FactMR: Current Sensors Market to Grow at 8% CAGR through 2030, Projects Fact.MR

Mushrooming automotive sales across India and China is anticipated to open up lucrative revenue pools for current sensor manufacturers in the long term forecast period.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / The current sensor market is all set to register a robust 8% CAGR, generating an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 2.7 Bn by 2030-end, projects Fact.MR in a recent report. Rapid advancements across the automotive, semiconductors and telecommunications industry is the primary contributor to growth.

Developing regions such as India and China are expected to emerge as major revenue hubs, owing to a flourishing automotive industry. As a result, uptake of current sensors to manufacture power converters has surged in these regions, prompting vendors to establish their businesses in these countries.

Besides, advancements in industrial manufacturing and production processes have necessitated the use of heavy machinery which requires significant electricity flow regulation, broadening prospects for current sensors in this domain.

"Prominent vendors are enhancing their production capabilities so as to fulfil the unwavering demand from OEMs and commercial customers. Collaboration with global suppliers is an important step in this direction," remarks the Fact.MR analyst.

Current Sensors Market- Key Takeaways

Hall effect current sensors are slated to find extensive applications due to their reliability, high speed and high temperature range

Direct current sensors are likely to capture over 75% of the global market share

Consumer electronics and industrial automation are slated to capture over half of the total market share by end-use verticals

East Asia to emerge as the most lucrative market, registering prolific expansion throughout the 2020-2030 forecast period.

Current Sensors Market- Prominent Drivers

Government support for industrial and automotive infrastructure development heightens growth prospects for current sensors

South Asia represents impressive growth prospects attributed to a flourishing energy sector

Technological advancements to spur market players to introduce efficient current sensors, thus augmenting growth prospects

Current Sensors Market- Key Restraints

Disruptions in output in hall-effect sensors due to its magnetic nature may discourage their adoption, inhibiting growth

Introduction of low-cost alternative sensors is proving to be a significant barrier to the expansion of existing current sensor growth

COVID-19's Impact on the Current Sensors Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has induced major sluggishness in the current sensors market. This is largely an end-product of failing automotive production & sales and a decline in industrial output. The imposition of nationwide lockdowns to curb the virus's spread has compelled factories to shut down, creating gaps in demand-supply equations.

Maximum crunch has been recorded in China, the epicenter of the pandemic, and the U.S, the worst affected country. These nations have experienced a nearly total cessation of industrial operations, limiting the uptake of current sensors across the automotive and other industries.

Based on these trends, it is prudent to conclude that a sharp dip in the growth curve is expected until the latter half of 2021, after which prospects would appear marginally better.

Competitive Intelligence

Prominent players in the current sensor market are focusing on innovation of products through increased R&D expenditure. Numerous companies in the semiconductor industry file for patents. Furthermore, companies are vertically integrating operations to enjoy full profit of the value chain and increase their product portfolio.

For instance, in 2019, Texas Instruments introduced the industry's smallest current-sense amplifier in a leaded package, and the smallest, most accurate comparators. The INA185 current sense amplifier achieves high precision in less space and maintains high performance.

More Valuable Insights on Current Sensor Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global current sensor market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study delivers essential insights on the current sensor market on the basis of sensor type (hall effect sensors and rogowski coils current sensors), sensing method (direct current sensing method and indirect current sensing method), circuit type (isolated and non-isolated circuit) and end-use vertical (IT & telecom, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial automation, healthcare, energy & utility, and others), across seven major regions.

