"The ongoing cost pressure, complex supplier portfolios, shortening value chains, and changing asset structure are increasing challenges for companies operating in the cosmetic packaging market," says a packaging market expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, a cosmetic packaging company in Europe, was facing losses due to overproduction, a drop in product demand, and difficulty competing with low-cost cosmetic packaging manufacturers. The client sought to pursue digital technologies and invest in new machinery and infrastructure. They wanted to achieve performance improvements in production, supply chain, and asset management. Therefore, the cosmetic packaging market client chose to leverage Infiniti's expertise in offering custom market research . During the ten-week engagement, the client also sought to understand price fluctuations in the market, improve packaging sustainability, and keep pace with technological changes.

Our Approach:

To assist the cosmetic packaging market client, Infiniti's market research experts developed a comprehensive approach that included the following:

Analyzing of the cosmetics packaging market in their country

Generating actionable insights into profitable business opportunities, ongoing cost-pressure in the market, competitors' strategies, and changing supplier structures

Assessing the market risks and analyzing of the performance of the client over the past few years

Identifying emerging technologies and exploring new digitalized models

Providing insights into the challenges involved in the production, supply chain, and asset management

Business Outcome:

With Infiniti's market research solution, the cosmetic packaging market client developed and integrated digital technologies to boost operational efficiency, streamlined supply chain operations, and invested in new machinery to create innovative packaging designs. Additionally, through the experts' analysis of cosmetic packaging materials, the client could identify the best packaging materials that can withstand harsh environments and conditions. Further, the client devised contingency plans and stocked raw materials by understanding the price fluctuations. The cosmetic packaging market client also achieved operational excellence, assessed and tracked risk dimensions constantly, and implemented risk management approaches.

By leveraging Infiniti's market research solution, the cosmetic packaging market client was able to:

Successfully improve performance in production, supply chain, and asset management

Enhance operational efficiency and increase profit margins by 34%

