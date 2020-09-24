Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung! Handeln, bevor das Gaspedal durchdrückt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
24.09.2020 | 15:08
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Consumer Choice Award Winners 2020 | Greater Toronto Area

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / Consumer Choice Award is excited to announce the 2020 Top Service Providers in the Greater Toronto Area.

Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses.

Today, Consumer Choice Award is the only organization in Canada to utilize statistically supported independent market research to determine brand reputation, customer satisfaction and business excellence. This dynamic selection process produces the most sophisticated consumer-driven results available today. A method that ensures that only the most outstanding companies across Canada are the winners of this prestigious award based on their merits.

Congratulations to all of the 2020 Consumer Choice Award winners in the Greater Toronto Area region listed here:

4Sight Home Inspections
HOME INSPECTION | PEEL REGION
2822 Castlebridge Dr
Toronto, Ontario L5M 5T5
http://www.4sightinspections.com/
(647) 965-3151 | (855) 355-6926

A Celebrity Limousine Service
LIMOUSINE SERVICES | TORONTO CENTRAL
44 McAdam Ave (By Appointment Only)
Toronto, Ontario M6A 1S5
https://www.acelebritylimousine.com/
(416) 410-2226

Abacus Self Storage
STORAGE SELF SERVICE | YORK REGION
25 Colston Court
Richmond Hill, Ontario L4C 9Z3
https://www.abacusselfstorage.com/
(905) 763-8600

Abbotsford Animal Hospital Ltd
VETERINARIANS | YORK REGION
14958 Yonge Street
Aurora, Ontario L4G 1M7
https://www.abbotsfordanimalhospital.com/
(905) 727-7379

ABCO Group
OFFICE FURNITURE AND EQUIPMENT | GTA
2480 Lawrence Ave. East, Unit 7
Toronto, Ontario M1P 2R7
https://www.abcogroup.ca/
(416) 750-0118 | (877) 441-2226

Aboutowne Roofing
ROOFING | HALTON REGION
253 Margaret Dr.
Oakville, Ontario L6K 2W3
http://www.aboutowneroofing.ca/
(905) 330-8585

Affordable Burials & Cremations
FUNERAL SERVICES | TORONTO CENTRAL
41 Industrial Street, Unit 102
Toronto, Ontario M4G 0C7
http://www.affordableburialsandcremations.ca/
(416) 487-9697

Air Doctors
ASBESTOS REMOVAL | DURHAM REGION
5192 Old Brock Rd.
Claremont, Ontario L1Y 1B7
https://asbestosmouldremoval.ca/
(416) 278-3902

AtlasCare Heating, Cooling & Plumbing
AIR CONDITIONING AND HEATING CONTRACTOR | GTA
2520 Bristol Circle
Oakville, Ontario L6H 5S1
https://atlascare.ca/
(905) 829-1296 | (888) 888-1108

Autogard Advantage
WARRANTY COMPANY | GTA
With Multiple Locations to Serve You Better
North York, Ontario
https://autogardadvantage.com/
(416) 663-9218 | (888) 666-8579

Avenue Acupuncture
ACUPUNCTURE | TORONTO CENTRAL
1896 Avenue Road, 2nd flor
Toronto, Ontario M5M 3Z8
https://avenueacu.com/
(416) 449-6756

Barnes Memorial Funeral Home
FUNERAL SERVICES | DURHAM REGION
5295, Thickson Rd. N.
Whitby, Ontario L1M 1W9
https://www.barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com/
(905) 655-3662

Barrett Tax Law
TAX LAW LAWYERS | GTA
45 Basaltic Road, Suite 1B
Toronto, Ontario L4K 1G5
https://barretttaxlaw.com/
(416) 907-8429 | (877) 882-9829

Barter Network
BARTER SERVICES| GTA
955 Wilson Ave. Unit 6
North York, Ontario M3K 2A8
https://barternetwork.ca/
(416) 485-9393 | (866) DO-BARTER

Beacon Corporation, Brokerage
BUSINESS BROKERS | GTA
5300 Yonge Street, Suite 205
Toronto, Ontario M2N 5R2
https://www.beaconadvisors.com/
(416) 228-1200

Bell Auto
PRE-OWNED AUTOMOBILE DEALERS | GTA
1127 Finch Avenue West
Toronto, Ontario M3J 2E8
https://www.bellauto.ca/
(416) 736-8880 | (888) 379-0180

