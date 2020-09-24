Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, today announced further expansion into the Long-Term Stock Exchange, a recently launched stock exchange aimed at serving companies and investors with long term strategies, practices, plans and measures.

The direct connectivity to the Long-Term Stock Exchange is an exciting addition to the recent growth in the firm's colocation footprint and confirms Options' position as a recognised partner.

Options facilitates trading at hundreds of venues worldwide with fully managed colocation services available alongside the firm's application management solution, combining hosting with rapid time to market, TCO reduction, and best-in-class resiliency and security. It offers a rich mix of hosting, compute, storage and market data options from over 40 physical trading venues across Europe, North America, South America, South Africa, Russia and Asia.

The announcement follows recent news of Options' expansion into Gemini's Cryptocurrency exchange and business operations growth across New Zealand, Australia, Asia, Canada, South America and Russia in addition to several appointments to the executive team and Options' announcement on achieving Equinix Platinum Partner status.

Stephen Morrow, COO at Options, commented, "We are delighted to have LTSE available on Options' global trading network and to be recognized as a trusted provider to the exchange. Connectivity to the Long-Term Stock Exchange (LTSE) provides our clients with high-quality, fast and reliable access, making long term performance trading just as seamless as other, more traditional, asset classes."

About Options

Options Technology is the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global financial services sector. Founded in 1993, the company began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today over 200 firms globally leverage our award-winning front to back office managed infrastructure: Managed Platform, Managed Colocation, Managed Applications and technology consultancy services. Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges.

Options was named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com

