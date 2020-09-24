The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 24.09.2020Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 24.09.2020ISIN NameLU0378435399 ComStage SICAVLU0378435639 ComStage SICAVLU0378435712 ComStage SICAVLU0378436876 ComStage SICAVLU0378437171 ComStage SICAVLU0378437254 ComStage SICAVLU0444606536 ComStage SICAVLU0444607187 ComStage SICAVLU0444606619 ComStage SICAVLU1275254636 ComStage SICAVLU0950672476 UBS ETF SICAVLU0937835576 UBS ETF SICAV