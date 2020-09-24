Consumer Choice Award Winners 2020 | Greater Toronto Area

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / Consumer Choice Award is excited to announce the 2020 Top Service Providers in the Greater Toronto Area.
Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses.
Today, Consumer Choice Award is the only organization in Canada to utilize statistically supported independent market research to determine brand reputation, customer satisfaction and business excellence. This dynamic selection process produces the most sophisticated consumer-driven results available today. A method that ensures that only the most outstanding companies across Canada are the winners of this prestigious award based on their merits.
Congratulations to all of the 2020 Consumer Choice Award winners in the Greater Toronto Area region listed here:
4Sight Home Inspections
HOME INSPECTION | PEEL REGION
2822 Castlebridge Dr
Toronto, Ontario L5M 5T5
http://www.4sightinspections.com/
(647) 965-3151 | (855) 355-6926
A Celebrity Limousine Service
LIMOUSINE SERVICES | TORONTO CENTRAL
44 McAdam Ave (By Appointment Only)
Toronto, Ontario M6A 1S5
https://www.acelebritylimousine.com/
(416) 410-2226
Abacus Self Storage
STORAGE SELF SERVICE | YORK REGION
25 Colston Court
Richmond Hill, Ontario L4C 9Z3
https://www.abacusselfstorage.com/
(905) 763-8600
Abbotsford Animal Hospital Ltd
VETERINARIANS | YORK REGION
14958 Yonge Street
Aurora, Ontario L4G 1M7
https://www.abbotsfordanimalhospital.com/
(905) 727-7379
ABCO Group
OFFICE FURNITURE AND EQUIPMENT | GTA
2480 Lawrence Ave. East, Unit 7
Toronto, Ontario M1P 2R7
https://www.abcogroup.ca/
(416) 750-0118 | (877) 441-2226
Aboutowne Roofing
ROOFING | HALTON REGION
253 Margaret Dr.
Oakville, Ontario L6K 2W3
http://www.aboutowneroofing.ca/
(905) 330-8585
Affordable Burials & Cremations
FUNERAL SERVICES | TORONTO CENTRAL
41 Industrial Street, Unit 102
Toronto, Ontario M4G 0C7
http://www.affordableburialsandcremations.ca/
(416) 487-9697
Air Doctors
ASBESTOS REMOVAL | DURHAM REGION
5192 Old Brock Rd.
Claremont, Ontario L1Y 1B7
https://asbestosmouldremoval.ca/
(416) 278-3902
AtlasCare Heating, Cooling & Plumbing
AIR CONDITIONING AND HEATING CONTRACTOR | GTA
2520 Bristol Circle
Oakville, Ontario L6H 5S1
https://atlascare.ca/
(905) 829-1296 | (888) 888-1108
Autogard Advantage
WARRANTY COMPANY | GTA
With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better
North York, Ontario
https://autogardadvantage.com/
(416) 663-9218 | (888) 666-8579
Avenue Acupuncture
ACUPUNCTURE | TORONTO CENTRAL
1896 Avenue Road, 2nd flor
Toronto, Ontario M5M 3Z8
https://avenueacu.com/
(416) 449-6756
Barnes Memorial Funeral Home
FUNERAL SERVICES | DURHAM REGION
5295, Thickson Rd. N.
Whitby, Ontario L1M 1W9
https://www.barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com/
(905) 655-3662
Barrett Tax Law
TAX LAW LAWYERS | GTA
45 Basaltic Road, Suite 1B
Toronto, Ontario L4K 1G5
https://barretttaxlaw.com/
(416) 907-8429 | (877) 882-9829
Barter Network
BARTER SERVICES| GTA
955 Wilson Ave. Unit 6
North York, Ontario M3K 2A8
https://barternetwork.ca/
(416) 485-9393 | (866) DO-BARTER
Beacon Corporation, Brokerage
BUSINESS BROKERS | GTA
5300 Yonge Street, Suite 205
Toronto, Ontario M2N 5R2
https://www.beaconadvisors.com/
(416) 228-1200
Bell Auto
PRE-OWNED AUTOMOBILE DEALERS | GTA
1127 Finch Avenue West
Toronto, Ontario M3J 2E8
https://www.bellauto.ca/
(416) 736-8880 | (888) 379-0180
Bellair Laser Clinic
LASER HAIR REMOVAL | GTA
116 Cumberland Street
Toronto, Ontario M5R 1A6
https://bellairlaserclinic.ca/
(416) 972-0337 | (888) 972-0337
Best Choice Driving School
DRIVING SCHOOLS | DURHAM REGION
909 Simcoe Street N., Suite 203
Oshawa, Ontario L1G 4W1
https://www.bestchoicedrivingschool.com/
(905) 686-2224
Bill Clarke Plumbing
PLUMBING CONTRACTOR | DURHAM REGION
137A Bloor St. E.
