. Saudi Arabia

b. UAE

c. Rest of MEA

Find more similar research insights by Emergen Research:

Automotive Camera Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger, Light Commercial, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), By Technology (Infrared, Thermal and Digital Cameras) and By Applications Forecasts to 2027

Electric Vehicle ECU Market By Capacity, By Vehicle Type (Passenger and Commercial), By Propulsion Type (Battery Powered, Hybrid, Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)), By Application (ADAS & Safety Systems, Body Electronics, Powertrain, Infotainment), Forecasts to 2027

Intelligent Transportation System Market By Mode of Transport (Roadways, Airways, Railways), By System (Advanced Traveler Information System, Advanced Public Transportation System), By Application (Intelligent Traffic Control, Parking Management), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027



Driver Monitoring Systems Market By Monitoring Type (Driver State Monitoring, Driver Health monitoring), By Component (Interior camera, Other Components), By Propulsion (Electric Vehicles, Gasoline Powered), By Instrument (Software, Hardware), By Vehicle Type (Commercial, Passenger) and Regions Forecasts to 2027

ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market By System (Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive Front Light, Blind Spot Detection, Intelligent Park Assistance, Night Vision System), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, LCV, HCV)), By Propulsion (Electric Vehicles, Gasoline Powered), By Type, and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Battery Recycling Market By Product (Lithium-Based, Nickel-Based, Lead-Acid), By Application (Extraction of Materials, Reuse, Repackaging, & Second Life; Disposal), By End Users (Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial), Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

With market-leading insights and an in-depth understanding of leading and niche technologies, our solutions address the most pertinent questions for your business needs. A major technological shift has been witnessed towards creating a 'Circular Economy,' fuelled by factors, such as the increased adoption of bio-based materials, along with other methods for achieving carbon neutrality. We are conversant in technologies, viz., Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Smart Manufacturing, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data Analytics, Machine learning, Nanotechnology, Edge Computing, Blockchain Technology, Cloud Computing, Vehicle Electrification, Advanced Maintenance Analytics, and Predictive Maintenance, among other prevalent and emergent technologies.



Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Read full Press Release at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-automotive-telematics-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1252126/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg