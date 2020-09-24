Surgical equipment manufacturing companies have been facing several challenges such as recent technological advancements and increasing levels of competition. Additionally, adapting to the fast-evolving surgical equipment market has proved to be difficult for several market players. With over 16 years of experience, Infiniti's competitor analysis strategy is the ideal solution for companies in the surgical equipment market. It enables them to understand their competition, enhance decision-making, and devise intelligent business strategies. Leveraging Infiniti's competitor analysis strategy can be the biggest differentiator for your organization.Request a free proposal to learn more about Infiniti's expertise in the surgical equipment market.

"Surgical equipment manufacturers are finding it vital to keep track of competitors' plans and actions to identify the right business strategies and enhance decision-making," says a medical devices market expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, a leading player in the surgical equipment market, found it extremely difficult to compete with other firms in cost, quality, and capability. Additionally, with the entries in the surgical equipment market, the client witnessed a decline in their sales rate. The surgical equipment market client was compelled to reduce costs, which resulted in a decrease in their net profit margin by 17%. Therefore, the client approached Infiniti Research to leverage our expertise in offering competitor analysis strategies. During the six-week engagement, the client sought to understand their competitors' key strategies and make changes in their business plans.

Speak to industry experts to gain a more comprehensive understanding of Infiniti's competitor analysis strategy and how it helps surgical equipment market players stay a step ahead of their competition.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's experts developed a comprehensive approach to assist the surgical equipment market client. The approach included the following:

Analyzing competitors' marketing strategies

Identifying competitors' strengths, weaknesses, and market share

Understanding competitors' product development strategies and future business plans

Business Outcome:

With Infiniti's competitor analysis strategy, the surgical equipment market client understood the common market patterns and product development strategies followed by their competitors. The client also gained a comprehensive understanding of their competitors' strengths and weaknesses, which helped them differentiate themselves by offering products and services to fulfill unmet needs in the surgical equipment market. Additionally, the client fine-tuned their marketing efforts to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors.

By leveraging Infiniti's competitor analysis strategy, the surgical equipment market client was able to:

Set competitive prices for their surgical equipment compared with their competitors

Balance the quality of their surgical equipment with that of their competitors

Achieve their net profit target

To learn more about the business impact of Infiniti's competitor analysis strategy, and the future of the surgical equipment market, read the complete article here.

