Ozone Generator Market worth $1.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Ozone Generator Market by Technology (Corona Discharge, Ultraviolet Radiation, Radiochemical, Electrolysis), Application (Water Purification, Air Purification, Food Processing, Organic Synthesis, Others), Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Ozone Generator Market is projected to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2020 to USD 1.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The market growth is driven by the advantages of ozone over other alternatives for disinfection along with formulation of stringent laws & regulations for wastewater treatment and recovery & reuse of wastewater generated from industries and municipalities.

The water purification segment accounted for the largest share of the Ozone Generator Market in 2019

By application, the water purification segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. Ozone generators are widely used for water disinfection, purification, and de-colorization in water & wastewater treatment plants, swimming pools, cooling towers, and drinking water. Stringent laws & regulations implemented by the environmental bodies and governments for water & wastewater treatment are expected to propel the growth of the water purification segment. The water purification segment led the Ozone Generator Market in 2019 and is projected to have a higher demand in the coming years.

The Corona discharge segment accounted for the largest share of the Ozone Generator Market in 2019.

By technology, the Corona discharge segment accounted for the largest share of the Ozone Generator Market in 2019. Corona discharge ozone generator is used for both industrial and commercial applications. The growth can be attributed to the advantages of corona discharge technology over other materials. This technology is cost-effective and has comparatively low maintenance.

North America accounted for the largest share in the global Ozone Generator Market in 2019

North America accounted for the largest share of the Ozone Generator Market in 2019. This large share can be attributed to the rising population, increasing awareness among people about the advantages and applications of ozone generators, and stringent implementation of various government regulations regarding water & wastewater treatment in the region. North America has strong growth potential for the Ozone Generator Market, due to its vast and varied industrial base. The major end-use industries of ozone generator in North America are packaged water, chemicals, food processing, and pulp & paper.

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions (France), Xylem (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Ebara Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), METAWATER Co., Ltd. (Japan), Industrie De Nora S.p.A. (Italy), Spartan Environmental Technologies (US), MKS Instruments (US), Teledyne API (US), Creative Oz-Air (I) Pvt Ltd (US), Corotec Corporation (US), Ozonetech Systems OTS AB (Sweden), Absolute Systems Inc (China), Lenntech (Netherlands), Chemtronics Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), International Ozone (US), Faraday Ozone (India), Ecozone Technologies Ltd. (Israel), ESCO International Ltd (UK), Taoture International Enterprises Inc. (US), Ozonefac Limited (China), Enaly Ozone Generator (China), Jinan Sankang Envi-tech Co., Ltd (China), Biotek Environmental Science Ltd. (Taiwan), Shandong Nippon Photoelectricity Equipment Co., Ltd (China), Eltech Ozone (India), BiOzone Corporation (US), Dongguan Beelee Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Fujian Newland EnTech Co. Ltd. (China), Medozons Ltd. (Russia), Ozonetek Limited (India), and Pinnacle Ozone Solutions, LLC (US), among others are the key players operating in the Ozone Generator Market.

