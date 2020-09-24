With rising environmental concerns, alternative energy options and renewable power have become highly demanded. Consumers and governments are shifting focus from fossil fuel dependency on sustainable solutions such as geothermal energy. This has led to a need for geothermal energy suppliers to keep pace with consumer demand and monitor their brand reputation. Infiniti's media monitoring solution enables geothermal energy suppliers to connect with their client base, find relevant information about their competitors, and identify new opportunities in the geothermal energy space. Leveraging Infiniti's media monitoring solutions can be the best step for your organization.Request a free proposal to learn more about Infiniti's expertise in the geothermal energy supplier space.

"To engage with the online customers and benchmark their service with the competitors, geothermal energy suppliers are leveraging effective media monitoring services that enable them to effectively connect with their client base and act per their demands and preferences," says an energy industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client is a renowned geothermal energy supplier with many supplier units spread across the globe. They were facing difficulties with anticipating and interpreting public opinion and wanted to understand consumers' preferences and their effect on brand image. Additionally, with media monitoring, the client sought to avoid issues that could have a detrimental impact on the company's reputation. Therefore, the geothermal energy supplier approached Infiniti Research to leverage our expertise in offering media monitoring solutions. During the seven-week engagement, the client wanted to implement a media monitoring tool to gain competitive insights, devise market strategies, and value proposition in the geothermal energy supplier space.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's media monitoring experts developed a comprehensive approach to assist the geothermal energy supplier. The approach included the following:

Extensive research comprising of interviews and discussions with stakeholders

Understanding prevalent market strategies and positioning the client in the market space

Compilation of information from secondary sources, such as paid industry databases, company presentation, and industry forums

Business Outcome:

With Infiniti's media monitoring solution, the geothermal energy supplier was able to build strong impressions, fulfill their business objectives, and drive profitability. Additionally, the client gained comprehensive insights into the geothermal energy market and understood competitors' strategies and value propositions. The solution also helped the client identify and analyze customer satisfaction and discover new growth opportunities. The geothermal energy supplier also effectively measured media campaign reach and built customer engagement.

By leveraging Infiniti's media monitoring solution, the geothermal energy supplier was able to:

Analyze supplier performance by targeting a specific set of customers

Optimize the online presence of the brand and enhanced customer engagement

Track, monitor, and assess social media activities

