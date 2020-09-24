UBS ETFs plc - Result of Meeting - Change of Name

UBS (Irl) Fund Solutions Plc (formerly known as UBS ETFs plc)

24 September 2020

ANNOUNCEMENT

Results of Meetings of UBS ETFs Public Limited Company (the "Company")

- in relation to the change of name of the Company

The purpose of this notice is to provide an update on the results of extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 11 September 2020 whereby a resolution was passed to approve the proposed name change of the Company and, therefore, make you aware that effective from 18 September 2020 (the "Effective Date") the Company has changed name from UBS ETFs Plc to UBS (Irl) Fund Solutions plc. This is in furtherance to the announcement issued on 19 August 2020 on this proposal.

With effect from today's date the Constitution, Prospectus and Sub-Fund supplements of the Company have been updated to reflect the new name of the Company and will be available free of charge at the Company's registered office at 32 Molesworth Street, Dublin, D02 Y512, Ireland, online at www.ubs.com/etf and www.ubs.com/funds and/or free of charge from each of the local representatives in the countries where the Company is registered, including in Switzerland from UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG, Aeschenplatz 6, 4052 Basel which acts as Swiss Representative and UBS Switzerland AG, Bahnhofstrasse 45, CH-8098 Zurich which acts as the Swiss Paying Agent as well as from the German Paying and Information agent, UBS Europe SE, Brockenheimer Landstrasse 2-4, 60306, Frankfurt am Main, Germany and for investors in Italy on www.ubs.com/etf.

