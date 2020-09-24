Consumer Choice Award Winners 2020 | Greater Toronto Area

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / Consumer Choice Award is excited to announce the 2020 Top Service Providers in the Greater Toronto Area.

Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses.

Today, Consumer Choice Award is the only organization in Canada to utilize statistically supported independent market research to determine brand reputation, customer satisfaction and business excellence. This dynamic selection process produces the most sophisticated consumer-driven results available today. A method that ensures that only the most outstanding companies across Canada are the winners of this prestigious award based on their merits.



Congratulations to all of the 2020 Consumer Choice Award winners in the Greater Toronto Area region listed here:

4Sight Home Inspections

HOME INSPECTION | PEEL REGION

2822 Castlebridge Dr

Toronto, Ontario L5M 5T5

http://www.4sightinspections.com/

(647) 965-3151 | (855) 355-6926 A Celebrity Limousine Service

LIMOUSINE SERVICES | TORONTO CENTRAL

44 McAdam Ave (By Appointment Only)

Toronto, Ontario M6A 1S5

https://www.acelebritylimousine.com/

(416) 410-2226 Abacus Self Storage

STORAGE SELF SERVICE | YORK REGION

25 Colston Court

Richmond Hill, Ontario L4C 9Z3

https://www.abacusselfstorage.com/

(905) 763-8600 Abbotsford Animal Hospital Ltd

VETERINARIANS | YORK REGION

14958 Yonge Street

Aurora, Ontario L4G 1M7

https://www.abbotsfordanimalhospital.com/

(905) 727-7379 ABCO Group

OFFICE FURNITURE AND EQUIPMENT | GTA

2480 Lawrence Ave. East, Unit 7

Toronto, Ontario M1P 2R7

https://www.abcogroup.ca/

(416) 750-0118 | (877) 441-2226 Aboutowne Roofing

ROOFING | HALTON REGION

253 Margaret Dr.

Oakville, Ontario L6K 2W3

http://www.aboutowneroofing.ca/

(905) 330-8585

Affordable Burials & Cremations

FUNERAL SERVICES | TORONTO CENTRAL

41 Industrial Street, Unit 102

Toronto, Ontario M4G 0C7

http://www.affordableburialsandcremations.ca/

(416) 487-9697

Air Doctors

ASBESTOS REMOVAL | DURHAM REGION

5192 Old Brock Rd.

Claremont, Ontario L1Y 1B7

https://asbestosmouldremoval.ca/

(416) 278-3902

AtlasCare Heating, Cooling & Plumbing

AIR CONDITIONING AND HEATING CONTRACTOR | GTA

2520 Bristol Circle

Oakville, Ontario L6H 5S1

https://atlascare.ca/

(905) 829-1296 | (888) 888-1108

Autogard Advantage

WARRANTY COMPANY | GTA

With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better

North York, Ontario

https://autogardadvantage.com/

(416) 663-9218 | (888) 666-8579

Avenue Acupuncture

ACUPUNCTURE | TORONTO CENTRAL

1896 Avenue Road, 2nd flor

Toronto, Ontario M5M 3Z8

https://avenueacu.com/

(416) 449-6756

Barnes Memorial Funeral Home

FUNERAL SERVICES | DURHAM REGION

5295, Thickson Rd. N.

Whitby, Ontario L1M 1W9

https://www.barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com/

(905) 655-3662

Barrett Tax Law

TAX LAW LAWYERS | GTA

45 Basaltic Road, Suite 1B

Toronto, Ontario L4K 1G5

https://barretttaxlaw.com/

(416) 907-8429 | (877) 882-9829

Barter Network

BARTER SERVICES| GTA

955 Wilson Ave. Unit 6

North York, Ontario M3K 2A8

https://barternetwork.ca/

(416) 485-9393 | (866) DO-BARTER

Beacon Corporation, Brokerage

BUSINESS BROKERS | GTA

5300 Yonge Street, Suite 205

Toronto, Ontario M2N 5R2

https://www.beaconadvisors.com/

(416) 228-1200

Bell Auto

PRE-OWNED AUTOMOBILE DEALERS | GTA

1127 Finch Avenue West

Toronto, Ontario M3J 2E8

https://www.bellauto.ca/

(416) 736-8880 | (888) 379-0180

Bellair Laser Clinic

LASER HAIR REMOVAL | GTA

116 Cumberland Street

Toronto, Ontario M5R 1A6

https://bellairlaserclinic.ca/

(416) 972-0337 | (888) 972-0337

Best Choice Driving School

DRIVING SCHOOLS | DURHAM REGION

909 Simcoe Street N., Suite 203

Oshawa, Ontario L1G 4W1

https://www.bestchoicedrivingschool.com/

(905) 686-2224

Bill Clarke Plumbing

PLUMBING CONTRACTOR | DURHAM REGION

137A Bloor St. E.