Bellair Laser Clinic
LASER HAIR REMOVAL | GTA
116 Cumberland Street
Toronto, Ontario M5R 1A6
https://bellairlaserclinic.ca/
(416) 972-0337 | (888) 972-0337

Best Choice Driving School
DRIVING SCHOOLS | DURHAM REGION
909 Simcoe Street N., Suite 203
Oshawa, Ontario L1G 4W1
https://www.bestchoicedrivingschool.com/
(905) 686-2224

Bill Clarke Plumbing
PLUMBING CONTRACTOR | DURHAM REGION
137A Bloor St. E.
Oshawa, Ontario L1H 3M3
https://www.clarkeplumbing.ca/
(905) 725-8563

Bollocks Pub Group
Restaurant - Pub | DURHAM REGION
736 Kingston Rd.
Pickering, Ontario L1M 0L7
https://www.bollockspub.com/
(905) 492-5088

Bonafide Glass & Mirror Inc.|
GLASS AND MIRROR SALES AND SERVICE | PEEL REGION
6190 Atlantic Dr. #10
Mississuaga, Ontario L5T 1N7
https://bonafideglass.ca/
(905) 670-9898

Boss Leather Furniture

FURNITURE RETAILERS | GTA
18 King Street East, Unit A-4
Bolton, Ontario L7E 1E8
https://www.canadasbossleatherfurniture.com/
(905) 951-8884

Brock Painting & Contracting
PAINTING CONTRACTOR | DURHAM REGION
509 Cochrane St
Whitby, Ontario L1N 5J7
http://www.brockpainting.com/
(905) 903-3542

Brock Doors & Windows Ltd.
WINDOWS AND DOORS| GTA
278 Orenda Rd.
Brampton, Ontario L6T 4X6
http://www.brockwindows.com/
(905) 791-2850 | (800) 449-3808

Bronte Road Family Dental
DENTISTS | HALTON REGION
7-2544 Speers Road
Oakville, Ontario L6L 5W8
https://www.oakvillefamilydental.com/
(905) 465-0026

Bullard Brothers Painting
PAINTING CONTRACTOR | PEEL & HALTON REGION
3158 Sixth Line
Oakville, Ontario L6M 4J9
https://www.bullardbrotherspainting.com
(905) 616-3925

Burke's Restoration
FIRE WATER DAMAGE RESTORATION | GTA
98 Milvan Dr
Toronto, Ontario M9L 1Z6
http://www.burkesrestoration.com/
(416) 744-2456 | (800) 586-2456

Burlington Signs National
SIGNS | GTA
1229 Advance Rd. Unit 1+2
Burlington, Ontario L7M 1G7
https://burlingtonsigns.com/
(905) 335-6515

Canadian Appliance Source Markham
HOME APPLIANCE SALES | GTA
90 Ronson Drive
Etobicoke, Ontario M9W 1B6
https://www.canadianappliance.ca/
(416) 782-5900 | (877) 782-5561

Canadiana Flowers
FLORISTS | TORONTO CENTRAL
3087 Kingston Rd
Toronto, Ontario M1M 1P1
https://www.canadianaflowers.com/
(416) 265-6867

Century 21 President Realty Inc. Brokerage
RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE | PEEL & HALTON REGION
#246-80 Maritime Ontario Blvd
Brampton, Ontario L6S 0E7
http://www.century21president.com/
(905) 488-2100

Chantal Milot RMT & Associates
MASSAGE THERAPY | TORONTO CENTRAL
2409 Yonge Street, Unit 304
Toronto, Ontario M4P 2E7
https://chantalmilot.com
(416) 567-2896

City Wide Group
WATERPROOFING AND FOUNDATION REPAIR | GTA
25 Hollinger Rd
East York, Ontario M4B 3N4
https://www.citywidegroup.com/
(416) 283-5500

Clearview Home & Property Inspections
HOME/ BUILDING INSPECTION| GTA
7080 Pacific Circle, Unit #2
Toronto, Ontario L5T 2A7
https://www.cvhi.ca/
(647) 996-8439

Cloverhill Gardening Landscaping
LANDSCAPE CONTRACTORS | TORONTO CENTRAL
567-250 Eglinton Ave. E
Toronto, Ontario M4P 1K2
http://www.cloverhillgardening.com/
(416) 488-0522

Connectability
MANAGED SERVICE PROVIDER | GTA
75 Dufflaw Road, Suite 201B
North York, Ontario M6A 2W4
https://www.connectability.com/
(416) 966-3306