Oshawa, Ontario L1H 3M3
https://www.clarkeplumbing.ca/
(905) 725-8563
Bollocks Pub Group
Restaurant - Pub | DURHAM REGION
736 Kingston Rd.
Pickering, Ontario L1M 0L7
https://www.bollockspub.com/
(905) 492-5088
Bonafide Glass & Mirror Inc.|
GLASS AND MIRROR SALES AND SERVICE | PEEL REGION
6190 Atlantic Dr. #10
Mississuaga, Ontario L5T 1N7
https://bonafideglass.ca/
(905) 670-9898
Boss Leather Furniture
FURNITURE RETAILERS | GTA
18 King Street East, Unit A-4
Bolton, Ontario L7E 1E8
https://www.canadasbossleatherfurniture.com/
(905) 951-8884
Brock Painting & Contracting
PAINTING CONTRACTOR | DURHAM REGION
509 Cochrane St
Whitby, Ontario L1N 5J7
http://www.brockpainting.com/
(905) 903-3542
Brock Doors & Windows Ltd.
WINDOWS AND DOORS| GTA
278 Orenda Rd.
Brampton, Ontario L6T 4X6
http://www.brockwindows.com/
(905) 791-2850 | (800) 449-3808
Bronte Road Family Dental
DENTISTS | HALTON REGION
7-2544 Speers Road
Oakville, Ontario L6L 5W8
https://www.oakvillefamilydental.com/
(905) 465-0026
Bullard Brothers Painting
PAINTING CONTRACTOR | PEEL & HALTON REGION
3158 Sixth Line
Oakville, Ontario L6M 4J9
https://www.bullardbrotherspainting.com
(905) 616-3925
Burke's Restoration
FIRE WATER DAMAGE RESTORATION | GTA
98 Milvan Dr
Toronto, Ontario M9L 1Z6
http://www.burkesrestoration.com/
(416) 744-2456 | (800) 586-2456
Burlington Signs National
SIGNS | GTA
1229 Advance Rd. Unit 1+2
Burlington, Ontario L7M 1G7
https://burlingtonsigns.com/
(905) 335-6515
Canadian Appliance Source Markham
HOME APPLIANCE SALES | GTA
90 Ronson Drive
Etobicoke, Ontario M9W 1B6
https://www.canadianappliance.ca/
(416) 782-5900 | (877) 782-5561
Canadiana Flowers
FLORISTS | TORONTO CENTRAL
3087 Kingston Rd
Toronto, Ontario M1M 1P1
https://www.canadianaflowers.com/
(416) 265-6867
Century 21 President Realty Inc. Brokerage
RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE | PEEL & HALTON REGION
#246-80 Maritime Ontario Blvd
Brampton, Ontario L6S 0E7
http://www.century21president.com/
(905) 488-2100
Chantal Milot RMT & Associates
MASSAGE THERAPY | TORONTO CENTRAL
2409 Yonge Street, Unit 304
Toronto, Ontario M4P 2E7
https://chantalmilot.com
(416) 567-2896
City Wide Group
WATERPROOFING AND FOUNDATION REPAIR | GTA
25 Hollinger Rd
East York, Ontario M4B 3N4
https://www.citywidegroup.com/
(416) 283-5500
Clearview Home & Property Inspections
HOME/ BUILDING INSPECTION| GTA
7080 Pacific Circle, Unit #2
Toronto, Ontario L5T 2A7
https://www.cvhi.ca/
(647) 996-8439
Cloverhill Gardening Landscaping
LANDSCAPE CONTRACTORS | TORONTO CENTRAL
567-250 Eglinton Ave. E
Toronto, Ontario M4P 1K2
http://www.cloverhillgardening.com/
(416) 488-0522
Connectability
MANAGED SERVICE PROVIDER | GTA
75 Dufflaw Road, Suite 201B
North York, Ontario M6A 2W4
https://www.connectability.com/
(416) 966-3306
Credit Canada Debt Solutions
CREDIT AND DEBIT COUNSELLING SERVICE | GTA
45 Sheppard Ave. East, Suite 810
North York, Ontario M2N 5W9
https://www.creditcanada.com/