Oshawa, Ontario L1H 3M3

https://www.clarkeplumbing.ca/

(905) 725-8563

Bollocks Pub Group

Restaurant - Pub | DURHAM REGION

736 Kingston Rd.

Pickering, Ontario L1M 0L7

https://www.bollockspub.com/

(905) 492-5088

Bonafide Glass & Mirror Inc.|

GLASS AND MIRROR SALES AND SERVICE | PEEL REGION

6190 Atlantic Dr. #10

Mississuaga, Ontario L5T 1N7

https://bonafideglass.ca/

(905) 670-9898

Boss Leather Furniture

FURNITURE RETAILERS | GTA

18 King Street East, Unit A-4

Bolton, Ontario L7E 1E8

https://www.canadasbossleatherfurniture.com/

(905) 951-8884

Brock Painting & Contracting

PAINTING CONTRACTOR | DURHAM REGION

509 Cochrane St

Whitby, Ontario L1N 5J7

http://www.brockpainting.com/

(905) 903-3542

Brock Doors & Windows Ltd.

WINDOWS AND DOORS| GTA

278 Orenda Rd.

Brampton, Ontario L6T 4X6

http://www.brockwindows.com/

(905) 791-2850 | (800) 449-3808

Bronte Road Family Dental

DENTISTS | HALTON REGION

7-2544 Speers Road

Oakville, Ontario L6L 5W8

https://www.oakvillefamilydental.com/

(905) 465-0026

Bullard Brothers Painting

PAINTING CONTRACTOR | PEEL & HALTON REGION

3158 Sixth Line

Oakville, Ontario L6M 4J9

https://www.bullardbrotherspainting.com

(905) 616-3925

Burke's Restoration

FIRE WATER DAMAGE RESTORATION | GTA

98 Milvan Dr

Toronto, Ontario M9L 1Z6

http://www.burkesrestoration.com/

(416) 744-2456 | (800) 586-2456

Burlington Signs National

SIGNS | GTA

1229 Advance Rd. Unit 1+2

Burlington, Ontario L7M 1G7

https://burlingtonsigns.com/

(905) 335-6515

Canadian Appliance Source Markham

HOME APPLIANCE SALES | GTA

90 Ronson Drive

Etobicoke, Ontario M9W 1B6

https://www.canadianappliance.ca/

(416) 782-5900 | (877) 782-5561

Canadiana Flowers

FLORISTS | TORONTO CENTRAL

3087 Kingston Rd

Toronto, Ontario M1M 1P1

https://www.canadianaflowers.com/

(416) 265-6867

Century 21 President Realty Inc. Brokerage

RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE | PEEL & HALTON REGION

#246-80 Maritime Ontario Blvd

Brampton, Ontario L6S 0E7

http://www.century21president.com/

(905) 488-2100

Chantal Milot RMT & Associates

MASSAGE THERAPY | TORONTO CENTRAL

2409 Yonge Street, Unit 304

Toronto, Ontario M4P 2E7

https://chantalmilot.com

(416) 567-2896

City Wide Group

WATERPROOFING AND FOUNDATION REPAIR | GTA

25 Hollinger Rd

East York, Ontario M4B 3N4

https://www.citywidegroup.com/

(416) 283-5500

Clearview Home & Property Inspections

HOME/ BUILDING INSPECTION| GTA

7080 Pacific Circle, Unit #2

Toronto, Ontario L5T 2A7

https://www.cvhi.ca/

(647) 996-8439

Cloverhill Gardening Landscaping

LANDSCAPE CONTRACTORS | TORONTO CENTRAL

567-250 Eglinton Ave. E

Toronto, Ontario M4P 1K2

http://www.cloverhillgardening.com/

(416) 488-0522

Connectability

MANAGED SERVICE PROVIDER | GTA

75 Dufflaw Road, Suite 201B

North York, Ontario M6A 2W4

https://www.connectability.com/

(416) 966-3306

Credit Canada Debt Solutions

CREDIT AND DEBIT COUNSELLING SERVICE | GTA

45 Sheppard Ave. East, Suite 810

North York, Ontario M2N 5W9

https://www.creditcanada.com/

(416) 228-3328 | (800) 267-2272

CTS Building Supplies

BUILDING MATERIALS | GTA

733 Progress Ave

Scarborough, Ontario M1H 2W7

https://www.ctsbuildingsupplies.com/

(416) 840-4538

Cultures Restaurants

SANDWICH SHOP RESTAURANT | GTA

2 East Beaver Creek Road

Richmond Hill, Ontario L4B 2N3

https://cultures-restaurants.com/

(905) 764-7066 | (800)-563-6688

Decks n'Stuff

DECKS AND PATIO CONTRACTOR | GTA

215 Airdrie Road

Toronto, Ontario M4G 1M9

https://www.decksnstuff.ca/

(416) 909-0127

Del Property Management

CONDOMINIUM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT | GTA

4800 Dufferin Street. Bldg. C

Toronto, Ontario M3H 5S9

http://www.delpropertymanagement.com/

(416) 661-3151

Dodds Garage Door Systems

GARAGE OVERHEAD DOORS | GTA

60 Wildcat Rd.

North York, Ontario M3J 2V4

https://www.doddsdoors.com/

(416) 225-1600 | (877) 503-6337

Dodds Interiors

WINDOW TREATMENTS | GTA

1860 Dundas St. E.

Mississauga, Ontario L4X 1L9

https://www.doddsinteriors.com/

(905) 848-2877

Don Valley Dental | Toothology | Dentistry At Park Place - Dr.

Voudouris

DENTISTS | TORONTO CENTRAL

3 Singer Court

Toronto, Ontario M2K 0B6

https://toothology.com/

(416) 494-7477

Double Diamond Duct Cleaning

DUCT CLEANING | DURHAM REGION

109 Apple Blossom Blvd

Bowmanville, Ontario L1C 2H1

https://www.doublediamondduct.ca/

(905) 434-3828 | (855) 434-3828

Dr. Barry Winter & Associates

OPTICIANS OPTOMETRIST | PEEL REGION

202 - 222 Dixon Rd

Toronto, Ontario M9P 3S5

https://www.drwinterandassociates.ca/

(416) 248-9722

Dr. Clark's Reading Centre Ltd.

TUTORING | DURHAM REGION

420 Green St., Unit 101

Whitby, Ontario L9P 1R4

https://www.drclarksreadingcentre.ca/

(905) 666-5566

Durham Travel

TRAVEL AGENCIES | DURHAM REGION

1413 HIGHWAY 2, Unit 7

Courtice, Ontario L1E 2J6

http://www.durhamtravel.ca/

(905) 571-6210 | (866) 656-6601

E.W. Smith Roofing

ROOFING | TORONTO CENTRAL

1701-45 Wynford Heights Crescent

North York, Ontario M3C 1L3

https://ewsmithroofing.com/

416-467-7663

Edge Imaging Toronto Inc.

SCHOOL & SPORTS PHOTOGRAPHY | GTA

940 Gateway Dr

Burlington, ON L7L 5K7

https://www.edgeimaging.ca/en/

(888) 416-3343

Elite Martial Arts

MARTIAL ARTS | TORONTO CENTRAL

1 York St, 5th Floor

Toronto, ON M5J 0B6

https://emakravmaga.ca/

(647) 919-5729

Epic Baskets

GIFT BASKETS | PEEL REGION

3100 Ridgeway Drive, Unit 39

Mississauga, Ontario L5L 5M5

https://www.epicbaskets.com/

(905) 855-0303 | (866) 339-0783

Eyes Everywhere IT Consulting

I.T. Consultants | GTA

66 Wolf Creek Crescent

Maple, Ontario L6A 4B7

https://eyeseverywhere.ca/

(416) 731-1012

Eyes on Sheppard

OPTICIANS/ OPTOMETRIST | TORONTO CENTRAL

90 Sheppard Ave East Unit 100A

Toronto, Ontario M2N 3A1

https://eyesonsheppard.com/

(416) 733-4444

Farber & Partners

BANKRUPTCY LICENCED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE | GTA

1220 Sheppard Avenue East, Suite 300

Toronto, Ontario M2K 2S5

https://www.afarber.com/

(416) 496-1200 | (844) AFARBER

Fence For You Ltd.