Credit Canada Debt Solutions
CREDIT AND DEBIT COUNSELLING SERVICE | GTA
45 Sheppard Ave. East, Suite 810
North York, Ontario M2N 5W9
https://www.creditcanada.com/
(416) 228-3328 | (800) 267-2272

CTS Building Supplies
BUILDING MATERIALS | GTA
733 Progress Ave
Scarborough, Ontario M1H 2W7
https://www.ctsbuildingsupplies.com/
(416) 840-4538

Cultures Restaurants
SANDWICH SHOP RESTAURANT | GTA
2 East Beaver Creek Road
Richmond Hill, Ontario L4B 2N3
https://cultures-restaurants.com/
(905) 764-7066 | (800)-563-6688

Decks n'Stuff
DECKS AND PATIO CONTRACTOR | GTA
215 Airdrie Road
Toronto, Ontario M4G 1M9
https://www.decksnstuff.ca/
(416) 909-0127

Del Property Management
CONDOMINIUM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT | GTA
4800 Dufferin Street. Bldg. C
Toronto, Ontario M3H 5S9
http://www.delpropertymanagement.com/
(416) 661-3151

Dodds Garage Door Systems
GARAGE OVERHEAD DOORS | GTA
60 Wildcat Rd.
North York, Ontario M3J 2V4
https://www.doddsdoors.com/
(416) 225-1600 | (877) 503-6337

Dodds Interiors
WINDOW TREATMENTS | GTA
1860 Dundas St. E.
Mississauga, Ontario L4X 1L9
https://www.doddsinteriors.com/
(905) 848-2877

Don Valley Dental | Toothology | Dentistry At Park Place - Dr.
Voudouris
DENTISTS | TORONTO CENTRAL
3 Singer Court
Toronto, Ontario M2K 0B6
https://toothology.com/
(416) 494-7477

Double Diamond Duct Cleaning
DUCT CLEANING | DURHAM REGION
109 Apple Blossom Blvd
Bowmanville, Ontario L1C 2H1
https://www.doublediamondduct.ca/
(905) 434-3828 | (855) 434-3828

Dr. Barry Winter & Associates
OPTICIANS OPTOMETRIST | PEEL REGION
202 - 222 Dixon Rd
Toronto, Ontario M9P 3S5
https://www.drwinterandassociates.ca/
(416) 248-9722

Dr. Clark's Reading Centre Ltd.
TUTORING | DURHAM REGION
420 Green St., Unit 101
Whitby, Ontario L9P 1R4
https://www.drclarksreadingcentre.ca/
(905) 666-5566

Durham Travel
TRAVEL AGENCIES | DURHAM REGION
1413 HIGHWAY 2, Unit 7
Courtice, Ontario L1E 2J6
http://www.durhamtravel.ca/
(905) 571-6210 | (866) 656-6601

E.W. Smith Roofing
ROOFING | TORONTO CENTRAL
1701-45 Wynford Heights Crescent
North York, Ontario M3C 1L3
https://ewsmithroofing.com/
416-467-7663

Edge Imaging Toronto Inc.
SCHOOL & SPORTS PHOTOGRAPHY | GTA
940 Gateway Dr
Burlington, ON L7L 5K7
https://www.edgeimaging.ca/en/
(888) 416-3343

Elite Martial Arts
MARTIAL ARTS | TORONTO CENTRAL
1 York St, 5th Floor
Toronto, ON M5J 0B6
https://emakravmaga.ca/
(647) 919-5729

Epic Baskets
GIFT BASKETS | PEEL REGION
3100 Ridgeway Drive, Unit 39
Mississauga, Ontario L5L 5M5
https://www.epicbaskets.com/
(905) 855-0303 | (866) 339-0783

Eyes Everywhere IT Consulting
I.T. Consultants | GTA
66 Wolf Creek Crescent
Maple, Ontario L6A 4B7
https://eyeseverywhere.ca/
(416) 731-1012

Eyes on Sheppard
OPTICIANS/ OPTOMETRIST | TORONTO CENTRAL
90 Sheppard Ave East Unit 100A
Toronto, Ontario M2N 3A1
https://eyesonsheppard.com/
(416) 733-4444

Farber & Partners
BANKRUPTCY LICENCED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE | GTA
1220 Sheppard Avenue East, Suite 300
Toronto, Ontario M2K 2S5
https://www.afarber.com/
(416) 496-1200 | (844) AFARBER