(416) 228-3328 | (800) 267-2272
CTS Building Supplies
BUILDING MATERIALS | GTA
733 Progress Ave
Scarborough, Ontario M1H 2W7
https://www.ctsbuildingsupplies.com/
(416) 840-4538
Cultures Restaurants
SANDWICH SHOP RESTAURANT | GTA
2 East Beaver Creek Road
Richmond Hill, Ontario L4B 2N3
https://cultures-restaurants.com/
(905) 764-7066 | (800)-563-6688
Decks n'Stuff
DECKS AND PATIO CONTRACTOR | GTA
215 Airdrie Road
Toronto, Ontario M4G 1M9
https://www.decksnstuff.ca/
(416) 909-0127
Del Property Management
CONDOMINIUM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT | GTA
4800 Dufferin Street. Bldg. C
Toronto, Ontario M3H 5S9
http://www.delpropertymanagement.com/
(416) 661-3151
Dodds Garage Door Systems
GARAGE OVERHEAD DOORS | GTA
60 Wildcat Rd.
North York, Ontario M3J 2V4
https://www.doddsdoors.com/
(416) 225-1600 | (877) 503-6337
Dodds Interiors
WINDOW TREATMENTS | GTA
1860 Dundas St. E.
Mississauga, Ontario L4X 1L9
https://www.doddsinteriors.com/
(905) 848-2877
Don Valley Dental | Toothology | Dentistry At Park Place - Dr.
Voudouris
DENTISTS | TORONTO CENTRAL
3 Singer Court
Toronto, Ontario M2K 0B6
https://toothology.com/
(416) 494-7477
Double Diamond Duct Cleaning
DUCT CLEANING | DURHAM REGION
109 Apple Blossom Blvd
Bowmanville, Ontario L1C 2H1
https://www.doublediamondduct.ca/
(905) 434-3828 | (855) 434-3828
Dr. Barry Winter & Associates
OPTICIANS OPTOMETRIST | PEEL REGION
202 - 222 Dixon Rd
Toronto, Ontario M9P 3S5
https://www.drwinterandassociates.ca/
(416) 248-9722
Dr. Clark's Reading Centre Ltd.
TUTORING | DURHAM REGION
420 Green St., Unit 101
Whitby, Ontario L9P 1R4
https://www.drclarksreadingcentre.ca/
(905) 666-5566
Durham Travel
TRAVEL AGENCIES | DURHAM REGION
1413 HIGHWAY 2, Unit 7
Courtice, Ontario L1E 2J6
http://www.durhamtravel.ca/
(905) 571-6210 | (866) 656-6601
E.W. Smith Roofing
ROOFING | TORONTO CENTRAL
1701-45 Wynford Heights Crescent
North York, Ontario M3C 1L3
https://ewsmithroofing.com/
416-467-7663
Edge Imaging Toronto Inc.
SCHOOL & SPORTS PHOTOGRAPHY | GTA
940 Gateway Dr
Burlington, ON L7L 5K7
https://www.edgeimaging.ca/en/
(888) 416-3343
Elite Martial Arts
MARTIAL ARTS | TORONTO CENTRAL
1 York St, 5th Floor
Toronto, ON M5J 0B6
https://emakravmaga.ca/
(647) 919-5729
Epic Baskets
GIFT BASKETS | PEEL REGION
3100 Ridgeway Drive, Unit 39
Mississauga, Ontario L5L 5M5
https://www.epicbaskets.com/
(905) 855-0303 | (866) 339-0783
Eyes Everywhere IT Consulting
I.T. Consultants | GTA
66 Wolf Creek Crescent
Maple, Ontario L6A 4B7
https://eyeseverywhere.ca/
(416) 731-1012
Eyes on Sheppard
OPTICIANS/ OPTOMETRIST | TORONTO CENTRAL
90 Sheppard Ave East Unit 100A
Toronto, Ontario M2N 3A1
https://eyesonsheppard.com/
(416) 733-4444
Farber & Partners
BANKRUPTCY LICENCED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE | GTA
1220 Sheppard Avenue East, Suite 300
Toronto, Ontario M2K 2S5
https://www.afarber.com/
(416) 496-1200 | (844) AFARBER
Fence For You Ltd.
