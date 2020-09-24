The business intelligence firm has projected storage costs will continue their downward trajectory on the back of product and process optimization. That will favor a higher adoption rate in automotive and grid applications, the analysts say. Elsewhere, discoveries of lithium in the U.S. and the U.K. have raised hopes for lower raw material costs and more supply chain diversity.The cost of storage has already fallen steeply and lithium-ion battery prices are set to continue on that trajectory, according to market analysis outfit IHS Markit. As early as 2023, says IHS, the average cost of lithium-ion ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...