Fence For You Ltd.
FENCES | GTA
2579 Rena Rd.
Toronto, Ontario L4T 1G6
http://fencestoronto.ca/
(416) 939-6646

Forever Green Lawn & Landscape Inc
LANDSCAPE CONTRACTORS | PEEL REGION
150 Clark Blvd. Suite 218
Brampton, Ontario L6T 4Y8
https://forevergreeninc.ca/
(905) 454-0875

FOREX Parcel Delivery
COURIER SERVICES | GTA
515 Milner Avenue Unit #10
Scarborough, Ontario M1B 2K4
https://www.myforextoronto.com/
(416) 335-8555

Gala Travels
TRAVEL AGENCIES | TORONTO CENTRAL
7780 Woodbine Ave, Unit 2
Markham, Ontario L3R 2N7
https://www.galatravels.com/
(905) 940-4363 | (647) 290-5314

GIC Wealth Management
FINANCIAL PLANNING | GTA
3625 Dufferin Street, #340
Toronto, Ontario M3K 1Z2
https://gicwealth.ca/
(416) 787-1366 | (866) 228-9442

Glitz Jewellery Boutique
JEWELERS | YORK REGION
2396 Major MacKenzie Dr. W, #8
Vaughan, Ontario L6A 4Y1
http://www.glitzjewellery.com/
(289) 553-9010

Greek Tycoon Restaurant
MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANTS | DURHAM REGION
1101 Brock Street South
Whitby, Ontario L1N 4M1
http://www.greektycoon.ca/
(905) 668-0778

Guru Lukshmi
INDIAN RESTAURANTS | PEEL REGION
7070 Saint Barbara Blvd. Unit #45 & #50
Mississauga, Ontario L5W 0E6
http://www.gurulukshmi.com/
(905) 795-2299

Harmony Creek Golf Centre
PUBLIC GOLF COURSES | DURHAM REGION
1000 Bloor St. E
Oshawa, Ontario L1H 8S1
http://harmonycreekgolf.com/
(905) 433-0211

Hearing Solutions

HEARING SERVICES | GTA
620 Wilson Ave. Suite 500 (Head Office Location)
North York, Ontario M3K 1Z3
https://hearingsolutions.ca/
(416) 613-8543 | (844) 583-6194

Highland Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
FUNERAL SERVICES | YORK REGION
10 Cachet Woods Court
Markham, Ontario L6C 3G1
https://www.arbormemorial.ca/en/highland-markham
(905) 887-8600

Hitch City
VAN TRUCK CUSTOMIZING | GTA
5170 Dixie Rd
Mississauga, Ontario L4W 1E3
http://www.hitchcity.com/
(905) 625-4664

Hometurf Lawn Care
LAWN MAINTENANCE| Toronto Central
7123 Fir Tree Dr.
Mississauga, Ontario L5S 1G4
https://hometurf.ca/
(905) 791-8873 | (888) 791-8873

Jiffy Self Storage - North Slope Estates
SELF SERVICE STORAGE | TORONTO CENTRAL
1805 Wilson Ave
Toronto, Ontario M9M 1A2
https://www.jiffystorage.com/
(416) 741-3303

Kitchen Land
KITCHEN BATH CENTRES | GTA
1075 Queensway East, Unit 14
Mississauga, Ontario L4Y 4C8
http://www.kitchenland.ca
(905) 848-8509

Lakeside Garden Gallery
GARDEN CENTRES | PEEL REGION
10753 Heart Lake Road
Brampton, Ontario L6Z 0B7
https://gardengallery.ca/lakeside
(905) 846-3773

Lasik MD
LASER VISION CORRECTION | GTA
1 First Canadian Place, 100 King Street West, Suite 12
Toronto, Ontario M5X 2A1
https://www.lasikmd.com/
(416) 362-8677 | (866) 961-2020

Latitude Countertops
COUNTERTOPS | TORONTO CENTRAL
62 Lepage Ct
North York, Ontario M3J 1Z9
https://www.latitudecountertops.com/
(416) 638-8586 | (800) 435-9083

Lawn Care Alert
LAWN MAINTENANCE | HALTON REGION
2275 Upper Middle Road East, Suite 101
Oakville, Ontario L6H 0C3
https://lawncarealert.ca/
(289) 218-8439