FENCES | GTA
2579 Rena Rd.
Toronto, Ontario L4T 1G6
http://fencestoronto.ca/
(416) 939-6646
Forever Green Lawn & Landscape Inc
LANDSCAPE CONTRACTORS | PEEL REGION
150 Clark Blvd. Suite 218
Brampton, Ontario L6T 4Y8
https://forevergreeninc.ca/
(905) 454-0875
FOREX Parcel Delivery
COURIER SERVICES | GTA
515 Milner Avenue Unit #10
Scarborough, Ontario M1B 2K4
https://www.myforextoronto.com/
(416) 335-8555
Gala Travels
TRAVEL AGENCIES | TORONTO CENTRAL
7780 Woodbine Ave, Unit 2
Markham, Ontario L3R 2N7
https://www.galatravels.com/
(905) 940-4363 | (647) 290-5314
GIC Wealth Management
FINANCIAL PLANNING | GTA
3625 Dufferin Street, #340
Toronto, Ontario M3K 1Z2
https://gicwealth.ca/
(416) 787-1366 | (866) 228-9442
Glitz Jewellery Boutique
JEWELERS | YORK REGION
2396 Major MacKenzie Dr. W, #8
Vaughan, Ontario L6A 4Y1
http://www.glitzjewellery.com/
(289) 553-9010
Greek Tycoon Restaurant
MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANTS | DURHAM REGION
1101 Brock Street South
Whitby, Ontario L1N 4M1
http://www.greektycoon.ca/
(905) 668-0778
Guru Lukshmi
INDIAN RESTAURANTS | PEEL REGION
7070 Saint Barbara Blvd. Unit #45 & #50
Mississauga, Ontario L5W 0E6
http://www.gurulukshmi.com/
(905) 795-2299
Harmony Creek Golf Centre
PUBLIC GOLF COURSES | DURHAM REGION
1000 Bloor St. E
Oshawa, Ontario L1H 8S1
http://harmonycreekgolf.com/
(905) 433-0211
Hearing Solutions
HEARING SERVICES | GTA
620 Wilson Ave. Suite 500 (Head Office Location)
North York, Ontario M3K 1Z3
https://hearingsolutions.ca/
(416) 613-8543 | (844) 583-6194
Highland Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
FUNERAL SERVICES | YORK REGION
10 Cachet Woods Court
Markham, Ontario L6C 3G1
https://www.arbormemorial.ca/en/highland-markham
(905) 887-8600
Hitch City
VAN TRUCK CUSTOMIZING | GTA
5170 Dixie Rd
Mississauga, Ontario L4W 1E3
http://www.hitchcity.com/
(905) 625-4664
Hometurf Lawn Care
LAWN MAINTENANCE| Toronto Central
7123 Fir Tree Dr.
Mississauga, Ontario L5S 1G4
https://hometurf.ca/
(905) 791-8873 | (888) 791-8873
Jiffy Self Storage - North Slope Estates
SELF SERVICE STORAGE | TORONTO CENTRAL
1805 Wilson Ave
Toronto, Ontario M9M 1A2
https://www.jiffystorage.com/
(416) 741-3303
Kitchen Land
KITCHEN BATH CENTRES | GTA
1075 Queensway East, Unit 14
Mississauga, Ontario L4Y 4C8
http://www.kitchenland.ca
(905) 848-8509
Lakeside Garden Gallery
GARDEN CENTRES | PEEL REGION
10753 Heart Lake Road
Brampton, Ontario L6Z 0B7
https://gardengallery.ca/lakeside
(905) 846-3773
Lasik MD
LASER VISION CORRECTION | GTA
1 First Canadian Place, 100 King Street West, Suite 12
Toronto, Ontario M5X 2A1
https://www.lasikmd.com/
(416) 362-8677 | (866) 961-2020
Latitude Countertops
COUNTERTOPS | TORONTO CENTRAL
62 Lepage Ct
North York, Ontario M3J 1Z9
https://www.latitudecountertops.com/
(416) 638-8586 | (800) 435-9083
Lawn Care Alert
LAWN MAINTENANCE | HALTON REGION
2275 Upper Middle Road East, Suite 101
Oakville, Ontario L6H 0C3
https://lawncarealert.ca/
(289) 218-8439
LawnSavers
LAWN MAINTENANCE | YORK REGION
14-160 Cidermill Ave.
