Apteryx Imaging Inc.: Apteryx Imaging Enters Government-Funded International Consortium Agreement with Trestle GmbH to Develop Artificial Intelligence Software Applications for Dentistry

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / Apteryx Imaging Inc., a subsidiary of Planet DDS, is pleased to announce that it has recently entered into an agreement with German-based Trestle GmbH, (Trestle) to co-develop a set of software modules using AI and Deep Machine Learning (DML) designed to address critically important, common diagnostic use cases in the dental imaging space. Intended users of the applications are all players in the dental ecosystem, including, device manufacturers and operators, radiologists and other imaging specialists, medical and dental care professionals, laboratories, insurance companies, research institutes, academia, analytics providers and patients alike.

Dr. David Gane, CEO of Apteryx Imaging, stated, "Apteryx is excited to contribute our dental domain management expertise, custom software development team, support, sales and marketing services along with de-identified image data to this project. The resources we provide complement Trestle's AI, data science and project management expertise talents in the development of our go-forward AI software strategy."

This development initiative, which will be conducted with financial contributions from both the Government of Canada's NRC IRAP Program and the Government of Germany's ZIM innovation program, is currently scheduled to conclude on May 31, 2021.

The CEO of Trestle, Thomas Gustinis, commented, "We couldn't be more excited to partner with Apteryx and Planet DDS on a journey that promises to revolutionize dentistry. With the consolidation of dental practices mirroring health care industry trends, the need for standardization, automation and improved quality by way of reduced variability and lower costs has never been greater. Through our partnership, we are confident that our joint expertise will bring a suite of tools that will empower dental organizations to realize the future of their industry."

For more information on Apteryx Imaging, please visit www.apteryx.com.

About Apteryx Imaging Inc.

Apteryx Imaging, a subsidiary of Planet DDS, has provided dentists and oral health specialists with advanced diagnostic imaging software and device technologies for over 20 years. Apteryx's proprietary technologies include XrayVision, XVWeb and XrayVision DCV imaging software solutions, the VELscope Vx Enhanced Oral Assessment and TUXEDO Intraoral Sensors.

Backed by an experienced leadership team and dedicated to a higher level of service and support, Apteryx is committed to providing dental practitioners with the best technology available by identifying and adding leading products to its growing portfolio. For more information about Apteryx, its products and services, please visit www.apteryx.com or call 877-278-3799.

About Planet DDS

Planet DDS is the largest independent provider of cloud-native practice management software to the dental industry. The company's flagship product, Denticon, is the only proven, time-tested software offering that was built from the ground up for multi-location groups in the cloud. Denticon has the largest footprint among emerging and established dental groups of any cloud software provider, allowing clients to break free from the constraints of desktop software with a comprehensive solution that includes the tools needed to standardize, centralize, and grow. All while reducing IT cost and enhancing security. Learn more about Denticon at www.planetdds.com. Planet DDS is a portfolio company of Level Equity Management, LLC.

About Trestle GmbH

Trestle is a German-based consulting company with experience in digital transformation that utilizes artificial intelligence to ideate, design and deploy unique solutions that empower innovators to create the future of their industry. Their platform design and development employs machine learning engineers, software developers and project management resources with the capabilities, core technology and know-how to provide its customers with AI software functionality in a wide variety of industries.

Media Contacts:



Apteryx Inc.

Chris Koch

Phone: 678-293-9413

Email: chris.koch@apteryx.com

Planet DDS

David Means

Phone: 213-448-7511

Email: dmeans@planetdds.com

Trestle GmbH

Bernhard Janischowsky

Email: b.janischowsky@trestlegroup.com

SOURCE: Apteryx Imaging Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/607682/Apteryx-Imaging-Enters-Government-Funded-International-Consortium-Agreement-with-Trestle-GmbH-to-Develop-Artificial-Intelligence-Software-Applications-for-Dentistry