LawnSavers
LAWN MAINTENANCE | YORK REGION
14-160 Cidermill Ave.
Concord, Ontario L4K 4K5
https://lawnsavers.com/
(905) 707-9994 | (888) 503-LAWN

Lease Busters
AUTOMOBILE LEASING | GTA
1230 Crestlawn Drive
Mississauga, Ontario L4W 1A6
https://leasebusters.com/
(905) 629-2270 | (888) 357-2678

Leaside Driving Academy
DRIVING SCHOOLS | TORONTO CENTRAL
1659 Bayview Ave., #2B
Toronto, Ontario M4G 3C1
http://www.leasidedriving.com/
(416) 487-2727

Legal Action
PARALEGAL SERVICES | GTA
#1510-5001 Yonge St
Toronto, Ontario M2N 6P6
http://www.legalaction.ca/
(416) 226-7250 | (800) 601-8946

LeslievilleGeek
HOME THEATRE SYSTEMS | GTA
32 Wolverleigh Blvd
Toronto, Ontario M4J 1R7
https://leslievillegeek.com/
(647) 477-2280

Let's Get Moving
MOVING COMPANIES | GTA
805 Wilson Avenue
North York, Ontario M9M 1A2
https://letsgetmovingcanada.com/
(416) 752-3254 | (877) 345-3254

Lexus of Oakville
AUTOMOBILE DEALERS - LEXUS | GTA
1453 North Service Road West
Toronto, Ontario L6M 2W2
https://www.lexusofoakville.ca/
(905) 847-8400 | (866) lexus-66

Lezzet Shawarma Falafel House
MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANTS | PEEL REGION
4120 Dixie Rd.
Mississauga, Ontario L4W 4V8
http://www.lezzetshawarma.com/
(905) 212-1211

Love Your Rug / Babayan's Carpet Cleaning
CARPET AND RUG CLEANING | TORONTO CENTRAL
41 Advance Rd.
Etobicoke, Ontario M8Z 2S6
https://www.loveyourrug.ca/
(416) 538-8669

Maple Academy of Dance
DANCE SCHOOL | YORK REGION
255 Bass Pro Mills Dr., Unit #504
Concord, Ontario L4K 0A2
http://mapleacademyofdance.com/
(905) 660-6800

Maple Acupuncture & Wellness
ACUPUNCTURE | YORK REGION
10040 Keele St., Unit #5
Maple, Ontario L6A 1G3
http://mapleacupuncture.ca/
(905) 303-3011

Market Lane Optical
OPTICIANS/OPTOMETRIST | YORK REGION
140 Woodbridge Avenue
Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4K9
https://myvisioncareprovider.com/
(905) 605-8191

Master Mechanic Ajax
AUTOMOBILE REPAIR | DURHAM REGION
264 Fairall St.
Ajax, Ontario L1S 1R7
https://www.mastermechanic.ca
(905) 426-2651

Mississauga Animal Hospital
VETERINARIANS | PEEL REGION
365 Dundas St
Mississauga, Ontario L5A 1X3
http://www.mississaugaanimalhospital.ca/
(905) 270-4784

Monster Plowing Company
SNOW REMOVAL | GTA
1145 Lawrence Ave West
Toronto, Ontario M6A 1E1
http://www.monsterplow.ca/
(647) 967-7569

Mortgage District Inc.
MORTGAGE BROKER | PEEL REGION
5675 Whittle Rd
Mississauga, Ontario L4Z 3P8
www.mortgagesbymichelle.ca
(647) 531-9480

Muldoon's Hand Roasted Coffee
COFFEE SERVICE AND SUPPLIES | GTA
5680 Timberlea Boulevard
Toronto, Ontario L4W 4M6
https://muldoonscoffee.com/
(905) 712-2233 | (877) 512-2233

MyHealth Centre
DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING CLINICS | GTA
45 Sheppard Avenue East, Suite 301
Toronto, Ontario M2N 5W9
http://www.myhealthcentre.ca/
(416) 278-3902

National Jewel Creations
JEWELLERS | TORONTO CENTRAL
215 VICTORIA ST, SUITE 300
Toronto, Ontario M5B 1T9
http://www.nationaljewelcreations.com/
(647) 350-4949 | (855) 505-5666

National Mattress Outlet Plus
MATTRESS STORES | GTA
6620 Kitimat Road, Unit #3
Mississauga, Ontario L5N 3K3
https://www.nationalmattress.ca/
(905) 878-8444 | (800) 631-4883