Concord, Ontario L4K 4K5
https://lawnsavers.com/
(905) 707-9994 | (888) 503-LAWN
Lease Busters
AUTOMOBILE LEASING | GTA
1230 Crestlawn Drive
Mississauga, Ontario L4W 1A6
https://leasebusters.com/
(905) 629-2270 | (888) 357-2678
Leaside Driving Academy
DRIVING SCHOOLS | TORONTO CENTRAL
1659 Bayview Ave., #2B
Toronto, Ontario M4G 3C1
http://www.leasidedriving.com/
(416) 487-2727
Legal Action
PARALEGAL SERVICES | GTA
#1510-5001 Yonge St
Toronto, Ontario M2N 6P6
http://www.legalaction.ca/
(416) 226-7250 | (800) 601-8946
LeslievilleGeek
HOME THEATRE SYSTEMS | GTA
32 Wolverleigh Blvd
Toronto, Ontario M4J 1R7
https://leslievillegeek.com/
(647) 477-2280
Let's Get Moving
MOVING COMPANIES | GTA
805 Wilson Avenue
North York, Ontario M9M 1A2
https://letsgetmovingcanada.com/
(416) 752-3254 | (877) 345-3254
Lexus of Oakville
AUTOMOBILE DEALERS - LEXUS | GTA
1453 North Service Road West
Toronto, Ontario L6M 2W2
https://www.lexusofoakville.ca/
(905) 847-8400 | (866) lexus-66
Lezzet Shawarma Falafel House
MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANTS | PEEL REGION
4120 Dixie Rd.
Mississauga, Ontario L4W 4V8
http://www.lezzetshawarma.com/
(905) 212-1211
Love Your Rug / Babayan's Carpet Cleaning
CARPET AND RUG CLEANING | TORONTO CENTRAL
41 Advance Rd.
Etobicoke, Ontario M8Z 2S6
https://www.loveyourrug.ca/
(416) 538-8669
Maple Academy of Dance
DANCE SCHOOL | YORK REGION
255 Bass Pro Mills Dr., Unit #504
Concord, Ontario L4K 0A2
http://mapleacademyofdance.com/
(905) 660-6800
Maple Acupuncture & Wellness
ACUPUNCTURE | YORK REGION
10040 Keele St., Unit #5
Maple, Ontario L6A 1G3
http://mapleacupuncture.ca/
(905) 303-3011
Market Lane Optical
OPTICIANS/OPTOMETRIST | YORK REGION
140 Woodbridge Avenue
Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4K9
https://myvisioncareprovider.com/
(905) 605-8191
Master Mechanic Ajax
AUTOMOBILE REPAIR | DURHAM REGION
264 Fairall St.
Ajax, Ontario L1S 1R7
https://www.mastermechanic.ca
(905) 426-2651
Mississauga Animal Hospital
VETERINARIANS | PEEL REGION
365 Dundas St
Mississauga, Ontario L5A 1X3
http://www.mississaugaanimalhospital.ca/
(905) 270-4784
Monster Plowing Company
SNOW REMOVAL | GTA
1145 Lawrence Ave West
Toronto, Ontario M6A 1E1
http://www.monsterplow.ca/
(647) 967-7569
Mortgage District Inc.
MORTGAGE BROKER | PEEL REGION
5675 Whittle Rd
Mississauga, Ontario L4Z 3P8
www.mortgagesbymichelle.ca
(647) 531-9480
Muldoon's Hand Roasted Coffee
COFFEE SERVICE AND SUPPLIES | GTA
5680 Timberlea Boulevard
Toronto, Ontario L4W 4M6
https://muldoonscoffee.com/
(905) 712-2233 | (877) 512-2233
MyHealth Centre
DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING CLINICS | GTA
45 Sheppard Avenue East, Suite 301
Toronto, Ontario M2N 5W9
http://www.myhealthcentre.ca/
(416) 278-3902
National Jewel Creations
JEWELLERS | TORONTO CENTRAL
215 VICTORIA ST, SUITE 300
Toronto, Ontario M5B 1T9
http://www.nationaljewelcreations.com/
(647) 350-4949 | (855) 505-5666
National Mattress Outlet Plus
MATTRESS STORES | GTA
6620 Kitimat Road, Unit #3
Mississauga, Ontario L5N 3K3
https://www.nationalmattress.ca/
(905) 878-8444 | (800) 631-4883
Neurocore Physiotherapy and Pilates Center Inc
PHYSIOTHERAPISTS | YORK REGION
9140 Leslie Street, Unit 107
Richmond Hill, Ontario L4B 0A9
http://www.neurocore.ca/
(905) 886-2673
NHI Nursing & Homemakers Inc.
