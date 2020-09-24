At the request of IRLAB Therapeutics AB, the trading in the company's A-shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is to cease. Provided that IRLAB Therapeutics AB's applies and will be approved for admission to trading of it's A-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, the last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market will be on September 29, 2020, and from September 30, 2020, the A-shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Preliminary last day of trading will be on September 29, 2020. Short name: IRLAB A ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012675361 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 132776 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.