Neurocore Physiotherapy and Pilates Center Inc
PHYSIOTHERAPISTS | YORK REGION
9140 Leslie Street, Unit 107
Richmond Hill, Ontario L4B 0A9
http://www.neurocore.ca/
(905) 886-2673

NHI Nursing & Homemakers Inc.
HOME HEALTHCARE SERVICES | GTA
2347 Kennedy Road, Suite 204
Toronto, Ontario M1T 3T8
http://www.nhihealthcare.com/
(416) 754-0700

Norseman Construction
HOME RENOVATION | GTA
1304 Woodbine Ave.
Toronto, Ontario M4C 4E7
https://norsemanconstruction.ca/
(647) 435-5433

Oakville Academy for the Arts
DANCE SCHOOL | HALTON REGION
1011 Upper Middle Road East
Oakville, Ontario L6H 4L5
https://oakvilleacademy.com/
(905) 844-2787

Oil Changers North York
AUTOMOBILE LUBRICATION | TORONTO CENTRAL
901 Sheppard Ave West
North York, Ontario M3H 2T7
https://oilchangers.ca/location/north-york/901-sheppard-ave-west/
(416) 638-0165

Ontario Security Training
SECURITY TRAINING | GTA
Unit 1 - 1370 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, Ontario M1P 2E3
https://www.ontariosecuritytraining.com/
(416) 751-1717

Patterned Concrete
READY MIXED CONCRETE | GTA
249 Supertest Road
Toronto, Ontario M3J 2M4
https://patternedconcrete.ca/
(416) 702-4338 | (877) 728-8266

Penguin Basements, Ltd.
BASEMENT RENOVATIONS | GTA
906 Magnetic Drive
Toronto, Ontario M3J 2C4
https://www.basementscanada.com/
(416) 633-7180 | (866) 262-8298

Prestige Carpet Cleaning
CARPET AND RUG CLEANING | DURHAM REGION
107 a Warren Rd.
Whitby, Ontario L1N 2C4
http://www.prestigecleaning.ca/
(905) 668-6116 | (888) 925-3265

Preszler Injury Lawyers
PERSONAL INJURY LAWYER | GTA
151 Eglinton Ave W
Toronto, Ontario M4R 1A6
https://www.preszlerlaw.com/
(416) 364-2000 | (888) 608-2111

Primus
VOIP (VOICE OVER INTERNET PROVIDER) | GTA
2680 Skymark Ave Suite 100
Mississauga, Ontario M9B 6K5
https://primus.ca
(416) 236-3636 | (877) 654-7319

Print Three
PHOTOCOPY, PRINTING AND DIGITAL SERVICES | GTA
20 Great Gulf Drive, Unit 12
Concord, Ontario L4K 0K7
https://www.printthree.com/
(905) 669-8895 | (800) 335-5918

Priority Plumbing
PLUMBING CONTRACTOR | TORONTO CENTRAL
1594 Dupont St.
Toronto, Ontario M6P 3S7
https://priorityplumbing.ca/
(416) 762-8662

PROTÉGÉ Dance Company
DANCE SCHOOL | DURHAM REGION
682 Monarch Ave. Units 5, 6, 8 & 9
Ajax, Ontario L1S 4S2
http://www.protegedancecompany.com/
(905) 231-2111

Prudent Law
Consumer Law Lawyer | GTA
33 City Centre Dr., Suite 600
Mississauga, Ontario L5B 2N5
https://www.prudentlaw.ca/
(905) 361-9789

RE/MAX Community Realty
RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE| DURHAM REGION
1266 Morningside Ave., #203
Toronto, Ontario M1B 3V9
https://www.remaxcommunity.ca/
(416) 287-2222

Richards Upholstery
UPHOLSTERERS | PEEL REGION
Suite 118 - 2155 Leanne Blvd
Mississauga, Ontario L5K 2K8
http://richardsupholstery.com/
(905) 828-9677 | (905) 823-5050

Right-Tech Auto Repair and Service
AUTOMOBILE REPAIR | PEEL REGION
3375 Derry Rd. E
Toronto, Ontario L4T 1A8
https://www.righttech.ca/
905-671-3427

Rivalda Ceramic Tiles Inc.
PORCELAIN AND CERAMIC TILES | GTA
8305 Jane, Unit 1 - 2
Concord, Ontario L4K 5Y3
https://www.rivalda.com/
(905) 738-7100

