Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung! Handeln, bevor das Gaspedal durchdrückt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3789 ISIN: US4237031079 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEMP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEMP INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
24.09.2020 | 15:08
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Good Hemp, Inc: Good Hemp Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Public Offering

CORNELIUS, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / Good Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK:GHMP), announces it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission related to a proposed offering of 10,000,000 shares of common stock in a price range between $1.50 and $2.00 per share.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from the following:

Good Hemp, Inc.
Attn: William R. Alessi, Jr.
20311 Chartwell Center Drive
UNIT 1469
Cornelius, NC 28031

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the registration statement has become effective, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time prior to notice of its acceptance given after the effective date.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contact:

Good Hemp, Inc.
+1 (800) 947-9197
contact@goodhemplivin.com

SOURCE: Good Hemp, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/607449/Good-Hemp-Announces-Filing-of-Registration-Statement-for-Proposed-Public-Offering

HEMP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.