HOME HEALTHCARE SERVICES | GTA
2347 Kennedy Road, Suite 204
Toronto, Ontario M1T 3T8
http://www.nhihealthcare.com/
(416) 754-0700
Norseman Construction
HOME RENOVATION | GTA
1304 Woodbine Ave.
Toronto, Ontario M4C 4E7
https://norsemanconstruction.ca/
(647) 435-5433
Oakville Academy for the Arts
DANCE SCHOOL | HALTON REGION
1011 Upper Middle Road East
Oakville, Ontario L6H 4L5
https://oakvilleacademy.com/
(905) 844-2787
Oil Changers North York
AUTOMOBILE LUBRICATION | TORONTO CENTRAL
901 Sheppard Ave West
North York, Ontario M3H 2T7
https://oilchangers.ca/location/north-york/901-sheppard-ave-west/
(416) 638-0165
Ontario Security Training
SECURITY TRAINING | GTA
Unit 1 - 1370 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, Ontario M1P 2E3
https://www.ontariosecuritytraining.com/
(416) 751-1717
Patterned Concrete
READY MIXED CONCRETE | GTA
249 Supertest Road
Toronto, Ontario M3J 2M4
https://patternedconcrete.ca/
(416) 702-4338 | (877) 728-8266
Penguin Basements, Ltd.
BASEMENT RENOVATIONS | GTA
906 Magnetic Drive
Toronto, Ontario M3J 2C4
https://www.basementscanada.com/
(416) 633-7180 | (866) 262-8298
Prestige Carpet Cleaning
CARPET AND RUG CLEANING | DURHAM REGION
107 a Warren Rd.
Whitby, Ontario L1N 2C4
http://www.prestigecleaning.ca/
(905) 668-6116 | (888) 925-3265
Preszler Injury Lawyers
PERSONAL INJURY LAWYER | GTA
151 Eglinton Ave W
Toronto, Ontario M4R 1A6
https://www.preszlerlaw.com/
(416) 364-2000 | (888) 608-2111
Primus
VOIP (VOICE OVER INTERNET PROVIDER) | GTA
2680 Skymark Ave Suite 100
Mississauga, Ontario M9B 6K5
https://primus.ca
(416) 236-3636 | (877) 654-7319
Print Three
PHOTOCOPY, PRINTING AND DIGITAL SERVICES | GTA
20 Great Gulf Drive, Unit 12
Concord, Ontario L4K 0K7
https://www.printthree.com/
(905) 669-8895 | (800) 335-5918
Priority Plumbing
PLUMBING CONTRACTOR | TORONTO CENTRAL
1594 Dupont St.
Toronto, Ontario M6P 3S7
https://priorityplumbing.ca/
(416) 762-8662
PROTÉGÉ Dance Company
DANCE SCHOOL | DURHAM REGION
682 Monarch Ave. Units 5, 6, 8 & 9
Ajax, Ontario L1S 4S2
http://www.protegedancecompany.com/
(905) 231-2111
Prudent Law
Consumer Law Lawyer | GTA
33 City Centre Dr., Suite 600
Mississauga, Ontario L5B 2N5
https://www.prudentlaw.ca/
(905) 361-9789
RE/MAX Community Realty
RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE| DURHAM REGION
1266 Morningside Ave., #203
Toronto, Ontario M1B 3V9
https://www.remaxcommunity.ca/
(416) 287-2222
Richards Upholstery
UPHOLSTERERS | PEEL REGION
Suite 118 - 2155 Leanne Blvd
Mississauga, Ontario L5K 2K8
http://richardsupholstery.com/
(905) 828-9677 | (905) 823-5050
Right-Tech Auto Repair and Service
AUTOMOBILE REPAIR | PEEL REGION
3375 Derry Rd. E
Toronto, Ontario L4T 1A8
https://www.righttech.ca/
905-671-3427
Rivalda Ceramic Tiles Inc.