FENCES | GTA

2579 Rena Rd.

Toronto, Ontario L4T 1G6

http://fencestoronto.ca/

(416) 939-6646

Forever Green Lawn & Landscape Inc

LANDSCAPE CONTRACTORS | PEEL REGION

150 Clark Blvd. Suite 218

Brampton, Ontario L6T 4Y8

https://forevergreeninc.ca/

(905) 454-0875

FOREX Parcel Delivery

COURIER SERVICES | GTA

515 Milner Avenue Unit #10

Scarborough, Ontario M1B 2K4

https://www.myforextoronto.com/

(416) 335-8555

Gala Travels

TRAVEL AGENCIES | TORONTO CENTRAL

7780 Woodbine Ave, Unit 2

Markham, Ontario L3R 2N7

https://www.galatravels.com/

(905) 940-4363 | (647) 290-5314

GIC Wealth Management

FINANCIAL PLANNING | GTA

3625 Dufferin Street, #340

Toronto, Ontario M3K 1Z2

https://gicwealth.ca/

(416) 787-1366 | (866) 228-9442

Glitz Jewellery Boutique

JEWELERS | YORK REGION

2396 Major MacKenzie Dr. W, #8

Vaughan, Ontario L6A 4Y1

http://www.glitzjewellery.com/

(289) 553-9010

Greek Tycoon Restaurant

MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANTS | DURHAM REGION

1101 Brock Street South

Whitby, Ontario L1N 4M1

http://www.greektycoon.ca/

(905) 668-0778

Guru Lukshmi

INDIAN RESTAURANTS | PEEL REGION

7070 Saint Barbara Blvd. Unit #45 & #50

Mississauga, Ontario L5W 0E6

http://www.gurulukshmi.com/

(905) 795-2299

Harmony Creek Golf Centre

PUBLIC GOLF COURSES | DURHAM REGION

1000 Bloor St. E

Oshawa, Ontario L1H 8S1

http://harmonycreekgolf.com/

(905) 433-0211

Hearing Solutions

HEARING SERVICES | GTA

620 Wilson Ave. Suite 500 (Head Office Location)

North York, Ontario M3K 1Z3

https://hearingsolutions.ca/

(416) 613-8543 | (844) 583-6194

Highland Funeral Home & Cremation Centre

FUNERAL SERVICES | YORK REGION

10 Cachet Woods Court

Markham, Ontario L6C 3G1

https://www.arbormemorial.ca/en/highland-markham

(905) 887-8600

Hitch City

VAN TRUCK CUSTOMIZING | GTA

5170 Dixie Rd

Mississauga, Ontario L4W 1E3

http://www.hitchcity.com/

(905) 625-4664

Hometurf Lawn Care

LAWN MAINTENANCE| Toronto Central

7123 Fir Tree Dr.

Mississauga, Ontario L5S 1G4

https://hometurf.ca/

(905) 791-8873 | (888) 791-8873

Jiffy Self Storage - North Slope Estates

SELF SERVICE STORAGE | TORONTO CENTRAL

1805 Wilson Ave

Toronto, Ontario M9M 1A2

https://www.jiffystorage.com/

(416) 741-3303

Kitchen Land

KITCHEN BATH CENTRES | GTA

1075 Queensway East, Unit 14

Mississauga, Ontario L4Y 4C8

http://www.kitchenland.ca

(905) 848-8509

Lakeside Garden Gallery

GARDEN CENTRES | PEEL REGION

10753 Heart Lake Road

Brampton, Ontario L6Z 0B7

https://gardengallery.ca/lakeside

(905) 846-3773

Lasik MD

LASER VISION CORRECTION | GTA

1 First Canadian Place, 100 King Street West, Suite 12

Toronto, Ontario M5X 2A1

https://www.lasikmd.com/

(416) 362-8677 | (866) 961-2020

Latitude Countertops

COUNTERTOPS | TORONTO CENTRAL

62 Lepage Ct

North York, Ontario M3J 1Z9

https://www.latitudecountertops.com/

(416) 638-8586 | (800) 435-9083

Lawn Care Alert

LAWN MAINTENANCE | HALTON REGION

2275 Upper Middle Road East, Suite 101

Oakville, Ontario L6H 0C3

https://lawncarealert.ca/

(289) 218-8439

LawnSavers

LAWN MAINTENANCE | YORK REGION

14-160 Cidermill Ave.

