Berkeley Capital Announces Strategic Partnership With City Club Apartments

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / ??????Berkeley Capital, a Cleveland-based private equity firm, today announced its new strategic partnership with City Club Apartments, LLC, a leader in the industry developing and managing innovative, urban mixed-use, apartment communities. City Club Apartments creates consumer experiences with resort-class amenities, personalized service and social programming events, combined local restaurants, markets and retail.

With its access to niche sources of international capital, Berkeley Capital will help City Club Apartments enhance the development of its best-in-class multi-family properties. By combining both firms' areas of expertise, this partnership helps to create efficiency in real estate investment, development and acquisition.

"Our firm is thrilled to partner with City Club Apartments. The team at City Club Apartments has a rich, 100-year history and incomparable expertise in developing luxury real estate properties," said Michael Wager, Managing Director of Berkeley Capital. "Berkeley Capital and City Club Apartments have very similar philosophies about real estate investment, an alignment that is key to a strong and lasting partnership."

City Club Apartments looks to continue expanding its already-established real estate footprint with its partners at Berkeley Capital, as they seek alternative sources of capital for future multi-family development projects.

"Berkeley Capital's exclusive focus on international capital was very attractive to us," said Jonathan Holtzman, Chairman and CEO of City Club Apartments. "Not many firms of its size are able to accommodate cross-border investment and we feel Berkeley's capital sources will add significant value to our multi-family projects."

About Berkeley Capital

Berkeley Capital is a boutique real estate private equity firm. We are dedicated to creating new investment opportunities for international sources of capital. Our passion for real estate investment stems from our specialized industry expertise and deeply rooted experience. We focus on providing our clients access to alternative investment strategies that are relevant in today's economic climate. Our experienced team and flexible approach maximize investor returns and produce results that support clients' long-term goals of wealth preservation and financial growth. Additional information is available at www.berkeley-capital.com. Follow Berkeley on LinkedIn.

About City Club Apartments

City Club Apartments LLC (CCA), draws on a 100-year development and operating performance track record and a business plan to become the preeminent U.S. developer and operator of city center urban, mixed-use, luxury apartment communities. CCA is creating a boutique consumer-centric lifestyle brand, located in downtown central business districts, that delivers resort-class amenities and time-saving services to its residents similar to that of a five-star hotel. Further information is available at www.cityclubapartments.com.

Media Contact:

Matt Barkett

Email: pr@Berkeley-Capital.com

Related Images

SOURCE: Berkeley Capital

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/607624/Berkeley-Capital-Announces-Strategic-Partnership-With-City-Club-Apartments