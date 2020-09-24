Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung! Handeln, bevor das Gaspedal durchdrückt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12DFH ISIN: CH0244767585 Ticker-Symbol: 0UB 
Lang & Schwarz
24.09.20
17:19 Uhr
9,220 Euro
-0,195
-2,07 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
UBS GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UBS GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,2009,24017:19
PR Newswire
24.09.2020 | 17:04
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UBS ETFs plc - Result of Meeting - Change of Name

UBS ETFs plc - Result of Meeting - Change of Name

PR Newswire

London, September 24

UBS (Irl) Fund Solutions Plc (formerly known as UBS ETFs plc)

24 September 2020

ANNOUNCEMENT

Results of Meetings of UBS ETFs Public Limited Company (the "Company")

- in relation to the change of name of the Company

The purpose of this notice is to provide an update on the results of extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 11 September 2020 whereby a resolution was passed to approve the proposed name change of the Company and, therefore, make you aware that effective from 18 September 2020 (the "Effective Date") the Company has changed name from UBS ETFs Plc to UBS (Irl) Fund Solutions plc. This is in furtherance to the announcement issued on 19 August 2020 on this proposal.

With effect from today's date the Constitution, Prospectus and Sub-Fund supplements of the Company have been updated to reflect the new name of the Company and will be available free of charge at the Company's registered office at 32 Molesworth Street, Dublin, D02 Y512, Ireland, online at www.ubs.com/etf and www.ubs.com/funds and/or free of charge from each of the local representatives in the countries where the Company is registered, including in Switzerland from UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG, Aeschenplatz 6, 4052 Basel which acts as Swiss Representative and UBS Switzerland AG, Bahnhofstrasse 45, CH-8098 Zurich which acts as the Swiss Paying Agent as well as from the German Paying and Information agent, UBS Europe SE, Brockenheimer Landstrasse 2-4, 60306, Frankfurt am Main, Germany and for investors in Italy on www.ubs.com/etf.

Further Enquiries

Please contact: ol-lsam@ubs.com

Yours faithfully

_______________

Director

for and on behalf of

UBS (Irl) Fund Solutions Plc (formerly known as UBS ETFs plc)

UBS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.