Concord, Ontario L4K 4K5

https://lawnsavers.com/

(905) 707-9994 | (888) 503-LAWN

Lease Busters

AUTOMOBILE LEASING | GTA

1230 Crestlawn Drive

Mississauga, Ontario L4W 1A6

https://leasebusters.com/

(905) 629-2270 | (888) 357-2678

Leaside Driving Academy

DRIVING SCHOOLS | TORONTO CENTRAL

1659 Bayview Ave., #2B

Toronto, Ontario M4G 3C1

http://www.leasidedriving.com/

(416) 487-2727

Legal Action

PARALEGAL SERVICES | GTA

#1510-5001 Yonge St

Toronto, Ontario M2N 6P6

http://www.legalaction.ca/

(416) 226-7250 | (800) 601-8946

LeslievilleGeek

HOME THEATRE SYSTEMS | GTA

32 Wolverleigh Blvd

Toronto, Ontario M4J 1R7

https://leslievillegeek.com/

(647) 477-2280

Let's Get Moving

MOVING COMPANIES | GTA

805 Wilson Avenue

North York, Ontario M9M 1A2

https://letsgetmovingcanada.com/

(416) 752-3254 | (877) 345-3254

Lexus of Oakville

AUTOMOBILE DEALERS - LEXUS | GTA

1453 North Service Road West

Toronto, Ontario L6M 2W2

https://www.lexusofoakville.ca/

(905) 847-8400 | (866) lexus-66

Lezzet Shawarma Falafel House

MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANTS | PEEL REGION

4120 Dixie Rd.

Mississauga, Ontario L4W 4V8

http://www.lezzetshawarma.com/

(905) 212-1211

Love Your Rug / Babayan's Carpet Cleaning

CARPET AND RUG CLEANING | TORONTO CENTRAL

41 Advance Rd.

Etobicoke, Ontario M8Z 2S6

https://www.loveyourrug.ca/

(416) 538-8669

Maple Academy of Dance

DANCE SCHOOL | YORK REGION

255 Bass Pro Mills Dr., Unit #504

Concord, Ontario L4K 0A2

http://mapleacademyofdance.com/

(905) 660-6800

Maple Acupuncture & Wellness

ACUPUNCTURE | YORK REGION

10040 Keele St., Unit #5

Maple, Ontario L6A 1G3

http://mapleacupuncture.ca/

(905) 303-3011

Market Lane Optical

OPTICIANS/OPTOMETRIST | YORK REGION

140 Woodbridge Avenue

Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4K9

https://myvisioncareprovider.com/

(905) 605-8191

Master Mechanic Ajax

AUTOMOBILE REPAIR | DURHAM REGION

264 Fairall St.

Ajax, Ontario L1S 1R7

https://www.mastermechanic.ca

(905) 426-2651

Mississauga Animal Hospital

VETERINARIANS | PEEL REGION

365 Dundas St

Mississauga, Ontario L5A 1X3

http://www.mississaugaanimalhospital.ca/

(905) 270-4784

Monster Plowing Company

SNOW REMOVAL | GTA

1145 Lawrence Ave West

Toronto, Ontario M6A 1E1

http://www.monsterplow.ca/

(647) 967-7569

Mortgage District Inc.

MORTGAGE BROKER | PEEL REGION

5675 Whittle Rd

Mississauga, Ontario L4Z 3P8

www.mortgagesbymichelle.ca

(647) 531-9480

Muldoon's Hand Roasted Coffee

COFFEE SERVICE AND SUPPLIES | GTA

5680 Timberlea Boulevard

Toronto, Ontario L4W 4M6

https://muldoonscoffee.com/

(905) 712-2233 | (877) 512-2233

MyHealth Centre

DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING CLINICS | GTA

45 Sheppard Avenue East, Suite 301

Toronto, Ontario M2N 5W9

http://www.myhealthcentre.ca/

(416) 278-3902

National Jewel Creations

JEWELLERS | TORONTO CENTRAL

215 VICTORIA ST, SUITE 300

Toronto, Ontario M5B 1T9

http://www.nationaljewelcreations.com/

(647) 350-4949 | (855) 505-5666

National Mattress Outlet Plus

MATTRESS STORES | GTA

6620 Kitimat Road, Unit #3

Mississauga, Ontario L5N 3K3

https://www.nationalmattress.ca/

(905) 878-8444 | (800) 631-4883

Neurocore Physiotherapy and Pilates Center Inc

PHYSIOTHERAPISTS | YORK REGION

9140 Leslie Street, Unit 107

Richmond Hill, Ontario L4B 0A9

http://www.neurocore.ca/

(905) 886-2673

NHI Nursing & Homemakers Inc.

