TraceLink Meets Major DSCSA Milestone, Announcing Live Connections with All Three Major Wholesalers for Saleable Returns Verification Deadline in November 2020

NORTH READING, Massachusetts, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc., the leading digital platform company for the life science supply chain, today announced it is successfully receiving verification requests from all three major wholesalers, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson, ahead of the upcoming November deadline for the Drug Security and Supply Chain Act (DSCSA) saleable returns verification requirement.

"With only 65 days left until the November 27 deadline, the industry is moving rapidly towards enforcement of the saleable returns verification requirement. Many companies should be progressing well down their path towards compliance and meeting their wholesaler requirements," said Shabbir Dahod, president and CEO, TraceLink. "With over 200 customers using our saleable returns solution, TraceLink can help fast track companies to meet both compliance and wholesaler requirements, while ensuring that returned products can be placed safely back into the pharmaceutical supply chain, avoiding potential supply disruptions and stock-outs during a critical time for healthcare."

TraceLink's saleable returns verification solution is currently used by 210 pharmaceutical manufacturers and wholesale distributors and is the verification responder for nearly half of the estimated Global Trade Item Numbers (GTINs) flowing through the U.S. pharmaceutical supply chain.

Combined with its verification capability, TraceLink has launched its Master Data Sharing capability allowing pharmaceutical manufacturers to share their GTINs, product attributes and pack level master information to its supply chain partners. This information is required for wholesalers, pharmacies and health systems to receive and manage serialized product.

About TraceLink

TraceLink is the leading platform company for the life science supply chain, bringing hundreds of thousands of pharmaceutical companies and healthcare organizations closer to their patients on its digital supply network. In today's world of unpredictable supply chain disruptions, TraceLink solutions bring the precision, agility and visibility necessary for high performance digital supply chains to thrive in a constantly evolving environment, enabling companies to ensure every patient gets the medicines they need, when they need them, safely and securely. With headquarters in Massachusetts, TraceLink has six global offices through North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information on TraceLink, visit www.tracelink.com.