RMS Siding and Eavestrough
EAVESTROUGH | DURHAM REGION
710 Wilson Road South
Oshawa, Ontario L1H 3R4
http://www.rmssidingandeavestrough.com/
(905) 767-1526

Roadsport Honda
AUTOMOBILE DEALERS HONDA | GTA
940 Ellesmere Rd
Scarborough, Ontario M1P 2W8
https://www.roadsport.com/
(416) 291-9501 | (866) 980-7440

ROYAL LEPAGE Terrequity Realty
RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE | TORONTO CENTRAL
211 Consumers Rd., Suite 105
Toronto, Ontario M2J 4G8
https://www.terrequity.com/
(416) 496-9220 | (800) 496-9220

Safetech Security
ALARM SYSTEMS | GTA
121 Willowdale Ave., Suite 202
Toronto, Ontario M2N 6A3
https://safetechalarms.com/
(416) 229-9902| (888) 939-3733

SE Telecommunications Ltd
TELEPHONE SYSTEMS SALES AND SERVICES | GTA
17075 Leslie St, Units 6 - 10
Newmarket, Ontario L3Y 8E1
http://www.setelecom.ca/
(905) 884-8324 | (877) 816-8324

Singers Edge & Toronto Arts Academy
MUSIC SCHOOL | TORONTO CENTRAL
538 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, Ontario M5N 1B4
https://torontoartsacademy.com/
(647) 748-2787

SMART REPAIR CENTRE
AUTOMOBILE BODY SHOP | HALTON REGION
889 Fraser Drive, Unit 101
Burlington, Ontario L7L 4X8
https://smartrepaircentre.ca/
(905) 840-5002

Stonemasters
MARBLE AND GRANITE DEALER | GTA
1285 Caledonia Rd., #2
North York, Ontario M6A 2X7
https://stonemasters.ca/
(416) 787-7866

Sunnyside Window & Eaves Cleaning
WINDOW CLEANING | GTA
250 Eglinton Ave. E., #567
Toronto, Ontario M4P 1K2
http://www.sunnysidewindowcleaning.com/
(416) 480-9675

Sunwing
VACATION PROVIDERS | GTA
27 Fasken Dr
Brampton, Ontario L6X 1S5
https://www.sunwing.ca/
(416) 620-4955

Surmesur Custom Menswear
FORMAL WEAR SALES AND RENTAL | GTA
108 Queen St. E.
Toronto, Ontario M5C 1S6
https://surmesur.com/
(416) 214-2840 | (855) 787-6378

Tanzil Dental & Associates
DENTISTS | YORK REGION
16640 Yonge St, Suite 8
Newmarket, Ontario L3X 2N8
https://www.tanzildentaloffice.com/
(905) 830-6009 | (416) 419-5696

Teachers on Call
TUTORING | TORONTO CENTRAL
2 St. Clair Ave. West, 18th Floor
Toronto, Ontario M4V 1L5
www.teachersoncall.ca
(416) 519-8335

Techville Computer and Mobile
COMPUTER CELL PHONE SERVICE AND REPAIR | GTA
574 Kerr St
Oakville, Ontario L6K 3C7
https://techvilleonline.com/
(905) 849-8702

Tesla Electric
ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR ELECTRICIAN | TORONTO CENTRAL
1010 Bathurst Street
Toronto, Ontario M5R 3G8
https://teslaelectric.ca
(416) 826-0696

The Dempster Clinic
NATUROPATHIC MEDICINE | TORONTO CENTRAL
97 Scollard St
Toronto, Ontario M5R 1G4
https://www.thedempsterclinic.com/
(416) 551-9577

The Inspection Professionals - TIP
HOME INSPECTION | YORK REGION
3120 Rutherford Rd
Toronto, Ontario L4K 0B2
http://inspectionpros.ca/
(416) 725-5568 | (888) 592-4888

The Lake House
WEDDING VENUES| DURHAM REGION
600 Liverpool Rd
Pickering, Ontario L1W 1P9
http://www.paulshannoncaterers.com/
(905) 422-0300 | (877) 426-8868

The Optical Lounge
OPTICIANS OPTOMETRIST | GTA
70 Town Centre Ct., Unit 1
Scarborough, Ontario M1P 0B2
https://theopticallounge.com
(416) 296-9991 | (416) 296-9991

The Smith Investigation Agency
INVESTIGATORS | GTA
55 Village Centre Place
Mississauga, Ontario L4Z 1V9
https://smithinvestigationagency.com/
(647) 479-8474

