Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung! Handeln, bevor das Gaspedal durchdrückt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
24.09.2020 | 15:08
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Consumer Choice Award Winners 2020 | Barrie

BARRIE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / Consumer Choice Award is excited to announce the 2020 Top Service Providers in Barrie.

Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses.

Today, Consumer Choice Award is the only organization in Canada to utilize statistically supported independent market research to determine brand reputation, customer satisfaction and business excellence. This dynamic selection process produces the most sophisticated consumer-driven results available today. A method that ensures that only the most outstanding companies across Canada are the winners of this prestigious award based on their merits.

Congratulations to all of the 2020 Consumer Choice Award winners in the Barrie region listed here:

Atlantis Bath Centre
KITCHEN AND BATH CENTRES | BARRIE
15 Mollard Ct
Barrie, Ontario L4N 8Y1
http://www.atlantisbathcentre.ca
(647) 333-5556

Chameleon Masonry
MASONRY| BARRIE
32 George St
Barrie, Ontario L4N 5N3
https://weaverexterior.ca
(705) 725-4977 | (866) 342-8378

Chem Dry Simcoe County
CARPET AND RUG CLEANING | BARRIE
25 Hart Dr, 2
Barrie, Ontario L4N 5R8
https://simcoe.chemdry.ca/
(705) 721-8866

Credit Canada Debt Solutions
CREDIT AND DEBIT COUNSELLING SERVICE | BARRIE
35 Cedar Pointe Drive, Unit 31
Barrie, Ontario L4N 5R7
https://www.creditcanada.com/
(705) 252-2327 | (800) 267-2272

DC United Roofing
ROOFING | BARRIE
28 Currie st. Unit #13
Barrie, Ontario L4M 5N4
https://www.unitedroofingbarrie.com/
(705) 733-6072

Debbie Sitzer Professional Corporation
ACCOUNTING SERVICES | BARRIE
9-250 Bayview Dr
Barrie, Ontario L4N 4Y8
http://www.debbiesitzer.com/
(705) 735-2550

Diamond Renewable Energy
SOLAR ENERGY SYSTEMS | BARRIE
135 Bayfield Street, Suite 101
Barrie, Ontario L4M 3B3
https://www.diamondrenewable.com/
(705) 718-3888

Georgian Dental Barrie
DENTIST | BARRIE
149 Bayfield St.
Barrie, Ontario L4M 3B3
https://barriedentist.ca/
(705) 739-6725

Georgian Optometry - Family Eye Care
OPTICIAN OPTOMETRIST | BARRIE
410 Essa Road
Barrie, Ontario L4N 9J7
http://www.gobarrie.ca/
(705) 733-3838

Modo Yoga Barrie
YOGA STUDIO | BARRIE
411 Huronia Rd #6
Barrie, Ontario L4N 9B3
https://modoyoga.com/barrie/
(705) 790-8280

Northern Protocol Inc.
COMPUTER SERVICE REPAIR | BARRIE
331 Bayfield St
Barrie, Ontario L4M 3C2
https://www.npinc.ca/
(705) 739-2349 | (866) 800-2349

Panorama Windows and Doors
WINDOWS AND DOORS | BARRIE
565 Bryne dr, UNIT G
Barrie, Ontario L4N 9Y3
https://panoramawindows.ca/
(705) 999-4888 | (800) 654-6572

Perfect Promo Products
PROMOTIONAL PRODUCTS | BARRIE
65 Cedar Pointe Dr, Suite #267
Barrie, Ontario L4N 9R3
https://www.perfectpromoproducts.ca/
(905) 951-6389

Positano Paving
PAVING CONTRACTORS | BARRIE
216 Tiffin St
Barrie, Ontario L4N 2N4
https://www.paving.ca/
(705) 726-0100 | (800) 461-9692

Resolution Physiotherapy & IMS Clinic
PHYSIOTHERAPIST | BARRIE
218-11 Victoria St
Barrie, Ontario L4N 6T3
http://www.resolutionclinic.com/
(705) 252-5200

Smart Barrie Movers
MOVING COMPANIES | BARRIE
31 Willow Fern Dr
Barrie, Ontario L4N 0Z9
https://www.smartmoverscanada.ca/
(647) 995-7177

TEXONIC AV
HOME THEATRE SYSTEMS | BARRIE
72 Churchill Dr, Unit #3
Barrie, Ontario L4N 8Z5
https://avteck.ca/ | https://www.texonic.ca/
(647) 930-1560
(855) 528-8325

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be the most distinguished award for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer & business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selects the top-ranked companies and establishes the winner within each industry.

Consumer Choice Award lives in Abbotsford, Kelowna, Vancouver, Surrey, Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Regina, Hamilton & Niagara Region, Waterloo Region, Guelph, London, Greater Toronto Area, Barrie, Kingston, Peterborough, Windsor, Montreal, Ottawa, Gatineau, Quebec City, Trois-Rivières, Sherbrooke, St. John's and Halifax.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Consumer Choice Award | Le Choix du Consommateur
(888) 892.9273
info@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/607433/Consumer-Choice-Award-Winners-2020-Barrie

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.