The global preclinical animal behavior market is expected to grow by USD 19.52 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Preclinical Animal Behavior Market Analysis Report by End-user (Industrial laboratories and CROs and Academic and government research laboratories), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), Application (Small animals and Large animals), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The preclinical animal behavior market is driven by the increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases. In addition, the increase in digitization and automation in healthcare is anticipated to boost the growth of the preclinical animal behavior market.

Lifestyle changes such as poor dietary habits and consumption of tobacco and alcohol and air pollution have increased the prevalence of various chronic diseases and disorders. Every year, chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and metabolic diseases claim a large number of deaths worldwide. For instance, about three-tenth of the people died from some form of cardiovascular disease in 2016, globally. Out of these, more than eight-tenths were due to heart attack and stroke. The prevalence of such diseases is further increasing with the expanding geriatric population worldwide. These factors have led to the research for the development of novel therapies for various chronic conditions, which has increased the use of animals in preclinical trials. Therefore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the growth of the global preclinical animal behavior market during the forecast period.

Major Five Preclinical Animal Behavior Companies:

Columbus Instruments International

Columbus Instruments International operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers various animal behaviour research equipment such as ACTUAL-HCA; automated animal activity meter for measuring locomotor activity, sterotypic movement, vertical movement, time in square, and animal path; and comprehensive lab animal monitoring system for 24-hour, automated, non-invasive collection of several physiological and behavioral parameters.

Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Harvard Bioscience Inc. operates its business through a unified segment. Through its subsidiary Panlab SL, the company offers a wide range of apparatus to analyze animal's behavior in diverse thematics such as operant conditioning, pain and analgesia, learning and memory, locomotor activity and exploration, food, drink and metabolism, anxiety and depression, video tracking, sensory motor and coordination, fear and emotion.

Imetronic

Imetronic operates its business through segments such as Devices and Services. The company offers a wide range of apparatus to analyze animal behavior in diverse thematics such as operant conditioning, drug dependencies, learning and memory, locomotion and motor coordination, consumption, anxiety and depression, video tracking, movement compensators and rotary joints.

Kinder Scientific

Kinder Scientific operates its business through the Products segment. The company offers a wide range of apparatus to analyze animals' behavior in diverse thematics such as fear conditioning system, learning and memory, motor activity, and anxiety and depression, etc.

Med Associates Inc.

Med Associates Inc. operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers a wide range of apparatus to analyze animals' behavior in diverse thematics such as operant conditioning and general behavior, fear conditioning, learning and memory, mazes, videotracking, etc.

Preclinical Animal Behavior Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Industrial laboratories and CROs

Academic and government research laboratories

Preclinical Animal Behavior Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Preclinical Animal Behavior Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Small animals

Large animals

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

