Good Hemp, Inc: Good Hemp Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Public Offering

CORNELIUS, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / Good Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK:GHMP), announces it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission related to a proposed offering of 10,000,000 shares of common stock in a price range between $1.50 and $2.00 per share.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from the following:

Good Hemp, Inc.

Attn: William R. Alessi, Jr.

20311 Chartwell Center Drive

UNIT 1469

Cornelius, NC 28031

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the registration statement has become effective, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time prior to notice of its acceptance given after the effective date.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