HOME HEALTHCARE SERVICES | GTA

2347 Kennedy Road, Suite 204

Toronto, Ontario M1T 3T8

http://www.nhihealthcare.com/

(416) 754-0700

Norseman Construction

HOME RENOVATION | GTA

1304 Woodbine Ave.

Toronto, Ontario M4C 4E7

https://norsemanconstruction.ca/

(647) 435-5433

Oakville Academy for the Arts

DANCE SCHOOL | HALTON REGION

1011 Upper Middle Road East

Oakville, Ontario L6H 4L5

https://oakvilleacademy.com/

(905) 844-2787

Oil Changers North York

AUTOMOBILE LUBRICATION | TORONTO CENTRAL

901 Sheppard Ave West

North York, Ontario M3H 2T7

https://oilchangers.ca/location/north-york/901-sheppard-ave-west/

(416) 638-0165

Ontario Security Training

SECURITY TRAINING | GTA

Unit 1 - 1370 Birchmount Road

Scarborough, Ontario M1P 2E3

https://www.ontariosecuritytraining.com/

(416) 751-1717

Patterned Concrete

READY MIXED CONCRETE | GTA

249 Supertest Road

Toronto, Ontario M3J 2M4

https://patternedconcrete.ca/

(416) 702-4338 | (877) 728-8266

Penguin Basements, Ltd.

BASEMENT RENOVATIONS | GTA

906 Magnetic Drive

Toronto, Ontario M3J 2C4

https://www.basementscanada.com/

(416) 633-7180 | (866) 262-8298

Prestige Carpet Cleaning

CARPET AND RUG CLEANING | DURHAM REGION

107 a Warren Rd.

Whitby, Ontario L1N 2C4

http://www.prestigecleaning.ca/

(905) 668-6116 | (888) 925-3265

Preszler Injury Lawyers

PERSONAL INJURY LAWYER | GTA

151 Eglinton Ave W

Toronto, Ontario M4R 1A6

https://www.preszlerlaw.com/

(416) 364-2000 | (888) 608-2111

Primus

VOIP (VOICE OVER INTERNET PROVIDER) | GTA

2680 Skymark Ave Suite 100

Mississauga, Ontario M9B 6K5

https://primus.ca

(416) 236-3636 | (877) 654-7319

Print Three

PHOTOCOPY, PRINTING AND DIGITAL SERVICES | GTA

20 Great Gulf Drive, Unit 12

Concord, Ontario L4K 0K7

https://www.printthree.com/

(905) 669-8895 | (800) 335-5918

Priority Plumbing

PLUMBING CONTRACTOR | TORONTO CENTRAL

1594 Dupont St.

Toronto, Ontario M6P 3S7

https://priorityplumbing.ca/

(416) 762-8662

PROTÉGÉ Dance Company

DANCE SCHOOL | DURHAM REGION

682 Monarch Ave. Units 5, 6, 8 & 9

Ajax, Ontario L1S 4S2

http://www.protegedancecompany.com/

(905) 231-2111

Prudent Law

Consumer Law Lawyer | GTA

33 City Centre Dr., Suite 600

Mississauga, Ontario L5B 2N5

https://www.prudentlaw.ca/

(905) 361-9789

RE/MAX Community Realty

RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE| DURHAM REGION

1266 Morningside Ave., #203

Toronto, Ontario M1B 3V9

https://www.remaxcommunity.ca/

(416) 287-2222

Richards Upholstery

UPHOLSTERERS | PEEL REGION

Suite 118 - 2155 Leanne Blvd

Mississauga, Ontario L5K 2K8

http://richardsupholstery.com/

(905) 828-9677 | (905) 823-5050

Right-Tech Auto Repair and Service

AUTOMOBILE REPAIR | PEEL REGION

3375 Derry Rd. E

Toronto, Ontario L4T 1A8

https://www.righttech.ca/

905-671-3427

Rivalda Ceramic Tiles Inc.

