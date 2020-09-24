CRFS, a global leader in RF spectrum monitoring, management, and geolocation solutions, has created the world's first rugged, high-performance 40GHz RF receiver, the RFeye Node 100-40.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200924005704/en/

Rugged 40GHz RF receiver inside a weather proof enclosure (Graphic: Business Wire)

Users of the RF spectrum are looking at higher frequencies to address the ever-increasing demands on congested data and communications networks. Previously, frequencies over 18GHz have been under-utilized, but now 20, 30 and even 40GHz are being used. With a 40GHz frequency range and 100MHz instantaneous bandwidth, the RFeye Node 100-40 answers the needs of customers who are looking to monitor these higher frequencies, not just in the test lab, but in the real world.

"Having an RF receiver that is capable of picking up signals from 9kHz to 40GHz is essential for many customers looking at future spectrum usage, in particular in the mmwave bands," said Malcolm Sellars, CRFS Product Management Lead. "And a deployable receiver that can be permanently installed outside in all weathers and provide multi-user, multi-mission capability will be indispensable for monitoring different channels across a huge frequency range."

One of the many uses for the RFeye Node 100-40 will be monitoring the areas around satellite communication ground stations for possible sources of interference. High Throughput Satellites (HTS) communicate in the Ka band, which has a frequency range from 27 to 40 GHz. These transmissions can be very susceptible to interference and having a monitoring system, in the form of an RFeye Node 100-40, can give the operator precise details on the type and location of the interference.

"We are seeing a lot of interest in higher frequency spectrum usage from many different customers and not just from satellite providers," commented Sellars. "Military, security and companies operating in the upper 5G bands are all looking into how they can future-proof their spectrum monitoring, and with the RFeye Node 100-40, we have a product that is ideally suited to help them achieve this."

A detailed specification of the RFeye Node 100-40 can be found at https://www.crfs.com/product/receivers/rfeye-node-100-40

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200924005704/en/

Contacts:

James Shepperd

media@crfs.com

+44 1223 859500