PenTera Selected by Romanian Manufacturing Company, BILKA, to Automate its IT Security Validation Efforts

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pcysys has announced that the Romanian manufacturing company, BILKA, has chosen PenTera, the Automated Penetration Testing platform, to continuously validate its cyber security controls. The platform's implementation was entrusted to Romanian IT&C company, Mida Soft Business.

"As soon as we saw PenTera in action, its value of continuous network visibility was clear to our entire security team," says Razvan Stan, IT&C Manager at BILKA. "We're proud to be a technology and innovation-led company. We incorporate automation in many aspects of production, and cyber security is no different. PenTera provides us with comprehensive visibility and testing that enable us to keep our guard up at all times while increasing the team's productivity."

The PenTera agentless platform utilizes the latest hacking techniques to ethically penetrate the network and prioritize remediation efforts towards breachable security vulnerabilities. Aligned with the industry standard of the MITRE ATT&CK framework, PenTera allows organizations to prove and improve their cyber posture by performing penetration tests on-demand. The platform covers the scope of vulnerability assessment, security controls, credential strength validation, network equipment testing, and privileged access audits, eliminating the need to maintain separate tools and increasing team productivity.

"We at Pcysys believe that continuous testing and challenging an organization's security stack is the only way to stay ahead of attackers in today's everchanging threat landscape," says Noam Segev, Regional Sales Director of Eastern Europe at Pcysys. "I'm glad we were able expand our business in Romania and onboard BILKA as our first partnership in the region to provide ongoing validation of cyber security to their network."

"We at Mida Soft Business are geared towards success, and treat each project with utmost professionalism. We provide our customers with cutting edge solutions, which is why we partnered with Pcysys earlier this year," says Ciprian Baranga, Executive Director at Mida Soft Business. "Our partnership with BILKA, alongside the many demonstrations we've led with Romanian enterprises, reaffirms our decision to introduce PenTera into our cyber portfolio in these ever-changing times, especially with the remote-work reality considerably increasing the attack space."

About Bilka

Founded in 2007, BILKA is the top manufacturer of roofing systems in Romania, driving record sales year over year. The company's production and storage facilities span over 140,000 sq.m., making it the largest roof systems factory in Eastern Europe. The production lines are fully automated, relying on the latest technologies available worldwide. BILKA owes its success to its ability to create continuous and homogeneous high-quality products and services alongside the symbiotic work between its staff and automated systems.

About Pcysys

Pcysys delivers PenTera, the agentless, automated penetration-testing platform, that assesses and reduces corporate cybersecurity risk. The platform is run remotely on the Cloud or on-site to identify, analyze and focus remediation efforts on breachable vulnerabilities. Hundreds of security professionals and service providers around the world use PenTera to perform continuous machine-based penetration tests that improve their immunity against cyber attacks across their organization networks.

About Mida Soft Business

Founded in 2003, Mida Soft Business is a 100% Romanian company. Over 17 years, Mida Soft Business has diversified its portfolio of services and business lines, offering complete solutions focused on technology: hardware infrastructure, software development (ERP, CRM, Telemedicine software, ERP for Health), printing and service, cybersecurity and specialized consulting in each of these areas of expertise.

