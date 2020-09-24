Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Infiniti's recent client engagement on market segmentation for a packaging manufacturer based in the EMEA region sheds light on how they helped the company identify trends in pharmaceutical sachets and effectively capitalize on growth prospects in attractive markets like APAC and North America.

Business challenge: As the demand for pharmaceutical sachet packaging was proliferating in the US and Middle East Asia, the company wanted to leverage market opportunities for pharmaceutical sachets in these regions. Experts at Infiniti were tasked with analyzing key market factors boosting demand across countries in these regions, and accurately gauging market trends in the pharmaceutical sachet packaging.

COVID-19 has brought with it a pressurized operating environment, the likes of which few of today's CEOs may have ever experienced. It has necessitated a reappraisal of existing strategies to cope with the new normal. Request a free proposal to know more about our COVID-19 support solutions for businesses across industries.

Infiniti's market segmentation analysis experts addressed the client's challenge to understand key areas of focus in the pharmaceutical sachet market. The market segmentation study covered an in-depth analysis of the global pharmaceutical sachet market based on the different types and regions. The information gauged through this would help the client identify the most profitable segments and trends in pharmaceutical sachets across critical growth regions such as APAC and North America and also identify ideal segments to invest into. In-depth competitor analysis also highlighted key competitor strategies in different markets and their strengths, and the types of pharma sachet packaging products offered in different markets.

Business Impact: The client leveraged the insights garnered through the engagement to identify key market opportunities, analyze and determine their competitor strategies, identify competitor gaps, and capitalize on effective strategies to garner more significant market growth. Other key benefits gained by the packaging manufacturer through the engagement include:

Successfully actioned their plans of market expansion

Meticulously invested resources into profitable segments/types of pharmaceutical sachets

Entered into a strategic partnership with a multinational pharmaceutical manufacturer as their key packaging supplier for pharmaceutical sachets

