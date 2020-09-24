Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. Joins Open Source Projects

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTC PINK:LEAS), the Company, is pleased to announce its participation in open source projects to further advance IoT technology.

The Company believes participation in these projects will help keep the Company at the forefront of latest advancements while also giving back to the technology world. The Company will be working on the following projects:



Open Connectivity Foundation (IoTivity) - This amalgamation of the Intel and Samsung backed Open Interconnect Consortium (OIC) organization and the UPnP Forum is working hard to become the leading open source standards group for IoT. The OCF's open source IoTivity project depends on RESTful, JSON, and CoAP.

openHAB - This open source smart home framework can run on any device capable of running a JVM. The modular stack abstracts all IoT technologies and components into "items," and offers rules, scripts, and support for persistence - the ability to store device states over time. OpenHAB offers a variety of web-based UIs, and is supported by major Linux hacker boards.

OpenIoT - The mostly Java-based OpenIoT middleware aims to facilitate open, large-scale IoT applications using a utility cloud computing delivery model. The platform includes sensor and sensor network middleware, as well as ontologies, semantic models, and annotations for representing IoT objects.

OpenRemote - Designed for home and building automation, OpenRemote is notable for its wide-ranging support for smart devices and networking specs such as 1-Wire, EnOcean, xPL, Insteon, and X10. Rules, scripts, and events are all supported, and there are cloud-based design tools for UI, installation, and configuration, and remote updates and diagnostics.

OpenThread - Nest's recent open source spin-off of the 6LoWPAN-based Thread wireless networking standard for IoT is also backed by ARM, Microchip's Atmel, Dialog, Qualcomm, and TI. OpenThread implements all Thread networking layers and implements Thread's End Device, Router, Leader, and Border Router roles.



Stated CEO, Jason Tucker: "Our participation in these projects allows me to continue to engage the coding community while also allowing Strategic to be at the forefront of technologies that will ultimately further the Company's product development."

About Strategic Asset Leasing Inc.: LEAS is focused on leveraging technology assets with a focus on the FinTech Industry and Internet of Things (IoT). These are rapidly growing sectors where Strategic will be developing and licensing technologies that will help companies penetrate these markets, increasing shareholder value.

