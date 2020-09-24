A filing made to the Securities and Exchange Commission today has confirmed holders of stock in Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd will be left empty-handed some time around the end of the month.Shareholders in the parent company of Chinese solar manufacturer Yingli today received confirmation of long-anticipated news the business will be liquidated. A statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today - where the Yingli parent company is listed on the over-the-counter Pink market - stated the parent company is expected to be liquidated at the end of the month after a petition ...