PORCELAIN AND CERAMIC TILES | GTA

8305 Jane, Unit 1 - 2

Concord, Ontario L4K 5Y3

https://www.rivalda.com/

(905) 738-7100

RMS Siding and Eavestrough

EAVESTROUGH | DURHAM REGION

710 Wilson Road South

Oshawa, Ontario L1H 3R4

http://www.rmssidingandeavestrough.com/

(905) 767-1526

Roadsport Honda

AUTOMOBILE DEALERS HONDA | GTA

940 Ellesmere Rd

Scarborough, Ontario M1P 2W8

https://www.roadsport.com/

(416) 291-9501 | (866) 980-7440

ROYAL LEPAGE Terrequity Realty

RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE | TORONTO CENTRAL

211 Consumers Rd., Suite 105

Toronto, Ontario M2J 4G8

https://www.terrequity.com/

(416) 496-9220 | (800) 496-9220

Safetech Security

ALARM SYSTEMS | GTA

121 Willowdale Ave., Suite 202

Toronto, Ontario M2N 6A3

https://safetechalarms.com/

(416) 229-9902| (888) 939-3733

SE Telecommunications Ltd

TELEPHONE SYSTEMS SALES AND SERVICES | GTA

17075 Leslie St, Units 6 - 10

Newmarket, Ontario L3Y 8E1

http://www.setelecom.ca/

(905) 884-8324 | (877) 816-8324

Singers Edge & Toronto Arts Academy

MUSIC SCHOOL | TORONTO CENTRAL

538 Eglinton Avenue West

Toronto, Ontario M5N 1B4

https://torontoartsacademy.com/

(647) 748-2787

SMART REPAIR CENTRE

AUTOMOBILE BODY SHOP | HALTON REGION

889 Fraser Drive, Unit 101

Burlington, Ontario L7L 4X8

https://smartrepaircentre.ca/

(905) 840-5002

Stonemasters

MARBLE AND GRANITE DEALER | GTA

1285 Caledonia Rd., #2

North York, Ontario M6A 2X7

https://stonemasters.ca/

(416) 787-7866

Sunnyside Window & Eaves Cleaning

WINDOW CLEANING | GTA

250 Eglinton Ave. E., #567

Toronto, Ontario M4P 1K2

http://www.sunnysidewindowcleaning.com/

(416) 480-9675

Sunwing

VACATION PROVIDERS | GTA

27 Fasken Dr

Brampton, Ontario L6X 1S5

https://www.sunwing.ca/

(416) 620-4955

Surmesur Custom Menswear

FORMAL WEAR SALES AND RENTAL | GTA

108 Queen St. E.

Toronto, Ontario M5C 1S6

https://surmesur.com/

(416) 214-2840 | (855) 787-6378

Tanzil Dental & Associates

DENTISTS | YORK REGION

16640 Yonge St, Suite 8

Newmarket, Ontario L3X 2N8

https://www.tanzildentaloffice.com/

(905) 830-6009 | (416) 419-5696

Teachers on Call

TUTORING | TORONTO CENTRAL

2 St. Clair Ave. West, 18th Floor

Toronto, Ontario M4V 1L5

www.teachersoncall.ca

(416) 519-8335

Techville Computer and Mobile

COMPUTER CELL PHONE SERVICE AND REPAIR | GTA

574 Kerr St

Oakville, Ontario L6K 3C7

https://techvilleonline.com/

(905) 849-8702

Tesla Electric

ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR ELECTRICIAN | TORONTO CENTRAL

