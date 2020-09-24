The record was obtained with a 1.1 sq cm device.From pv magazine Germany. Scientists from German solar research institute the Fraunhofer ISE, in cooperation with the FMF Materials Research Center at the University of Freiburg, have have achieved record efficiency of 14.9% for a 1.1cm2 organic solar cell. The device represents a breakthrough, given the struggles researchers have had deploying synthetic organic chemistry-derived materials at anything other than a tiny scale. The Fraunhofer researchers had previously designed a cell layout to divert electricity very efficiently from the active cell ...

