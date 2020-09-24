Rapid Adoption of Elemental Analysers in Mining and Construction is expected to Account for Largest Share in the Market - Future Market Insights

Use of elemental analysers in mining and medical sector is rising due to the precise and reliable results that it provides. Rapid growth is observed in developing economies too due to presence of key players.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / According to FMI analysts, elemental analyzers market is going to expand its research and development part, sooner or later. Manufacturers and key players are regularly focussing on expanding strategies and putting in advanced phenomenon by implanting better features as it will help market witness steady growth, thereby, paving a path for opportunities. Tough competition and increasing demand in petrochemicals is also boosting the market.

"With the noticeable expansion of this market, manufacturers are focussing on product innovation and building strong collaborations with mining, construction and medical companies. The escalating need for precise-measurement of carbon, sulphur, hydrogen content in pharmaceutical sector or in chemical and food sector, is likely to drive the market growth in near future," states the FMI Analyst.

Elemental Analysers Market- Key Highlights

Global Elemental Analysers Market size will surpass US$ 3.8 billion through the forecast period.

According to World Bank data, nickel is set to capture 30% of increase in consumption and production

By application, mining, construction and food industry will witness better growth in near future and is likely to present numerous opportunities.

Region wise, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific will register a higher CAGR value in the upcoming years due to presence of key players.

Elemental Analysers Market - Driving Factors

Due to precise and correct measurement and error-free data that it provides, major industries like food, medical, chemical industries relies on it.

Presence of important players in developed and developing economies is boosting market growth.

Demand for portable and bench top elemental analysers in the mining and petrochemical fields is helping the market gain proper momentum.

Rising demand for elemental solid composition and user-friendly elemental analysers is propelling market growth.

Elemental Analysers Market - Key Restraints

There still exists production of analysers which gives inaccurate measurements and this drawback is hampering market growth to a great extent.

Due to tough competition between key players and slower development of strategies, new players are facing challenges.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

Pandemic has brought about strict lockdown and social distancing which might reduce the production but demand will revive soon due to reliance on better weighed products and improved quality of elements or medicines. Key producers and players are likely to improve their strategies by producing excellent cost-efficient analysers with precise measurement unit. Asia Pacific and Middle East will increase production and also work on research and technological development very soon.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, SPECTRO Analytical Instruments GmbH, and Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation.

Companies are planning to follow unique strategies to expand their market by collaborating with major industries. Key players are strengthening their links with mining, construction and medical industries for developing research and development area while also paying attention towards product innovation with better incorporated measuring units. Leading players are focussing on cost-efficiency and portable analysers while paying heed towards marketing strategy too.

More on the report

This report presents an analysis on the basis of segments including product type (C-H-S, O-N-H analysers etc.) end-use (mining, petrochemicals, chemical etc.) and modularity type (bench top, portable etc.) region (North America, Europe, Latin America, APEJ)