1010 Bathurst Street

Toronto, Ontario M5R 3G8

https://teslaelectric.ca

(416) 826-0696

The Dempster Clinic

NATUROPATHIC MEDICINE | TORONTO CENTRAL

97 Scollard St

Toronto, Ontario M5R 1G4

https://www.thedempsterclinic.com/

(416) 551-9577

The Inspection Professionals - TIP

HOME INSPECTION | YORK REGION

3120 Rutherford Rd

Toronto, Ontario L4K 0B2

http://inspectionpros.ca/

(416) 725-5568 | (888) 592-4888

The Lake House

WEDDING VENUES| DURHAM REGION

600 Liverpool Rd

Pickering, Ontario L1W 1P9

http://www.paulshannoncaterers.com/

(905) 422-0300 | (877) 426-8868

The Optical Lounge

OPTICIANS OPTOMETRIST | GTA

70 Town Centre Ct., Unit 1

Scarborough, Ontario M1P 0B2

https://theopticallounge.com

(416) 296-9991 | (416) 296-9991

The Smith Investigation Agency

INVESTIGATORS | GTA

55 Village Centre Place

Mississauga, Ontario L4Z 1V9

https://smithinvestigationagency.com/

(647) 479-8474

Thorncrest Sherway Inc

AUTOMOBILE DEALERS: FORD/ LINCOLN | GTA

1575 The Queensway

Toronto, Ontario M8Z 1T9

https://thorncrest.com/

(416) 521-7000

Thornhill Skin Clinic

COSMETIC PROCEDURES | YORK REGION

7787 Yonge St., Unit 12

Toronto, Ontario L3T 7L2

http://www.thornhillskinclinic.com/

(905) 771-0913

Tip Top Trough

EAVESTROUGH | TORONTO CENTRAL

181 Cocksfield Ave., #3

North York, Ontario M3H 3T4

https://www.tiptoptrough.com/

(416) 781-7406

Tire World

AUTOMOBILE TIRES | PEEL REGION

9 Melanie Dr.

Brampton, Ontario L6T 4K8

https://www.tireworldbrampton.com

(905) 458-0749

Top Hat Chimney

CHIMNEY CLEANING | GTA

24 Goskin Crt.

Scarborough, Ontario M1B 1J3

https://www.tophatchimney.ca/

(416) 785-9003

Topper Linen and Uniform

UNIFORM SUPPLIER | GTA

54 Junction Rd

Toronto, Ontario M6N 1B6

https://www.topperlinen.com/

(416) 763-4576 | (800) 268-1510

Toronto Comfort Zone

FIREPLACE SALES AND SERVICES | TORONTO CENTRAL

18 Lola Rd.

Toronto, Ontario M5P 1E4

https://torontocomfortzone.com/

(416) 482-8585

Toronto Dance Industry Inc.

DANCE SCHOOL | TORONTO CENTRAL

1530 Birchmount Rd., Unit #1

Scarborough, Ontario M1P 2G9

https://www.torontodanceindustry.com/

(416) 285-4470

Toronto Luxury Suites

EXECUTIVE SUITES | GTA

26 Scollard Street

Toronto, Ontario M5R 1E9

https://torontoluxurysuites.com/

(416) 901-3391

Trades By Jack

EAVESTROUGH | PEEL & HALTON REGION

5132 Timberlea Blvd

Mississauga, Ontario L4W 2S5

https://www.tradesbyjack.ca/

(416) 206-9533 | (888) 909-1665

Tropical Orthodontics

ORTHODONTISTS | PEEL REGION

265 Enfield Place, Suite 100B

Mississauga, Ontario L5B 3Y7

https://tropicalorthodontics.com/

(905) 281-8200

Tru North Orthodontics

ORTHODONTISTS | YORK REGION

3883 Rutherford Rd

Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 9R8

https://www.truortho.com/

(908) 856-9200

Twin Fish

THAI RESTAURANTS | PEEL REGION

80 Courtneypark Drive East

Toronto, Ontario L5T 2Y3

https://www.twinfish.ca/

(905) 670-2395

Villa Madina

MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT | TORONTO CENTRAL

2 East Beaver Creek Road

Richmond Hill, Ontario L4B 2N3

http://villamadina.com/

(905) 764-7066 | (800) 563-6688

VP Cleaning Services

MAID HOUSE CLEANING SERVICES | YORK REGION

286 Major Mackenzie Dr. E., Unit 108

Richmond Hill, Ontario L4C 8T3

http://vpcleaningservices.com/

(905) 780-9268

What's Good… Wellness by Design

ACUPUNCTURE | HALTON REGION

233 Cross Avenue, Unit C3

Oakville, Ontario L6J 2W9

https://www.whatsgoodwellness.ca/

(905) 845-5775

Work-Fit Total Therapy Centre

PAIN AND REHABILITATION THERAPY | HALTON REGION

North Block, 3001 Hospital Gate

Oakville, Ontario L6M 0L8

https://workfitphysiotherapy.ca/

(905) 845-9540

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be the most distinguished award for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer & business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selects the top-ranked companies and establishes the winner within each industry.

Consumer Choice Award lives in Abbotsford, Kelowna, Vancouver, Surrey, Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Regina, Hamilton & Niagara Region, Waterloo Region, Guelph, London, Greater Toronto Area, Barrie, Kingston, Peterborough, Windsor, Montreal, Ottawa, Gatineau, Quebec City, Trois-Rivières, Sherbrooke, St. John's and Halifax.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Consumer Choice Award | Le Choix du Consommateur

(888) 892.9273

info@ccaward.com

