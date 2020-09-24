Regulatory News:

ESI Group (Paris:ESI) (FR0004110310 ESI), leader and pioneer in virtual prototyping solutions, announces that its 2020 half-year financial report has been made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers AMF) on September 24, 2020.

This document, which includes in particular the activity report and the consolidated financial statements for the first half-year, can be consulted and downloaded as from today in the "Earnings" section of the company's investors website: https://investors.esi-group.com/financial-information/earnings

Upcoming events

Q3 2020 Sales October 24, 2020

About ESI Group

Founded in 1973, ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping solutions and a global enabler of industrial transformation. Thanks to the company's unique know-how in the physics of materials, it has developed and refined, over the last 45 years, advanced simulation capabilities. Having identified gaps in the traditional approach to Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), ESI has introduced a holistic methodology centered on industrial productivity and product performance throughout its entire lifecycle, i.e. Product Performance Lifecycle, from engineering to manufacturing and in operation.

Present in more than 20 countries, and in major industrial sectors, ESI employs 1200 high level specialists. In 2019, its turnover was 146M€. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris.

For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.

Follow ESI

http://www.esi-group.com/linkedin

http://www.esi-group.com/facebook

http://www.esi-group.com/twitter

https://plus.google.com/u/2/106423981342210270204/about

http://www.esi-group.com/youtube

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200924005469/en/

Contacts:

ESI Shareholder Relations

Florence Barré

investors@esi-group.com

+33 1 49 78 28 28

SHAN Press Shareholder Relations

Florent Alba

ESIgroup@shan.fr