Thorncrest Sherway Inc
AUTOMOBILE DEALERS: FORD/ LINCOLN | GTA
1575 The Queensway
Toronto, Ontario M8Z 1T9
https://thorncrest.com/
(416) 521-7000

Thornhill Skin Clinic
COSMETIC PROCEDURES | YORK REGION
7787 Yonge St., Unit 12
Toronto, Ontario L3T 7L2
http://www.thornhillskinclinic.com/
(905) 771-0913

Tip Top Trough
EAVESTROUGH | TORONTO CENTRAL
181 Cocksfield Ave., #3
North York, Ontario M3H 3T4
https://www.tiptoptrough.com/
(416) 781-7406

Tire World
AUTOMOBILE TIRES | PEEL REGION
9 Melanie Dr.
Brampton, Ontario L6T 4K8
https://www.tireworldbrampton.com
(905) 458-0749

Top Hat Chimney
CHIMNEY CLEANING | GTA
24 Goskin Crt.
Scarborough, Ontario M1B 1J3
https://www.tophatchimney.ca/
(416) 785-9003

Topper Linen and Uniform
UNIFORM SUPPLIER | GTA
54 Junction Rd
Toronto, Ontario M6N 1B6
https://www.topperlinen.com/
(416) 763-4576 | (800) 268-1510

Toronto Comfort Zone
FIREPLACE SALES AND SERVICES | TORONTO CENTRAL
18 Lola Rd.
Toronto, Ontario M5P 1E4
https://torontocomfortzone.com/
(416) 482-8585

Toronto Dance Industry Inc.
DANCE SCHOOL | TORONTO CENTRAL
1530 Birchmount Rd., Unit #1
Scarborough, Ontario M1P 2G9
https://www.torontodanceindustry.com/
(416) 285-4470

Toronto Luxury Suites
EXECUTIVE SUITES | GTA
26 Scollard Street
Toronto, Ontario M5R 1E9
https://torontoluxurysuites.com/
(416) 901-3391

Trades By Jack
EAVESTROUGH | PEEL & HALTON REGION
5132 Timberlea Blvd
Mississauga, Ontario L4W 2S5
https://www.tradesbyjack.ca/
(416) 206-9533 | (888) 909-1665

Tropical Orthodontics
ORTHODONTISTS | PEEL REGION
265 Enfield Place, Suite 100B
Mississauga, Ontario L5B 3Y7
https://tropicalorthodontics.com/
(905) 281-8200

Tru North Orthodontics
ORTHODONTISTS | YORK REGION
3883 Rutherford Rd
Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 9R8
https://www.truortho.com/
(908) 856-9200

Twin Fish
THAI RESTAURANTS | PEEL REGION
80 Courtneypark Drive East
Toronto, Ontario L5T 2Y3
https://www.twinfish.ca/
(905) 670-2395

Villa Madina
MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT | TORONTO CENTRAL
2 East Beaver Creek Road
Richmond Hill, Ontario L4B 2N3
http://villamadina.com/
(905) 764-7066 | (800) 563-6688

VP Cleaning Services
MAID HOUSE CLEANING SERVICES | YORK REGION
286 Major Mackenzie Dr. E., Unit 108
Richmond Hill, Ontario L4C 8T3
http://vpcleaningservices.com/
(905) 780-9268

What's Good… Wellness by Design
ACUPUNCTURE | HALTON REGION
233 Cross Avenue, Unit C3
Oakville, Ontario L6J 2W9
https://www.whatsgoodwellness.ca/
(905) 845-5775

Work-Fit Total Therapy Centre
PAIN AND REHABILITATION THERAPY | HALTON REGION
North Block, 3001 Hospital Gate
Oakville, Ontario L6M 0L8
https://workfitphysiotherapy.ca/
(905) 845-9540

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be the most distinguished award for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer & business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selects the top-ranked companies and establishes the winner within each industry.

Consumer Choice Award lives in Abbotsford, Kelowna, Vancouver, Surrey, Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Regina, Hamilton & Niagara Region, Waterloo Region, Guelph, London, Greater Toronto Area, Barrie, Kingston, Peterborough, Windsor, Montreal, Ottawa, Gatineau, Quebec City, Trois-Rivières, Sherbrooke, St. John's and Halifax.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Consumer Choice Award | Le Choix du Consommateur
(888) 892.9273
info@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/607435/Consumer-Choice-Award-Winners-2020-Greater-Toronto-Area

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.