Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTC Pink: CNYCF) ("the Company"), a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on Saskatchewan, Canada, which ranked as the top location for mining investment in Canada by the Fraser Institute. Vice President of Corporate Development, Alf Stewart, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "Searchlight is a mineral exploration company with a very experienced board. In fact, we have four board members and their experience in the mining business totals 150 years," said Stewart, adding that the Company's CEO, Stephen Wallace, is a geologist with experience in two gold discoveries. "Searchlight has a portfolio of projects ranging from past-producing gold properties to potential discovery targets, all with the focus on accessible areas of Saskatchewan."

"What is Searchlight Resources all about?" asked Jolly. "Within Canada, Saskatchewan is rated number one by the mining industry," said Stewart. "It's a mining friendly jurisdiction and it's a target rich environment, which is vastly underexplored," he added. "So, our CEO, Stephen Wallace, decided to make a study of finding good mining properties in Saskatchewan," explained Stewart. "We have seven properties in Saskatchewan in our portfolio right now."

Jolly then asked about the location and benefits of Saskatchewan. "Saskatchewan is a Western Canadian province. It's immediately north of the border between North Dakota and Montana," said Stewart. "It's an important province," he added. He then shared that Saskatchewan is the number one producer of potash in the world and is the second largest producer of uranium. "It also produces gold, silver, copper, and salt."

The conversation then turned to the increasing demand of mining for battery metals in Saskatchewan. "It's an area that has the potential for battery metals, such as nickel, cobalt, copper, rare earth, and other elements as well," explained Stewart. "Our best properties are probably nickel and copper," said Stewart, before elaborating on the province's potential for resources in the electric vehicle and green energy industries.

"What are Searchlight's exposures to battery metals?" asked Jolly. "We have a number of exposures," said Stewart. He then explained that the future of battery metals is changing, as cobalt is difficult to source and the potential for nickel as its replacement is becoming more viable. Stewart then elaborated on Elon Musk's development of nickel batteries. "Although there is a lot of nickel in the world, the kind of nickel Elon Musk needs for his batteries is a highly refined nickel called class one nickel," said Stewart. "That comes from hard rock sources, such as the Canadian Shield in Saskatchewan."

To close the interview, Stewart shared that the Company is currently substantially undervalued, despite its potential in the exploration industry. "Our market valuation is only $5 million CAD total and that's a very low entry price for speculator investors."

About Searchlight Resources Inc.

Searchlight Resources Inc. (TSXV: SCLT) (OTC Pink: CYNCF) is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on Saskatchewan, Canada, which ranked as the top location for mining investment in Canada by the Fraser Institute. Searchlight holds a significant land position within the mineral rich Flin Flon - Snow Lake Greenstone Belt. The Company is currently advancing its Bootleg Lake Project located in Saskatchewan less than 10 km from Flin Flon, Manitoba, hosting four past producing high-grade gold mines and its English Bay high grade gold project located 10 km from LaRonge, Saskatchewan.

