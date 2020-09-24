A study into the potential pitfalls of the shift to clean power in the nation's coal-dependent energy mix, pointed out almost all of South Africa's solar farms are far to the south and west of the coal regions likely to bear the brunt of job losses in a country which already has 29% unemployment.A coalition of private-sector, renewables-focused businesses has drafted guidelines for the transition from coal to clean energy in South Africa. The A Just Energy Transition in South Africa study published by the European RES4Africa group, studied similar strategies in five other nations and noted the ...