PORCELAIN AND CERAMIC TILES | GTA
8305 Jane, Unit 1 - 2
Concord, Ontario L4K 5Y3
https://www.rivalda.com/
(905) 738-7100
RMS Siding and Eavestrough
EAVESTROUGH | DURHAM REGION
710 Wilson Road South
Oshawa, Ontario L1H 3R4
http://www.rmssidingandeavestrough.com/
(905) 767-1526
Roadsport Honda
AUTOMOBILE DEALERS HONDA | GTA
940 Ellesmere Rd
Scarborough, Ontario M1P 2W8
https://www.roadsport.com/
(416) 291-9501 | (866) 980-7440
ROYAL LEPAGE Terrequity Realty
RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE | TORONTO CENTRAL
211 Consumers Rd., Suite 105
Toronto, Ontario M2J 4G8
https://www.terrequity.com/
(416) 496-9220 | (800) 496-9220
Safetech Security
ALARM SYSTEMS | GTA
121 Willowdale Ave., Suite 202
Toronto, Ontario M2N 6A3
https://safetechalarms.com/
(416) 229-9902| (888) 939-3733
SE Telecommunications Ltd
TELEPHONE SYSTEMS SALES AND SERVICES | GTA
17075 Leslie St, Units 6 - 10
Newmarket, Ontario L3Y 8E1
http://www.setelecom.ca/
(905) 884-8324 | (877) 816-8324
Singers Edge & Toronto Arts Academy
MUSIC SCHOOL | TORONTO CENTRAL
538 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, Ontario M5N 1B4
https://torontoartsacademy.com/
(647) 748-2787
SMART REPAIR CENTRE
AUTOMOBILE BODY SHOP | HALTON REGION
889 Fraser Drive, Unit 101
Burlington, Ontario L7L 4X8
https://smartrepaircentre.ca/
(905) 840-5002
Stonemasters
MARBLE AND GRANITE DEALER | GTA
1285 Caledonia Rd., #2
North York, Ontario M6A 2X7
https://stonemasters.ca/
(416) 787-7866
Sunnyside Window & Eaves Cleaning
WINDOW CLEANING | GTA
250 Eglinton Ave. E., #567
Toronto, Ontario M4P 1K2
http://www.sunnysidewindowcleaning.com/
(416) 480-9675
Sunwing
VACATION PROVIDERS | GTA
27 Fasken Dr
Brampton, Ontario L6X 1S5
https://www.sunwing.ca/
(416) 620-4955
Surmesur Custom Menswear
FORMAL WEAR SALES AND RENTAL | GTA
108 Queen St. E.
Toronto, Ontario M5C 1S6
https://surmesur.com/
(416) 214-2840 | (855) 787-6378
Tanzil Dental & Associates
DENTISTS | YORK REGION
16640 Yonge St, Suite 8
Newmarket, Ontario L3X 2N8
https://www.tanzildentaloffice.com/
(905) 830-6009 | (416) 419-5696
Teachers on Call
TUTORING | TORONTO CENTRAL
2 St. Clair Ave. West, 18th Floor
Toronto, Ontario M4V 1L5
www.teachersoncall.ca
(416) 519-8335
Techville Computer and Mobile
COMPUTER CELL PHONE SERVICE AND REPAIR | GTA
574 Kerr St
Oakville, Ontario L6K 3C7
https://techvilleonline.com/
(905) 849-8702
Tesla Electric
ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR ELECTRICIAN | TORONTO CENTRAL
