US Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market worth $243 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "US Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market" by Product (Devices, Consumables) Technology (Centrifugation, Membrane Separation) Procedures & Patients (Guillain Syndrome, Multiple Sclerosis, Cryoglobulinemia), End Users Covid-19 Impact - Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the US Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market is projected to reach USD 243 million by 2025 from USD 178 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Browse and in-depth TOC on "US Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market"

50 - Tables

33 - Figures

123 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=87153046

The Growth in this market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements. However, factors such as the high cost of apheresis devices and therapeutic plasma exchange procedures and installation of apheresis devices through a rental model are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

By product, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the US Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market

Based on products, the market is segmented into devices and consumables. The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the recurrent use of these products, the increasing number of therapeutic plasma exchange procedures, and favorable reimbursement policies for TPE procedures.

By technology, the centrifugation technology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the US Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market has been segmented into centrifugation and membrane separation. The centrifugation technology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The highest rate of this segment can be attributed to the advantages offered by centrifugation over membrane separation, such as high efficiency and its ability to separate all types of blood components

By indication, the neurological disorders segment accounted for the largest share of the US Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market.

On the basis of indication, the market has been segmented into neurological disorders, renal disorders, hematologic disorders, metabolic disorders, and other indications. In 2019, the neurological disorders segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Growth in this market is majorly driven by the rising prevalence and incidence of neurological diseases in the geriatric population, increasing awareness about the treatment of neurological diseases using plasma exchange, and rising investments by key players for R&D on the new application areas of therapeutic plasma exchange in the treatment of neurological disorders.

Get 10% Customization Research Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=87153046

On the basis of end user, the hospitals and transfusion centers segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end users, the US Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market has been segmented into blood collection centers and blood component providers, hospitals and transfusion centers, and other end users. The hospitals and transfusion centers segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of therapeutic apheresis in the treatment of various diseases, growing indications of therapeutic apheresis, and rising awareness of apheresis as a therapy.

The prominent players in the US Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Market are Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (US), Cerus Corporation (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan), Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Medica S.p.A. (Italy), Medicap Clinic GmbH (Germany), and Infomed (Switzerland).

Browse Adjacent Markets @ Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=87153046

Browse Related Reports:

Apheresis Market by Product [Device (Centrifugation, Membrane Separation) Disposable], Procedure (Donor, Therapeutic), Application (Plasmapheresis, Plateletpheresis), Technology, End-User (Hospital, Blood Collection Center), Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/apheresis-market-950.html

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market by Product (Equipment (Immunoassay Analyzers), Consumables), Technology (Immunoassays, Chromatography-MS), Class of Drugs (Antibiotic Drugs, Bronchodilator Drugs), End User - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/therapeutic-drug-monitoring-market-155350443.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/us-therapeutic-plasma-exchange-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/us-therapeutic-plasma-exchange.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg