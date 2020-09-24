Consumer Choice Award Winners 2020 | Barrie

BARRIE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / Consumer Choice Award is excited to announce the 2020 Top Service Providers in Barrie.

Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses.

Today, Consumer Choice Award is the only organization in Canada to utilize statistically supported independent market research to determine brand reputation, customer satisfaction and business excellence. This dynamic selection process produces the most sophisticated consumer-driven results available today. A method that ensures that only the most outstanding companies across Canada are the winners of this prestigious award based on their merits.



Congratulations to all of the 2020 Consumer Choice Award winners in the Barrie region listed here:

Atlantis Bath Centre

KITCHEN AND BATH CENTRES | BARRIE

15 Mollard Ct

Barrie, Ontario L4N 8Y1

http://www.atlantisbathcentre.ca

(647) 333-5556 Chameleon Masonry

MASONRY| BARRIE

32 George St

Barrie, Ontario L4N 5N3

https://weaverexterior.ca

(705) 725-4977 | (866) 342-8378 Chem Dry Simcoe County

CARPET AND RUG CLEANING | BARRIE

25 Hart Dr, 2

Barrie, Ontario L4N 5R8

https://simcoe.chemdry.ca/

(705) 721-8866 Credit Canada Debt Solutions

CREDIT AND DEBIT COUNSELLING SERVICE | BARRIE

35 Cedar Pointe Drive, Unit 31

Barrie, Ontario L4N 5R7

https://www.creditcanada.com/

(705) 252-2327 | (800) 267-2272 DC United Roofing

ROOFING | BARRIE

28 Currie st. Unit #13

Barrie, Ontario L4M 5N4

https://www.unitedroofingbarrie.com/

(705) 733-6072 Debbie Sitzer Professional Corporation

ACCOUNTING SERVICES | BARRIE

9-250 Bayview Dr

Barrie, Ontario L4N 4Y8

http://www.debbiesitzer.com/

(705) 735-2550 Diamond Renewable Energy

SOLAR ENERGY SYSTEMS | BARRIE

135 Bayfield Street, Suite 101

Barrie, Ontario L4M 3B3

https://www.diamondrenewable.com/

(705) 718-3888 Georgian Dental Barrie

DENTIST | BARRIE

149 Bayfield St.

Barrie, Ontario L4M 3B3

https://barriedentist.ca/

(705) 739-6725 Georgian Optometry - Family Eye Care

OPTICIAN OPTOMETRIST | BARRIE

410 Essa Road

Barrie, Ontario L4N 9J7

http://www.gobarrie.ca/

(705) 733-3838 Modo Yoga Barrie

YOGA STUDIO | BARRIE

411 Huronia Rd #6

Barrie, Ontario L4N 9B3

https://modoyoga.com/barrie/

(705) 790-8280 Northern Protocol Inc.

COMPUTER SERVICE REPAIR | BARRIE

331 Bayfield St

Barrie, Ontario L4M 3C2

https://www.npinc.ca/

(705) 739-2349 | (866) 800-2349 Panorama Windows and Doors

WINDOWS AND DOORS | BARRIE

565 Bryne dr, UNIT G

Barrie, Ontario L4N 9Y3

https://panoramawindows.ca/

(705) 999-4888 | (800) 654-6572 Perfect Promo Products

PROMOTIONAL PRODUCTS | BARRIE

65 Cedar Pointe Dr, Suite #267

Barrie, Ontario L4N 9R3

https://www.perfectpromoproducts.ca/

(905) 951-6389 Positano Paving

PAVING CONTRACTORS | BARRIE

216 Tiffin St

Barrie, Ontario L4N 2N4

https://www.paving.ca/

(705) 726-0100 | (800) 461-9692 Resolution Physiotherapy & IMS Clinic

PHYSIOTHERAPIST | BARRIE

218-11 Victoria St

Barrie, Ontario L4N 6T3

http://www.resolutionclinic.com/

(705) 252-5200 Smart Barrie Movers

MOVING COMPANIES | BARRIE

31 Willow Fern Dr

Barrie, Ontario L4N 0Z9

https://www.smartmoverscanada.ca/

(647) 995-7177 TEXONIC AV

HOME THEATRE SYSTEMS | BARRIE

72 Churchill Dr, Unit #3

Barrie, Ontario L4N 8Z5

https://avteck.ca/ | https://www.texonic.ca/

(647) 930-1560

(855) 528-8325

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be the most distinguished award for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer & business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selects the top-ranked companies and establishes the winner within each industry.

Consumer Choice Award lives in Abbotsford, Kelowna, Vancouver, Surrey, Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Regina, Hamilton & Niagara Region, Waterloo Region, Guelph, London, Greater Toronto Area, Barrie, Kingston, Peterborough, Windsor, Montreal, Ottawa, Gatineau, Quebec City, Trois-Rivières, Sherbrooke, St. John's and Halifax.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Consumer Choice Award | Le Choix du Consommateur

(888) 892.9273

info@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/607433/Consumer-Choice-Award-Winners-2020-Barrie