1010 Bathurst Street
Toronto, Ontario M5R 3G8
https://teslaelectric.ca
(416) 826-0696
The Dempster Clinic
NATUROPATHIC MEDICINE | TORONTO CENTRAL
97 Scollard St
Toronto, Ontario M5R 1G4
https://www.thedempsterclinic.com/
(416) 551-9577
The Inspection Professionals - TIP
HOME INSPECTION | YORK REGION
3120 Rutherford Rd
Toronto, Ontario L4K 0B2
http://inspectionpros.ca/
(416) 725-5568 | (888) 592-4888
The Lake House
WEDDING VENUES| DURHAM REGION
600 Liverpool Rd
Pickering, Ontario L1W 1P9
http://www.paulshannoncaterers.com/
(905) 422-0300 | (877) 426-8868
The Optical Lounge
OPTICIANS OPTOMETRIST | GTA
70 Town Centre Ct., Unit 1
Scarborough, Ontario M1P 0B2
https://theopticallounge.com
(416) 296-9991 | (416) 296-9991
The Smith Investigation Agency
INVESTIGATORS | GTA
55 Village Centre Place
Mississauga, Ontario L4Z 1V9
https://smithinvestigationagency.com/
(647) 479-8474
Thorncrest Sherway Inc
AUTOMOBILE DEALERS: FORD/ LINCOLN | GTA
1575 The Queensway
Toronto, Ontario M8Z 1T9
https://thorncrest.com/
(416) 521-7000
Thornhill Skin Clinic
COSMETIC PROCEDURES | YORK REGION
7787 Yonge St., Unit 12
Toronto, Ontario L3T 7L2
http://www.thornhillskinclinic.com/
(905) 771-0913
Tip Top Trough
EAVESTROUGH | TORONTO CENTRAL
181 Cocksfield Ave., #3
North York, Ontario M3H 3T4
https://www.tiptoptrough.com/
(416) 781-7406
Tire World
AUTOMOBILE TIRES | PEEL REGION
9 Melanie Dr.
Brampton, Ontario L6T 4K8
https://www.tireworldbrampton.com
(905) 458-0749
Top Hat Chimney
CHIMNEY CLEANING | GTA
24 Goskin Crt.
Scarborough, Ontario M1B 1J3
https://www.tophatchimney.ca/
(416) 785-9003
Topper Linen and Uniform
UNIFORM SUPPLIER | GTA
54 Junction Rd
Toronto, Ontario M6N 1B6
https://www.topperlinen.com/
(416) 763-4576 | (800) 268-1510
Toronto Comfort Zone
FIREPLACE SALES AND SERVICES | TORONTO CENTRAL
18 Lola Rd.
Toronto, Ontario M5P 1E4
https://torontocomfortzone.com/
(416) 482-8585
Toronto Dance Industry Inc.
DANCE SCHOOL | TORONTO CENTRAL
1530 Birchmount Rd., Unit #1
Scarborough, Ontario M1P 2G9
https://www.torontodanceindustry.com/
(416) 285-4470
Toronto Luxury Suites
EXECUTIVE SUITES | GTA
26 Scollard Street
Toronto, Ontario M5R 1E9
https://torontoluxurysuites.com/
(416) 901-3391
Trades By Jack
EAVESTROUGH | PEEL & HALTON REGION
5132 Timberlea Blvd
Mississauga, Ontario L4W 2S5
https://www.tradesbyjack.ca/
(416) 206-9533 | (888) 909-1665
Tropical Orthodontics
ORTHODONTISTS | PEEL REGION
265 Enfield Place, Suite 100B
Mississauga, Ontario L5B 3Y7
https://tropicalorthodontics.com/
(905) 281-8200
Tru North Orthodontics
ORTHODONTISTS | YORK REGION
3883 Rutherford Rd
Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 9R8
https://www.truortho.com/
(908) 856-9200
Twin Fish
THAI RESTAURANTS | PEEL REGION
80 Courtneypark Drive East
Toronto, Ontario L5T 2Y3
https://www.twinfish.ca/
(905) 670-2395
Villa Madina
MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT | TORONTO CENTRAL
2 East Beaver Creek Road
Richmond Hill, Ontario L4B 2N3
http://villamadina.com/
(905) 764-7066 | (800) 563-6688
VP Cleaning Services
MAID HOUSE CLEANING SERVICES | YORK REGION
286 Major Mackenzie Dr. E., Unit 108
Richmond Hill, Ontario L4C 8T3
http://vpcleaningservices.com/
(905) 780-9268
What's Good… Wellness by Design
ACUPUNCTURE | HALTON REGION
233 Cross Avenue, Unit C3
Oakville, Ontario L6J 2W9
https://www.whatsgoodwellness.ca/
(905) 845-5775
Work-Fit Total Therapy Centre
PAIN AND REHABILITATION THERAPY | HALTON REGION
North Block, 3001 Hospital Gate
Oakville, Ontario L6M 0L8
https://workfitphysiotherapy.ca/
(905) 845-9540
Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be the most distinguished award for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer & business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selects the top-ranked companies and establishes the winner within each industry.
Consumer Choice Award lives in Abbotsford, Kelowna, Vancouver, Surrey, Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Regina, Hamilton & Niagara Region, Waterloo Region, Guelph, London, Greater Toronto Area, Barrie, Kingston, Peterborough, Windsor, Montreal, Ottawa, Gatineau, Quebec City, Trois-Rivières, Sherbrooke, St. John's and Halifax.
